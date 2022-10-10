U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,642.75
    -10.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,304.00
    -49.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,054.50
    -47.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,704.50
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.14
    -0.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,686.70
    -22.60 (-1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    19.81
    -0.44 (-2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9708
    -0.0035 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.93
    +2.41 (+7.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1059
    -0.0039 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4720
    +0.1420 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,302.94
    -119.05 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.35
    -14.68 (-3.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,967.54
    -23.55 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Dar Al Arkan and Pagani Automobili give customers a glimpse of the world's first-ever Pagani-inspired living space

·3 min read

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 10, 2022 /CNW/ -- Dar Al Arkan Global, a leading real estate company, and Italian Hypercar manufacturer Pagani Automobili, unveiled the first apartment at the magnificent DaVinci tower located in Dubai. The apartment, a residential masterpiece, gave prospective buyers a glimpse into the world's first-ever Pagani-inspired exclusive space as well as the uniqueness of the Da Vinci tower's apartment portfolio.

Dar Al Arkan and Pagani Automobili give customers a glimpse of the world’s first-ever Pagani-inspired living space
Dar Al Arkan and Pagani Automobili give customers a glimpse of the world’s first-ever Pagani-inspired living space

Reflecting the cornerstone of Horacio Pagani's creative philosophy that combines form and function, all 80 apartments will be adorned with tailored pieces from the line of Pagani branded furniture. This, combined with a blend of high-end marble and wooden flooring dotted with chevron patterns, doors bearing the Pagani emblem, and custom lighting, is nothing short of captivating.

The three-bedroom apartment demonstrates a unique confluence of Italian and contemporary design excellence that is slated to characterise the entire inventory, epitomising Pagani's craftmanship and emphasising the concept of Living Above Luxury.

Horacio Pagani, Founder & Chief Designer, Pagani Automobili S.p.A. said: "It is exhilarating to see the Pagani brand essence come to life in the interior and furniture design space, for the first time in the world. This apartment will bear witness to what the DaVinci tower is set to bring to Dubai in the form of one of the world's most sought-after addresses. We are proud of our partnership with Dar Al Arkan, as it marks a key step forward in our long-term growth strategy to further consolidate our positioning as an iconic brand globally."

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Al Arkan Global, said: "At Dar Al Arkan, we are constantly striving to stay ahead of the curve through our unique approach, and the collaboration with Pagani Automobili is a testament to this. The DaVinci tower is slated to set a new benchmark as a true work of art, and I am confident that the unveiling of the first apartment will further fortify our clientele's trust in our ability to create a life of exclusivity for them."

While Pagani's signature style will be weaved in all corners of the apartments, every room will have a distinct character. From the kitchen to the car simulator room, with its leather padded walls and cockpit-inspired shape, these apartments set a new standard for contemporary living.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1915438/Pagani_Living_Room.jpg
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1915524/Dar_Al_Arkan_and_Pagani.mp4
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1915523/Dar_Al_Arkan_and_Pagani2.mp4

For more details call 800 40 40 4 or click here https://www.daralarkan.com/project/dar-al-arkan-pagani-tower/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dar-al-arkan-and-pagani-automobili-give-customers-a-glimpse-of-the-worlds-first-ever-pagani-inspired-living-space-301642780.html

SOURCE Dar Al Arkan Global

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/10/c2441.html

Recommended Stories

  • Clean up, Aisle 5: A column person gets schooled by reader for "bag boy" reference

    Frank Cerabino's column on complaint over recent column about shopping cart etiquette for calling Publix clerks "bag boys"

  • Gabriel Byrne's 6 favorite books with memorable characters

    The screen and stage actor recommends works by Robert Louis Stevenson, Howard Zinn, and more

  • A Look at Market News and an Interview With Author Scott Galloway

    Galloway's topics include why nuclear energy needs a rebrand and the CEO who's created the most shareholder value in history.

  • These High School ‘Classics’ Have Been Taught For Generations – Are They on Their Way Out?

    If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and “Macbeth”; John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”; F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”; Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”; and William Golding’s “The Lord of […]

  • The Big Bang Theory: The four actors who almost played Penny before Kaley Cuoco

    Things were almost very different for the sitcom

  • So...Harry Is Reportedly Writing a New, Last-Minute Chapter to Change the Ending of His Memoir

    A source close to the royal family says Prince Harry is working on a new chapter for his memoir, which will now end on the Queen's funeral.

