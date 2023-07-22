Darden Restaurants (DRI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended May 2023, Darden Restaurants (DRI) reported revenue of $2.77 billion, up 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.58, compared to $2.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.77 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.53, the EPS surprise was +1.98%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Darden Restaurants performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same-restaurant sales - Olive Garden - YoY change : 4.4% versus 4.7% estimated by 10 analysts on average.

Same-restaurant sales - LongHorn Steakhouse - YoY change : 7.1% versus 4.69% estimated by 10 analysts on average.

Same-restaurant sales - Fine Dining - YoY change : -1.9% compared to the 1.92% average estimate based on nine analysts.

Same-restaurant sales - Other Business - YoY change : 2.2% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 2.6%.

Company-owned restaurants - Olive Garden : 905 versus 903.25 estimated by eight analysts on average.

Same-restaurant sales - Consolidated - YoY change : 4% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 4.19%.

Company-owned restaurants - LongHorn Steakhouse : 562 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 563.

Company-owned restaurants - Total : 1914 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1917.86.

Sales- Olive Garden : $1.27 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.

Sales- Other Business : $578.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $568.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

Sales- Fine Dining : $209.80 million compared to the $222.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year.

Sales- LongHorn Steakhouse: $711.70 million versus $699.67 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for Darden Restaurants here>>>



Shares of Darden Restaurants have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research