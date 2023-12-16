Darden Restaurants, Inc.'s (NYSE:DRI) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Darden Restaurants' (NYSE:DRI) stock up by 8.3% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Darden Restaurants' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Darden Restaurants

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Darden Restaurants is:

49% = US$1.0b ÷ US$2.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.49.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Darden Restaurants' Earnings Growth And 49% ROE

First thing first, we like that Darden Restaurants has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 16% which is quite remarkable. This likely paved the way for the modest 17% net income growth seen by Darden Restaurants over the past five years.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared Darden Restaurants' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 20% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is DRI worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DRI is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Darden Restaurants Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 52% (or a retention ratio of 48%) for Darden Restaurants suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, Darden Restaurants has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 61% of its profits over the next three years. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 49%.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Darden Restaurants' performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.