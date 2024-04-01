Dare County housing partner eyes dozens of Kitty Hawk properties bordering nature preserve, as well as Manteo land

KITTY HAWK — Dare County’s selected housing partner, Coastal Affordable Housing, LLC, is apparently considering purchasing dozens of adjacent properties in Kitty Hawk for a potential project between The Woods Road and the Alcoholic Beverage Control store. The total acreage is unclear, but the properties span over half a mile across.

Dare County received a $35 million allocation for the construction of affordable housing within the county as part of the state budget passed in November 2021. The county selected Coastal Affordable Housing as its private partner in February 2022.

Coastal Affordable Housing, LLC, entered into an agreement with Kill Devil Hills-based Albemarle & Associates, Ltd., last year for land consultations for and rezoning the properties currently owned by Kitty Hawk Estates, LLC, a recent invoice submitted to the county shows.

Kitty Hawk Estates, LLC, owns dozens of adjacent properties of various shapes and sizes, ranging from 4 acres to about one-third of an acre. The mostly wooded area includes swaths of low-lying and underwater marsh, according to Dare County GIS information.

Many of its properties border a dedicated nature preserve called the Kitty Hawk Woods Reserve.

The reserve boasts “maritime deciduous forest, maritime swamp forests and freshwater wetlands,” according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality website.

The Kitty Hawk community, concerned with the pace of development in their town, initiated a text amendment that the town council passed last September to exclude all wetlands from minimum lot size calculations for new subdivisions in the town.

Kathyrn Brock of Greenville owns Kitty Hawk Estates, LLC, according to opencorporates.com.

Coastal Affordable Housing paid $25,000 to Kitty Hawk Estates, LLC, on Feb. 16, 2023, the recent 66-page invoice packet submitted to the county shows.

That payment is essentially a holding fee — “to hold the property so they have the option to buy it” after completing pre-development work to determine if a housing project is doable there, according to Dare County Manager Bobby Outten.

“The lots haven’t been sold,” he noted on Thursday.

James Jordan Hennessey, who goes by his middle name and is the only Coastal Affordable Housing partner in Dare County, did not respond to requests for comment. He is also a partner in the Greenville-based EJE Dredging Service, LLC, which owns and operates the Dare County-based, public-private partnership Miss Katie Dredge.

Hennessey signed the agreement with Albemarle & Associates, Ltd., on behalf of Coastal Affordable Housing on May 5, 2023, for “land use consultations/rezoning regarding properties owned by Kitty Hawk Estates, LLC,” the invoice shows.

Albemarle & Associates, Ltd., agreed to evaluate the “property development potential for multi-family use.” It also “will assist as necessary with property rezoning, zoning text amendments, community meetings and public meetings,” according to the agreement.

Albemarle & Associates, Ltd., will also assist with “coordination with the Town of Kitty Hawk, Dare County Health Department, NCDOT and other regulatory agencies to identify and gain concurrence regarding features of the existing property improvements which can assist in achievement of the enhanced facility improvements,” the agreement stated.

The desired improvements were not detailed.

Kitty Hawk Town Manager Melody Clopton said Thursday that neither she nor other town staff have had “direct contact with Coastal Affordable Housing.”

There are currently no rezoning plans on file with the town, Clopton said in her email. “I do understand that a rezoning application may be coming in April for consideration at the May planning board meeting.”

The invoice packet includes 17 pages of invoices from the Raleigh law firm Bandini Law PLLC that detail discussions over the potential land purchase. On Jan. 9, the invoice shows a meeting “regarding title exceptions for Kitty Hawk Estates; telephone call with project team regarding title and closing preparation.”

The Bandini invoices also show frequent revisions of the “development agreement” and “housing covenant,” dating back to last June and May, respectively.

“We’ve had discussions and negotiations about that,” Outten confirmed on Thursday. But the document is not finalized so the county does not have it publicly available, he said.

The housing covenant would be among “a number of exhibits” detailing relationships between parties when the document is complete, but he suggested this won’t happen “until we know where the land’s going to be.”

Separately, Coastal Affordable Housing is also considering purchasing a nearly 6-acre property located at 803 Bernice Avenue in Manteo, for which nearly $600,000 has been placed in a trust account with its attorney, pending closing.

One principal with a $500-per-hour pay rate

Hennessey, Raleigh architect Robert “Robbie” Ferris and contractor Aaron Thomas of Metcon are principals in the Coastal Affordable Housing consortium that incorporated in November 2021, according to a Feb. 25, 2022, county press release.

The Coastland Times additionally identified Richard Green and Eric Lindstrom of sfL+a Architects and Firstfloor as principals in a Feb. 26, 2022, article, which reported Marion Warren as the group’s lawyer.

Ferris is owner and CEO of both sfL+a Architects and Firstfloor, according to the companies’ websites. Green is a manager of Firstfloor — a civil engineering construction business headquartered in Winston-Salem — and Lindstrom is the owner and design director of sfL+a Architects and a manager of Firstfloor.

The address Coastal Affordable Housing listed on both its invoices to the county belongs to sfL+a Architects, while the phone number belongs to Green.

Ferris did not respond to inquiries by press deadline. Green also did not return a call.

The second invoice, which the county said it received March 20, detailed a $500-per-hour pay rate for Lindstrom.

Of the total nearly $275,000 invoice for pre-development work from May 1, 2023, through Jan. 31, over $50,000 of the invoice was to be paid to sfL+a Architects. Another $90,000 was invoiced for “developer overhead.”

Hennessey was listed by name to receive $30,000 in reimbursements on the invoice, including $25,000 for “land options.” An additional $5,800 was invoiced for pre-construction services by Metcon, Inc.

Developer overhead was $80,000 in the first invoice, dated May 8, 2023, pre-construction services totaled $25,000 and “A&E fees/consultants” — the first part of which is shorthand for architectural and engineering fees — totaled nearly $118,000.

It is unclear how much of those payments went to Coastal Affordable Housing principals, as there was not a breakdown accompanying the first invoice.

Second invoice from Coastal Affordable Housing, LLC, to Dare County.