Dara Khosrowshahi and Marcelo Claure to back former Sequoia India partner Amit Jain's startup

Manish Singh
·1 min read

Amit Jain, who previously led Uber’s Asia Pacific business and served as a partner at Sequoia Capital India, is working on a crypto payments platform and has received backing from several high-profile entrepreneurs including Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi, a source familiar with the matter said.

Jain’s startup, which is currently in stealth mode, is building “banking and payments for the crypto economy," according to its website. The startup, called Zamp, aims to help "web2" firms adopt crypto, according to another person familiar with the matter. Zamp has also received investments from former SoftBank chief operating officer Marcelo Claure and Doordash chief executive Tony Xu, the source said.

On the company's website, Jain has disclosed investments from former SoftBank and Facebook executive Kirthiga Reddy, Go-To Group chief executive Andre Soelistyo, Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal, and Coinbase board member Gokul Rajaram. The website confirms investments from Khosrowshahi, Claure and Xu. The investments as well as Jain's new startup have not been previously reported.

Jain (pictured above) declined to comment. Others couldn’t be immediately reached.

  • Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys.

    Tech stocks have been one of the worst-performing sectors of the market, losing over 20% of their value so far this year. After a 30-year bull run that saw the Nasdaq 100 index gain nearly 4,000%, the tech-heavy benchmark has turned south and is officially in bear market territory. While that's made investors leery of dipping their toes into the sector, particularly when energy stocks have gained over 50% in 2022, now just might be a great time to invest in tech stocks.

  • 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

    We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...

  • NYT’s Friedman: Biden worried he can’t ‘reunite America’

    New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman wrote on Monday that he walked away from a recent lunch meeting at the White House with the sense that President Biden fears he will not be able to unite the country, one of his signature promises from his presidential campaign. After clarifying the meeting with Biden, which took…

  • How to Retire With $2 Million On a $60,000 Salary

    If it were, everyone would be living the good life in retirement. Stick to your wealth plan and you'll be living your best life in retirement. According to a study by Fidelity Investments, the average total contribution rate in workplace retirement accounts was 13.9% in 2021.

  • Y Combinator-backed fintech Pebble uses stablecoins to offer 5% yield on cash

    Pebble users first deposit fiat currency into their accounts, Bai said. The startup then converts that cash into USDC, a digital stablecoin backed by traditional reserves of cash and Treasuries -- a notably different approach from algorithmic stablecoin UST which uses a much more complex system to maintain its peg to the U.S. dollar and holds other cryptocurrencies rather than fiat currency as reserves. Once Pebble converts the cash into USDC, it lends the funds out to "highly regulated institutions" such as crypto companies Coinbase and BlockFi as well as traditional financial entities including hedge funds, that are willing to pay a premium to access stablecoins because of their efficiency and ease of use, Bai said.

  • What Happened To Nash Bridges’ Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda?

    A lot of people are wondering where the car is today.

  • Will falling tech valuations kick off a M&A boom?

    It's Monday, which means that Alex and Grace were back as a team to cover the biggest, boldest, and baddest technology news. The stock market may not vomit all over itself today, which would be a nice break from recent weeks. Broadcom is working on buying VMware in what would prove to be a mega-deal.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon and 1 Reason to Hesitate

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has had a volatile few years since the pandemic's onset. As economies reopen, sales growth is slowing down but remaining at high levels. Let's look at three reasons investors should buy Amazon stock and one reason to be cautious.

  • Billionaire George Soros just loaded up on these two beaten-down growth stocks

    This super investor is going against the herd. Maybe you should, too.

  • Suze Orman says you can avoid 5 common mistakes people make in a stock market crisis

    If a major recession is coming, the financial guru recommends some fast, concrete moves to protect your money.

  • Chinese EV maker XPeng reports earnings, stock falls

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Chinese EV maker XPeng.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 90% Upside Potential

    Last week, the S&P 500 finished Friday’s session with a rally that gave the index a small gain of 0.15% for the day. It was a good thing, too, since the index flirted with a net-20% loss during the session. That’s bear market territory, the kind of market move that will further spook investors after a springtime of headwinds. Inflation is running at 40-year high levels, Q1 showed a net economic contraction, Russia’s war on Ukraine promises to further damage supplies and prices in the food, cooki

  • Should I sell all my stocks and buy back in when the market is lower? Expert Michael Farr says that market timing is 'nonsense' — focus on this instead

    It's all about time in the market. Not timing the market.

  • How Russia made its ruble the world’s top-performing currency

    The Russian ruble has emerged as the best-performing currency in 2022, despite wide-ranging sanctions imposed for its invasion of Ukraine. How did the Russian currency make a dramatic recovery from its record low of 143 rubles to the dollar on March 7? The rally, experts say, is largely artificial, the result of capital controls imposed by Moscow in the wake of Western sanctions.

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Despite a steep 89% decline from all-time highs, this stock is back on the rise and up 77% from its 52-week low.

  • Should You Buy Amazon Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    Since these are the two businesses Amazon dominates, it sold off hard. The hints of last week's retail destruction were actually forecast by Amazon back in its April first-quarter earnings report. Operating income actually declined from $8.7 billion a year ago to just $3.7 billion.

  • Inheriting a house? Read this before you make any rash decisions

    Beneficiaries must juggle many considerations when they inherit a home, especially if they’re sharing that gift with siblings or others. There are tax implications whether they keep or sell the home, emotional attachments to the house and the items within the house, as well as other potential estate planning issues. In some cases, the property can become a source of rental income, whereas in other situations, it could be another source of cash after it’s sold — especially when the real-estate market is doing well.

  • Deere's Profits Double. Investors Sell.

    On Friday morning, agricultural equipment giant Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) announced that it just grew its profits about twice as fast as it grew its sales. Reporting its financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2022 Friday, Deere said its net sales and revenue came in at $13.4 billion, up 11% year-over-year. In just the first two hours of trading Friday, Deere stock fell 11.5%.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy When Everyone is Selling

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy when everyone is selling. If you want to read about some more stocks to buy when everyone is selling, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy When Everyone is Selling. On May 20, the benchmark S&P 500 Index fell 20% from a recent high in […]

  • Tesla Stock Has Fallen Below $700. Why $540 Might Be Next.

    The electric-car maker is breaking key support levels that fundamental investors might want to note.