Would You Dare Invest in Synopsys (SNPS)?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, released its "Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund" second quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the second quarter of 2023, Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund reported total net assets of $6.46 billion, and investments in shares of 87 distinct companies. Take a moment to explore the Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund's top 5 holdings for insights into their key investment choices in 2023.

In its Q2 2023 investor letter, Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund mentioned Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) and explained its insights for the company. 1986, Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) is a Mountain View, California-based software company with a $70.0 billion market capitalization. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) delivered a 44.21% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 39.29%. The stock closed at $460.45 per share on September 01, 2023.

Here is what Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund has to say about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"Synopsys provides software and tools to the semiconductor industry. Investors appreciated strong results and guidance that suggested healthy growth in the second half of the year. Management also highlighted new tools that use artificial intelligence to make the software portion of designing chips easier and faster."

Our calculations show that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was in 57 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 39 funds in the previous quarter. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) delivered a 2.47% return in the past 3 months.

