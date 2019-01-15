Danske's Botched Debt Sale Suddenly Became a Smart Strategy

(Bloomberg) -- Danske Bank A/S appeared to have botched the timing of a crucial debt sale last week. But now, Denmark’s biggest lender looks to have come out on top of the situation.

In 2019, European banks may need to sell as much as 100 billion euros ($115 billion) of the kind of debt for which Danske has already found investors, so getting in early could prove key to funding strategies, according to Paul Smillie, a credit analyst at ColumbiaThreadneedle in Singapore.

It’s “very important for banks such as Danske, which have significant issuance requirements at this part of the capital structure, to prove market access and to make early progress towards issuance targets for the year,” Smillie said.

Danske was able to sell $3 billion in so-called non-preferred senior notes last week. That’s roughly half its entire issuance requirement of the securities for the whole year. The supply of such debt will be high in 2019 as banks try to live up to European rules for bonds that can be bailed in. Issuers that have already sold such debt this year include BNP Paribas, UniCredit, ING Groep and CaixaBank.

Paying Up

Denmark’s biggest bank attracted investors after offering them higher rates than it’s paid in the past.

“Danske wanted a successful transaction and rewarded participants by giving away a few basis points,” said Mattias Frithiof, a credit analyst at Swedbank in Stockholm.

Danske had little choice, given the $230 billion laundering scandal that’s hung over its head since last year and that’s triggered multiple criminal investigations. The bank faces fines potentially in the billions of dollars, and there have been signs that its business may also be suffering as some clients balk at the allegations.

Frithiof says he was “a bit surprised” that Danske opted to tap markets so early in the year, but he also thinks investors appear to have decided that potential fines will be “manageable” for the bank.

Danske’s head of treasury, Christoffer Mollenbach, told Bloomberg that it was a very deliberate strategy on the part of management to tap markets as early in the year as possible. And it’s paid off. In the secondary market, the notes that Danske issued last week are already trading at more favorable rates, suggesting that future sales might do better.

The Rough Patch

In the middle of last week, it was a very different picture. Three days into Danske’s roadshow, Hermitage Capital Management co-founder Bill Browder said he had more evidence against Danske, and a U.S. pension fund sued the bank. Danske had to delay its issuance until investors digested the information.

In the end, the bank was able to continue selling its debt, albeit at a slightly higher cost. Investors decided that Browder’s additional information -- evidence alleging that Danske had lied to French investigators -- wasn’t really that alarming, in the grand scheme of things. And the U.S. pension fund’s lawsuit is unlikely to lead to significant claims being paid out, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Elliott Stein, a senior analyst in litigation at BI, says the class-action lawsuit filed in the U.S., which asserts more than $2.5 billion in lost market value, “can take years to resolve,” with such cases “usually” settling “for pennies on the dollar if they survive dismissal bids, possibly $125 million or less in this case.”

