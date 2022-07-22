U.S. markets open in 7 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,982.75
    -18.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,949.00
    -58.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,533.00
    -107.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,830.40
    -7.30 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.50
    +1.15 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.40
    +2.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    18.69
    -0.02 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0191
    -0.0041 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.11
    -0.77 (-3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1958
    -0.0039 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8930
    +0.5260 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,147.68
    +209.18 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.37
    +18.40 (+3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.51
    +6.20 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

Danske Bank axes dividends again over Estonia case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Danske bank headquarters in Copenhagen
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DANSKE.CO

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danske Bank will not pay 2021 dividends tied to second quarter results as it is still in discussions with Danish and U.S. authorities over involvement in a money laundering scandal in Estonia, the bank said on Friday.

"The board of directors has decided that Danske Bank will not pay out dividends for 2021 in connection with the announcement of the interim report for the second quarter of 2022," the Danish lender said.

($1=7.3074 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories