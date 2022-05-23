Dara Khosrowshahi and Marcelo Claure to back former Sequoia India partner Amit Jain's startup

Amit Jain, who previously led Uber’s Asia Pacific business and served as a partner at Sequoia Capital India, is working on a crypto payments platform and has received backing from several high-profile entrepreneurs including Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi, a source familiar with the matter said.

Jain’s startup, which is currently in stealth mode, is building “banking and payments for the crypto economy," according to its website. The startup, called Zamp, aims to help "web2" firms adopt crypto, according to another person familiar with the matter. Zamp has also received investments from former SoftBank chief operating officer Marcelo Claure and Doordash chief executive Tony Xu, the source said.

On the company's website, Jain has disclosed investments from former SoftBank and Facebook executive Kirthiga Reddy, Go-To Group chief executive Andre Soelistyo, Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal, and Coinbase board member Gokul Rajaram. The website confirms investments from Khosrowshahi, Claure and Xu. The investments as well as Jain's new startup have not been previously reported.

Jain (pictured above) declined to comment. Others couldn’t be immediately reached.