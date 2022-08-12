U.S. markets open in 7 hours 26 minutes

Daqo New Energy Issues Its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

SHANGHAI, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo New Energy," the "Company" or "we"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced that it has published its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report.

The 2021 ESG report particularly highlights the Company's efforts with respect to corporate governance, innovation and R&D, employee rights protection, environmental sustainability and emission control, as well as social responsibility.

To view the report in full, please visit the Company's investor relations website at: http://ir.xjdqsolar.com/index.php?s=/Index/annual

About Daqo New Energy Corp.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo" or the "Company") is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2007, the Company manufactures and sells high-purity polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. The Company has a total polysilicon nameplate capacity of 105,000 metric tons and is one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon.

For more information, please visit www.dqsolar.com

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daqo-new-energy-issues-its-2021-environmental-social-and-governance-esg-report-301604822.html

SOURCE Daqo New Energy Corp.

