Daqo New Energy Announces Long-Term High-Purity Polysilicon Supply Agreement with A leading Solar Manufacturing Company in China

SHANGHAI, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo New Energy", the "Company" or "we"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced that its subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo New Energy has signed a long-term high-purity polysilicon supply agreement with a leading solar manufacturing company in China.

Under the supply agreement, Xinjiang Daqo will provide high-purity mono-grade polysilicon to a leading solar manufacturing company in a total amount of approximately 30,000 MT between January 2022 and December 2026. Actual volume and prices will be negotiated monthly by both parties according to market conditions.

Mr. Longgen Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Daqo New Energy, commented, "We are very pleased to sign the long-term high-purity polysilicon supply contract with this leading solar manufacturing company. With this contract and other existing contracts, our available capacity of this year has already been fully booked. We believe solar PV will play an increasingly important role in the global energy market as we are entering into the era of grid-parity and as the levelized cost of solar PV is being continuously reduced. As always, we will focus on our core business by accelerating our capacity expansion and providing high quality products to contribute our effort to the fast-growing solar PV market."

About Daqo New Energy Corp.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo" or the "Company") is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2007, the Company manufactures and sells high-purity polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. The Company has a total polysilicon nameplate capacity of 105,000 metric tons and is one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon.

For more information, please visit www.dqsolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the demand for photovoltaic products and the development of photovoltaic technologies; global supply and demand for polysilicon; alternative technologies in cell manufacturing; the Company's ability to significantly expand its polysilicon production capacity and output; the reduction in or elimination of government subsidies and economic incentives for solar energy applications; the Company's ability to lower its production costs; changes in the political and regulatory environment; and the duration of COVID-19 outbreaks in China and many other countries and the impact of the outbreaks and the quarantines and travel restrictions instituted by relevant governments on economic and market conditions, including potentially weaker global demand for solar PV installations that could adversely affect the Company's business and financial performance. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the reports or documents the Company has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daqo-new-energy-announces-long-term-high-purity-polysilicon-supply-agreement-with-a-leading-solar-manufacturing-company-in-china-301491158.html

SOURCE Daqo New Energy Corp.

