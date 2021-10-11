U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,370.50
    -11.75 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,565.00
    -61.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,748.50
    -59.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,221.70
    -7.40 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.41
    +2.06 (+2.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.10
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    -0.14 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.90
    +0.36 (+1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3623
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.9710
    +0.7560 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,452.07
    +1,381.79 (+2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,344.64
    +39.04 (+2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.83
    +27.28 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Daring Cities 2021: Urban leaders define their demands in tackling the climate emergency ahead of COP26

·2 min read

BONN, Germany, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daring Cities 2021, the virtual forum for urban leaders boldly tackling the climate emergency, has concluded with an action-oriented Call for Transformation by local and regional governments in the run-up to UNFCCC COP26 in Glasgow.

More than 1500 urban leaders, practitioners and partners from 100 countries joined the five-day Daring Cities forum, co-designed by ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability (ICLEI) and the City of Bonn, to set out an action plan to tackle the climate emergency. Urban leaders who are already actively embracing the change delivered a Call for Transformation for effective and transparent collaboration to tackle the crisis.

To bring urban leaders' demands to the international decision-making level, ICLEI will convey the Call for Transformation to various international processes throughout Urban October and UNFCCC COP26 in Glasgow.

"Daring Cities 2021 continues to act as the space for local and regional governments to make their voices heard, to build capacity and share experiences," said Gino Van Begin, ICLEI's Secretary General. "The only way forward is to urgently and collectively reverse this dangerous trend in global warming and drastically re-orient the economic and social patterns of our daily lives, re-design our built environment, align with nature and restore our natural systems. Through our Call for Transformation and the collection of best 'daring' practices, we will link and present these outcomes of Daring Cities 2021 to the Climate COP26 in Glasgow and beyond," he continued.

Representatives from nearly 300 local and regional governments participated in the event and shared their global, diverse experience of bringing bold climate action to their cities, towns, and regions as a response to the climate crisis.

Daring Cities 2021 is supported by Bonn, the Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) in Germany, the Foundation for International Dialogue of the Savings Bank in Bonn, the Ministry of the Environment of the Government of Japan, and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) of Germany.

About ICLEI - Local Governments for Sustainability

ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability (known as "ICLEI") is a global network of more than 2,500 local and regional governments committed to sustainable urban development. Active in 125+ countries, ICLEI influences sustainability policy and drives local action for low emission, nature-based, equitable, resilient and circular development.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d8sDap6hYvk
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1323229/Daring_Cities_2020_Logo.jpg

Anastasia Sukhoroslova, +49 (0)163 / 832 5284

Daring Cities 2020 (PRNewsfoto/ICLEI &#x002013; Local Governments for Sustainability)
Daring Cities 2020 (PRNewsfoto/ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daring-cities-2021-urban-leaders-define-their-demands-in-tackling-the-climate-emergency-ahead-of-cop26-301396863.html

SOURCE ICLEI - Local Governments for Sustainability

Recommended Stories

  • China Coal Futures Surge to Record as Flood Swamps Mine Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Heavy rains and flooding expanded mine shutdowns in China’s biggest coal-producing region, sending prices to a record and hindering efforts by Beijing to boost energy supplies for winter.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt Mounta

  • 'I am living in a nightmare everyday': What homeowners need to know as climate change threatens properties

    Standard homeowners’ policies cover a wide range of potential disasters, but not floods, earthquakes, maintenance damage and sewer back up.

  • Senator Ted Cruz Advocates Bitcoin Mining with ‘Abundant’ Gas Flare Energy

    Republican Senator Ted Cruz has spoken out about Bitcoin mining in his state of Texas, offering some innovative solutions to existing problems.

  • What will the Fed will do if the U.S. government hits the debt ceiling again?

    The Federal Reserve won't sit on the sidelines if the Treasury Department runs out of money in December. Here are the possible ways they might try to mitigate the damage to the economy and financial markets.

  • China has won AI battle with U.S., Pentagon's ex-software chief says

    LONDON (Reuters) -China has won the artificial intelligence battle with the United States and is heading towards global dominance because of its technological advances, the Pentagon's former software chief told the Financial Times. China, the world’s second largest economy, is likely to dominate many of the key emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, synthetic biology and genetics within a decade or so, according to Western intelligence assessments.

  • Tesla stages 'gigafest' at site of new German factory

    Tesla fans flocked to the carmaker's new factory near Berlin on Saturday, where chief executive Elon Musk staged a county-fair style party to celebrate the site's imminent opening.

  • Trump supporter predicts ‘civil war coming’ and Twitter runs with it

    Memes ridiculing the idea abounded

  • 'Mark My Words': MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Reveals GOP's 'Chilling' Plot For 2024

    “We are in the midst of a rolling coup,” he warned before explaining the GOP's end game to subvert the 2024 election.

  • Senior Stimulus: Advocacy Group Proposes One-Time, $1,400 Payment for Social Security Recipients

    A seniors advocacy group is reaching out to leading members of Congress to support a one-time, $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment to help older Americans overcome financial difficulties caused by...

  • Billionaire Forrest Plans Green Energy Factory to Rival China

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtBillionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest is planning a massive factory to build equipment to produce green hydrogen in a

  • Debt-ceiling fight delayed, but Yellen warns potential for ‘catastrophe’ remains

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Sunday of "catastrophe" if Senate Republicans' unwillingness to raise the debt ceiling causes the U.S. to default in December.

  • California law bans small off-road gas engines, including lawnmowers and chainsaws

    California took another step toward its goal of ridding the state of all gas-powered engines thanks to a new bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday.

  • Trump reportedly came 'incredibly close' to naming Ivanka Trump as World Bank chief

    Trump reportedly came 'incredibly close' to naming Ivanka Trump as World Bank chief

  • Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

    Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...

  • BOE Officials Double Down on Signals of Imminent Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtTwo Bank of England offici

  • N.Korea's Kim calls for improving people's lives amid 'grim' economy

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urged officials to focus on improving citizens' lives in the face of a "grim" economic situation, state media reported on Monday, as he marked the anniversary of the country's ruling party. Art performances, galas, and a fireworks show were held in Pyongyang to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea on Sunday, but no large military parade, which are sometimes held on such occasions, was reported. North Korea's economy has been battered by years of sanctions over its nuclear and weapons programmes, and heavy rains and floods have also taken a toll.

  • All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security

    Some retirees are surprised to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply...

  • India's Reliance swoops on solar capacity as part of net zero goal

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd on Sunday announced two deals to buy solar capacity, as the owner of the world's biggest refining complex seeks to become net carbon zero by 2035 and make India a hub for low-cost solar manufacture. Through its unit Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), Reliance is buying Norwegian-headquartered solar panel maker REC Solar Holdings for $771 million from China National Bluestar (Group) Co Ltd and an up to 40% stake in India's Sterling and Wilson Solar. Reliance in June said it would invest $10.1 billion in clean energy over three years https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/reliance-invest-101-bln-new-energy-business-over-3-years-2021-06-24.

  • Government Is Getting Bigger. What It Means for the Stock Market.

    It has been decades since federal policies have been sweeping enough to affect the economy and markets for years to come. Here’s how the pros are navigating.

  • Kevin McCarthy's claim that Biden's plan will raise taxes on families making over $50,000

    "President [Joe] Biden said no one making under $400,000 will see their federal taxes go up. That's a lie, just like he lied about Afghanistan. In fact, under his plan, an average family who earns over $50,000 will see a tax increase." - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in remarks to reporters, Sept. 30Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. - - - President Biden has repeatedly promised that no one making under