Dante Labs Announces Appointment of Mark Van Oene to its Board of Directors to Support Operational Approach and Commercial Strategy

Dante Labs
·2 min read

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dante Labs, a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, announced today the appointment of Mark Van Oene as a member of its Board of Directors. Mark is the Chief Operating Officer at Pacific Biosciences, a leading provider of high-quality sequencing solutions.

“I’m so pleased to welcome Mark Van Oene to the Dante Labs Board,” said Dante Labs CEO Andrea Riposati. “We are confident we will greatly benefit from Mark’s proven leadership in scaling Dante’s global commercial organization to serve more people with the genomic information needed to treat and prevent disease.”

Mr. Van Oene stated, “I’m excited to be joining Dante’s Board in order to help scale the business as the need for genomics in healthcare is realized and plays a more essential role in drug development and precision medicine.”

Mr. Van Oene has deep expertise and leadership in the field of genomics, driving strategic planning and corporate development activities and managing research, development and manufacturing in his role at Pacific Biosciences. Prior to that, Mr. Van Oene held several key leadership roles at Illumina, ultimately serving as Chief Commercial Officer with his appointment in 2017. Prior to Illumina, he was the Director of Genotyping Services in Ellipsis Biotherapeutics. Mr. Van Oene will join Illumina Chief Operations Officer Bob Ragusa and GRAIL SVP Mark Morgan to the Dante Labs Board of Directors.

About Dante Labs

Dante Labs is a global genomic data company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. Our assets include one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, a proprietary software platform designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, with a research laboratory in Wolverhampton, Dante Labs supported the UK Government’s urgent requirement to scale-up a high-capacity, highly automated testing solution for Covid-19, including infected patients as well as those with antibodies. Dante Labs was able to deliver by leveraging existing technology that had been developed for whole genome sequencing.

Contact

Giorgio Lodi
media@dantelabs.com
+39 0862 191 0671
www.dantelabs.com


