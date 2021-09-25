U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,455.48
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.00
    +33.18 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,047.70
    -4.54 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.07
    -10.97 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.95
    +0.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.27 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6850
    +0.3840 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,718.33
    +892.99 (+2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.20
    -35.86 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

DappRadar Releases NFT Marketplace Sales Results, With OpenSea Dominating

Dan Mitchell
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

DappRadar releases top 30 grossing NFT marketplace, by total sales volume and the results surprising.

DappRadar has released its listings of the top 30 grossing NFT marketplaces of all time in terms of total sales, with all thirty NFT projects combined having grossed a total of more than USD 11.53 billion. More than two-thirds, over USD 10 billion ($10.35 billion) out of the total sales from this “top thirty” was grossed by the top three projects alone.

The top three projects alone dominate the share of total NFT marketplace sales with over a billion USD grossed each. They are OpenSea, Axie Infinity, and CryptoPunks:

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    These electric vehicle stocks are potential multibaggers in the making given how hot the EV space is getting.

  • Oil flirts with 3-year highs: Lock in these stable 5%+ yields before they disappear

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • Why GameStop Dropped, but 2 New Meme Stocks Popped Friday

    The Reddit crowd doesn't seem to have given up on GameStop (NYSE: GME) yet, but it seems to be paying more attention to other names it thinks it can drive into a short squeeze. In Friday trading, GameStop dipped, but electric vehicle start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and independent oil and natural gas company Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) are soaring, with chatter on the latter two names picking up on Reddit. GameStop had dropped 2.9%.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft (MSFT) and Buying These 10 Tech Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Microsoft. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft and Buying These 5 Tech Stocks Instead. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) crossed $2 trillion in market capitalization in late June this […]

  • Should You Buy This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Before Earnings?

    Investor sentiment has turned against Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) over the past few months because of concerns that memory chip prices might soften based on a slowdown in demand and an increase in supply. Micron's upcoming fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter results, which will be released on Tuesday, Sept. 28, could help bust the myth that the memory market is set for a decline. Micron anticipates $8.2 billion in fourth-quarter revenue at the midpoint of its guidance range.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Kraft Heinz and Verizon are part of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, and both could be excellent additions to yours.

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now. The retail investor frenzy at the stock market and the short squeeze saga involving GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) […]

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB)

    Does the September share price for BlackBerry Limited ( TSE:BB ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Snap Up These 3 Chinese Stocks Before the Next Evergrande-Inspired Sell-off

    This week, China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F) became a household name for investors -- and not in a good way. Investors given a fresh reminder of the risk that comes with buying into Chinese stocks are understandably hesitant about jumping in headfirst after Monday's scare. China is going through a period of transition, and investors are right to be cautious.

  • Now's the Time to Buy These 3 Stocks

    Good companies are even better investments when their stocks have been beaten down for no good reason.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Moderna Stock?

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have soared more than 300% since the beginning of the year. Earlier this year, investors watched Moderna become profitable after one full quarter of coronavirus vaccine sales. The picture ahead looks bright for Moderna.

  • Three dividend stocks rated ‘A’ for safety

    In a world of low interest rates, dividend stocks can be a blessing for investors who need income. For example, on May 18, shares of AT&T Inc. (T) fell 6% after the company announced a change of strategy — a plan to reverse years of expensive acquisitions by spining off WarnerMedia in a deal with Discovery Inc. (DISCA) Investors weren’t happy with AT&T’s plan to “resize” its dividend, with the yield on the shares expected to decline to roughly 4% from 7% before the deal was announced. The spin-off hasn’t been completed yet, and the dividend hasn’t been cut, but AT&T’s shares have fallen 13% (excluding dividends) since May 17, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has risen 7%.

  • Apple Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    With a market cap of $2.43 trillion, Apple (AAPL) is the world’s biggest company - the giant amongst giants. While most on the Street foresee more growth on the horizon, one analyst has just taken expectations to the next level. Tigress' Ivan Feinseth has just reiterated a Strong Buy rating for the tech behemoth and attached a Street-high price target of $198. The implication for investors? Upside of 35% from current levels. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here) The 5-star analyst count

  • New vehicle sales hit record high for fifth-straight month

    Kayla Reynolds, an analyst at Cox Automotive, breaks down Kelley Blue Book's latest report on new car sales.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Takes Bullish Ride; 5 Stocks In Buy Zones As Tesla FSD Beta Opens

    Bulls seized control in a pivotal week for the stock market rally. Here's what to do now. Tesla broke out ahead of a big FSD Beta release.

  • Hitting the Books: How Bitcoin is somehow worth more than the paper it's printed on

    In 'The Future of Money,' Senior Professor of Trade Policy at Cornell University, Eswar S Prasad deftly examines how we collectively assign value to cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and what that means for the economics of tomorrow.

  • Michael Burry Says He Received SEC Subpoena Over GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, whose bullish stance on GameStop Corp. helped lay the foundations for the retail-investor frenzy, said Friday that he had received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission as a part of an investigation involving the company.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Pol

  • McDonald’s, ConocoPhillips, and Other Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    McDonald’s Lockheed Martin and ConocoPhillips were among the large U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week. Fast-food restaurant company McDonald’s (ticker: MCD) said it plans to boost its quarterly disbursement to $1.38 a share, up 7% from $1.29. The stock, which yields 2.1%, has returned about 16% this year, dividends included, as of Sept. 23, versus around 20% for the S&P 500.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Dow Inc. ( NYSE:DOW ). The company's stock received a lot of...