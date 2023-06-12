Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So, when we ran our eye over Darden Restaurants' (NYSE:DRI) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Darden Restaurants:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$10b - US$2.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

Thus, Darden Restaurants has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 9.1% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Darden Restaurants' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Darden Restaurants here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 104% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 14%. 14% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Darden Restaurants has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

In the end, Darden Restaurants has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 95% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Darden Restaurants that we think you should be aware of.

