U.S. markets open in 1 hour

  • S&P Futures

    4,528.50
    +16.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,700.00
    +96.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,830.75
    +67.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,078.10
    +7.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.03
    -3.31 (-2.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.70
    -8.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1016
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.72
    -1.85 (-7.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3204
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6670
    -0.6530 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,611.50
    +1,657.75 (+3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.03
    +43.09 (+4.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.08
    +25.70 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Dar Al Arkan and OMRAN Group announce partnership to develop 'AIDA' overlooking the Sea of Oman

·2 min read

DUBAI, UAE, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia and the GCC, and Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group) - the executive arm of the Sultanate for tourism development, signed an agreement at Expo 2020 Dubai to develop 'AIDA' one of the largest premium, mixed-use real estate projects located in the Yiti area in Muscat.

Dar Al Arkan and OMRAN Group partner to develop AIDA overlooking the Sea of Oman
Dar Al Arkan and OMRAN Group partner to develop AIDA overlooking the Sea of Oman

This marks Dar Al Arkan's first entry into Oman to drive the development of the property market and support the growth of Oman's real estate sector in accordance with Oman Vision 2040. The investment value from both parties will reach SR6 billion, and will be developed in three stages on an area of 3.5 million square metres.

Through the partnership, Dar Al Arkan will develop a mixed-use project in Yiti and Yankat areas, 20-minutes from Downtown Muscat, situated 100m above the shores and overlooking the Sea of Oman in Muscat, comprising of 3,500 residential units, two hotels, a plaza with cafes/restaurants, a gated promenade with luxury retail and more.

Ziad El Chaar, Vice Chairman, Dar Al Arkan Properties: "Oman has always offered an exceptional experience for residents and tourists, and the development of Yiti and Yankat areas will further elevate the nation's offering and position it as a world-class destination. Our project in Oman builds on Dar Al Arkan's strategic aspirations of elevating the standards and quality of the real-estate sector in the region, but most importantly, with this project, we're working to ensure a sustainable and environmentally friendly approach to building a large, mixed-use development that fits in with the characteristics of the area."

Hashil Bin Obaid Al Mahrouqi, CEO, OMRAN Group: "We are delighted to work with Dar Al Arkan on this project that is being developed with world class expertise. We believe they share the same vision with regards to balanced and sustainable building practices, and this is a critical factor in the success of this project. The project is strategically designed as an extension to Muscat city to showcase the vision of progress and sustainable urbanisation. AIDA will become an attractive and sought-after destination with its many residential, entertainment, cultural, retail and recreational offerings that will put Oman on the regional and global tourism map, as well as drive foreign investment and stimulate key economic sectors that will help achieve Oman Vision 2040."

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dar-al-arkan-and-omran-group-announce-partnership-to-develop-aida-overlooking-the-sea-of-oman-301510761.html

SOURCE Dar Al Arkan

Recommended Stories

  • German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

    German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand, which IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol called a "security threat," added to market nervousness and called into question Russia's historic claim it is a reliable gas supplier regardless of geopolitics. Putin announced this demand on Wednesday, in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia after that nation's invasion Ukraine last month.

  • Oil Demand Destruction Is Here Amid Ukraine War, JPMorgan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities markets have a well-worn saying that “the cure for high prices is high prices.” According to JPMorgan Chase & Co., the process may just be starting to happen in oil.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in M

  • Google's workers are increasingly critical about how much it's paying them

    At an all-hands meeting, workers pressed the company's executives about the competitiveness of their compensation.

  • Traders in China Strike Rare Deal With Russia’s Rusal on Alumina

    (Bloomberg) -- United Co. Rusal International PJSC, the huge aluminum producer fighting blow-back from Russia’s war in Ukraine, is getting some help from traders in China to keep its smelters running.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evid

  • NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

    NIO's (NIO) stock is trading slightly lower ahead of the Chinese electric-vehicle company's quarterly results due after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • Google execs cornered by employees at all-hands, demanding to know why Amazon and Apple are paying more

    “Amazon adjusted base salary cap, [hotlink]Apple[/hotlink] reportedly used RSU bonuses,” wrote an employee, who asked how Google is planning to respond.