  • Pamela Anderson Looks Absolutely Stunning on the Cover of Her New Memoir, Which She Calls a ‘Celebration of Imperfections’

    Just last year, the highly-publicized marriage between actress Pamela Anderson, 55, and Mötley Crüe member Tommy Lee, 60, was detailed in a dramatic miniseries from Hulu, titled Pam & Tommy. And while many viewers were wowed by Lily James (Cinderella) and Sebastian Stan's (Fresh) complete transformation into the titular characters (and while the two even received Emmy noms for their performances), it seems that Anderson is looking to take her story into her own hands. The former Baywatch star is

  • Ian McEwan says JK Rowling’s transgender views are ‘hardly worth a death threat’

    ‘The culture seems to have forgotten how to disagree,’ author said

  • Columbus believed he would find 'blemmyes' and 'sciapods' – not people – in the New World

    The statue of Christopher Columbus in Columbus Circle, New York City. Zoltan Tarlacz/Shutterstock.comIn 1492, when Christopher Columbus crossed the Atlantic Ocean in search of a fast route to East Asia and the southwest Pacific, he landed in a place that was unknown to him. There he found treasures – extraordinary trees, birds and gold. But there was one thing that Columbus expected to find that he didn’t. Upon his return, in his official report, Columbus noted that he had “discovered a great ma

  • A Private Spy review: John le Carré poured his wit, fury and heart into these letters

    Writing, John le Carré declared in a letter to his brother in 1992, “isn’t an activity, or a pursuit, or an amusement, it’s an enormous, consuming, scaring swing through all one’s feelings all the time.” He was referring to the writing of fiction, but he seems often to have approached even his letters with the same intensity.

  • Harry Kane swaps scoring for stories on CBeebies debut

    Tottenham’s England captain will read a best-selling tale on Monday.

  • India's Tata Motors shares fall 5% as Jaguar Land Rover wholesale volumes falter

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of India's Tata Motors Ltd fell as much as 4.6% on Monday after its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) business wholesale volumes fell below expectations, prompting top brokerages to cut price targets and also warn of a slowdown next year. Tata Motors on Friday said JLR wholesale volumes - excluding its joint venture in China - were 75,307 for the second quarter, while it had in August, projected wholesale volumes to be around 90,000. The automaker, among the largest in the country, blamed lower-than-expected supply of specialised chips from one supplier for failing to meet its target.

  • China Says Biden’s New Chip Technology Curbs Will Harm Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- China criticized expanded US restrictions on its access to semiconductor technology, saying they’ll harm supply chains and the world economy.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityPresident Joe Biden administration announced the export curbs on Frid

  • Twitter LBO Offers Latest Headache for Depleted Credit Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s already bleak for Wall Street banks that struggled to sell risky debt to fund leveraged buyouts. Elon Musk’s revived deal for Twitter Inc. is only adding to the strain.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityBanks have already been saddled with

  • US Tech Curbs Could Halve Growth of China’s Top Chipmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- US restrictions on China’s access to advanced American technologies could slash growth of the country’s largest chipmaker by half next year, Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastRussia Blitzes Ukraine After Putin Blames Kyiv for Bridge BlastSemiconductor Manufacturing Intern

  • Philippines May Ask Banks for More Documents to Support FX Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank may require banks to provide more documents to support foreign-exchange transactions and to increase reporting frequency amid the local currency’s excessive volatility.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian Entity“The central b

  • Chinese Hotpot Eatery Haidilao’s Bonds Jump on Buyback Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao’s dollar bonds jumped by the most on record after the company announced a plan to buy back as much as $240 million of the notes.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastRussia Blitzes Ukraine After Putin Blames Kyiv for Bridge BlastThe firm’s 2.15% bond due 2026 rose 3.3 cents to 8

  • CPI sets the stage for Fed's November hike, banks report for Q3: What to know this week

    An already strained U.S. stock market will be further challenged in the week ahead as the government publishes a key inflation report and megabanks kick off what’s likely to be a murky earnings season.

  • The Gold Market’s Great Migration Sends Bullion Rushing East

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a global migration underway in the gold market, as western investors dump bullion while Asian buyers take advantage of a tumbling price to snap up cheap jewelry and bars.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastRussia Blitzes Ukraine After Putin Blames Kyiv for Bridge BlastRising rates that make gold le

  • A sneak preview of Wall Street's 2023 stock market forecasts

    Stocks surged 5.7% on Monday and Tuesday and then shed almost all of those gains on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.