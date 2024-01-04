When Will Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Become Profitable?

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Daré Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women’s health in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$31m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$41m, the US$32m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Daré Bioscience will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Daré Bioscience, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of US$41m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 63% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Daré Bioscience given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that typically a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Daré Bioscience is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

