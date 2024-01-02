Danone to sell US organic dairy units to PE firm Platinum Equity

FILE PHOTO: Dairy products of French food group Danone in a supermarket in Nice

(Reuters) - French food group Danone said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement to sell its premium organic dairy units in the United States to investment firm Platinum Equity.

The sale of the Horizon Organic and Wallaby businesses is part of the company's portfolio review and asset rotation program the company announced in March 2022, Danone said in a statement, without disclosing the financial details of the deal.

"This sale, once completed, will allow us to concentrate further on our current portfolio of strong, health-focused brands and reinvest in our growth priorities," said Danone CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique.

Danone will retain a minority stake in the business, the company added.

Danone declined to comment on the deal value, but added that the sale would have an impact on its 2024 financials.

Platinum Equity did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the deal value of this transaction.

The Paris-based company said in January last year that it was exploring strategic options, including a potential sale, for its organic dairy activity in the U.S.

Danone's organic dairy activity in the U.S. comprised of the Horizon Organic and Wallaby businesses with a portfolio of organic dairy products, including milk, creamers, yogurt, cheese and butter.

It represented approximately 3% of Danone's global revenues and had a dilutive impact on Danone's like-for-like sales growth and recurring operating margin in 2022.

