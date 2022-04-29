DANONE

Press release – Paris, April 29, 2022

Danone seals a strategic alliance with CCU

for its Water business in Argentina

Danone and Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU) announce today a strategic alliance, as CCU Argentina has acquired a large minority stake in Aguas Danone de Argentina. This partnership will allow both companies to enrich their beverage offerings and strengthen their operations in the country.

Aguas Danone de Argentina stated:

"The strategic alliance announced today provides Danone with a partner of great prestige in the region, and our agreement is an important step that strengthens both companies in a highly competitive market. Danone has a history of partnerships in Argentina, and we are proud that Aguas Danone de Argentina joins forces with CCU to better serve Argentinian consumers".

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stated:

"We are proud to announce this alliance with Aguas Danone de Argentina. It represents the opportunity to enter a new beverage category in the country and jointly promote the development of brands such as Villavicencio, Villa del Sur, Levité and Ser, among others. This will generate a greater dynamism in the water industry with a stronger value proposition for all the consumers".





o o O o o

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Danone. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by forward-looking words, such as “estimate”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “believe”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “foresee”, “likely”, “may”, “should”, “goal”, “target”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “predict”, “continue”, “convinced” and “confident,” the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology. Forward looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, predictions of future activities, operations, direction, performance and results of Danone.

Although Danone believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the “Risk Factor” section of Danone’s Universal Registration Document (the current version of which is available at www.danone.com ).

Story continues

Subject to regulatory requirements, Danone does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy Danone securities.

Attachment