  • EU clinches U.S. LNG deal, brushes off Russian rouble demand

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union and United States are set to unveil a deal on Friday to supply Europe with more U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), sources told Reuters, as the European bloc seeks to quickly curb its reliance on Russian fossil fuels. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe's top gas supplier, pushed already-high energy prices to records and has prompted the EU to pledge to cut Russian gas use by two thirds this year, by hiking imports from other countries and quickly expanding renewable energy.

  • Oil Drops as Europe Holds Off on Ban of Russian Crude Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as the European Union held off on banning Russian crude imports, while Kazakhstan said disruption at a key export terminal is set to ease.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Midair BreakupBrent futur

  • Can I Invest My Traditional IRA's RMD in a Roth IRA?

    You can use your traditional IRA's required minimum distributions (RMDs) to contribute to a Roth IRA if you have enough—but not too much—income.

  • Microsoft Affected by a Cyberattack After Nvidia and Samsung

    Microsoft confirmed that it has become the latest victim of the data extortion group Lapsus$, which claimed it had obtained source code for the Bing search engine and Cortana voice assistant. Lapsus$, which Microsoft tracks as DEV-0537, posted a partial file that the group said contained partial source code for Bing and Cortana. The group claimed on its Telegram channel that it had breached Microsoft and Okta and employee accounts of LG Electronics.

  • Russia needs Indian energy buyers more than ever now

    Russia’s list of gas buyers is shrinking. The US and the EU today (March 25) announced a deal for the US to supply Europe with at least 15 billion additional cubic meters of liquid natural gas (LNG) by the end of the year. India has not joined global sanctions and boycotts against Russia, and could become an even more important customer for the world’s largest oil and gas supplier.

  • Gas prices: These states are being hit hardest

    West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark crude oil for North America, remains over $100 per barrel as the world continues to economically isolate Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • NG ENERGY ANNOUNCES LIGHT CRUDE OIL PROSPECTIVE RESOURCES IN SINÚ 9 BLOCK

    NG Energy International Corp. (the "Company" or "NGE") (TSXV: GASX) (OTC: GASXF) is pleased to announce the results of the report entitled "Evaluation of the Interests of NG Energy International Corp. in the Prospective Resources within the Sinú 9 Block in the Sinú San Jancinto Basin of Colombia" (the "Sinú 9 Oil Resources Report") prepared by Petrotech Engineering Ltd ("Petrotech"). The Sinú 9 Oil Resources Report has an effective date of February 28, 2022, and a summary of the key parameters a

  • Wabtec secures another order to modernize hundreds of Norfolk Southern locomotives

    It's the third of such modernization orders in recent years from Norfolk Southern for Wabtec, which will see Wabtec modernize an additional 330 Norfolk Southern locomotives in the next few years.

  • Five Retirement Risks to Avoid in 2022

    While 79% of Americans told Fidelity Investments in 2022 that they are confident about their retirement planning, 71% also said that they are concerned about the impact of inflation on reaching their retirement goals. Uncertainty can make people feel anxious about … Continue reading → The post Five Retirement Risks to Avoid in 2022 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • Understanding How Retirement Trusts Work

    A retirement trust could protect your estate for your beneficiaries and lower your tax liability. Here's what you need to know.

  • What would it take for U.S. oil companies to ramp up production? A lot.

    Companies are focused on keeping production steady and rewarding shareholders after two recent crashes.

  • 2 Breakout Growth Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Despite seeing monumental business expansion over the course of the pandemic, some stocks have been sold off to a point where the gains of the previous two years haven't mattered. Two fantastic purchases right now are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Shopify and MercadoLibre are still growing their businesses rapidly and have a product their customers rely on daily.