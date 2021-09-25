DappRadar Releases NFT Marketplace Sales Results, With OpenSea Dominating

BeInCrypto –

DappRadar releases top 30 grossing NFT marketplace, by total sales volume and the results surprising.

DappRadar has released its listings of the top 30 grossing NFT marketplaces of all time in terms of total sales, with all thirty NFT projects combined having grossed a total of more than USD 11.53 billion. More than two-thirds, over USD 10 billion ($10.35 billion) out of the total sales from this “top thirty” was grossed by the top three projects alone.

The top three projects alone dominate the share of total NFT marketplace sales with over a billion USD grossed each. They are OpenSea, Axie Infinity, and CryptoPunks:

