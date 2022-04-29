U.S. markets open in 7 hours 40 minutes

Danone seals a strategic alliance with CCU for its Water business in Argentina

DANONE
DANONE
DANONE

Press release – Paris, April 29, 2022

Danone seals a strategic alliance with CCU
for its Water business in Argentina

Danone and Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU) announce today a strategic alliance, as CCU Argentina has acquired a large minority stake in Aguas Danone de Argentina. This partnership will allow both companies to enrich their beverage offerings and strengthen their operations in the country.

Aguas Danone de Argentina stated:
"The strategic alliance announced today provides Danone with a partner of great prestige in the region, and our agreement is an important step that strengthens both companies in a highly competitive market. Danone has a history of partnerships in Argentina, and we are proud that Aguas Danone de Argentina joins forces with CCU to better serve Argentinian consumers".

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stated:
"We are proud to announce this alliance with Aguas Danone de Argentina. It represents the opportunity to enter a new beverage category in the country and jointly promote the development of brands such as Villavicencio, Villa del Sur, Levité and Ser, among others. This will generate a greater dynamism in the water industry with a stronger value proposition for all the consumers".


