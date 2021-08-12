U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.00
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,415.00
    +43.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,003.00
    -16.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,249.80
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.45
    +0.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.10
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.14
    -0.65 (-3.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3864
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4200
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,430.80
    -743.95 (-1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,134.34
    +2.51 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,211.78
    -8.36 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Danske Mortgage Bank Plc: Interim report H1 2021

Danske Mortgage Bank Plc

Attached Danske Mortgage Bank Plc’s Interim report H1 2021.


Attachment


