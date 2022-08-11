Danske Mortgage Bank Plc: Interim report H1 2022

Motley Fool

Choosing stocks that can weather the storm and do well afterward, too, are the kinds of companies we should seek out, and the following trio of top tech stocks should outperform no matter what the market throws at it. Having shed its Warner Media division into the newly reconstituted Warner Bros Discovery in April, AT&T (NYSE: T) is now able to focus solely on its telecom operations and the rollout of its 5G network that will provide the industry with its next wave of growth. Although AT&T says it's not immune from the recessionary impacts affecting the broader economy, it's capable of managing through them and investing for the long-term benefit of customers and investors.