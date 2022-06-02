DARING DEBUTS PLANT CHICKEN TENDERS

U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

The Leader In Plant-Based Chicken Announces Product Innovation In the Refrigerated Category, Launching Exclusively at Select U.S. Retailers

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daring, the leader in plant-based chicken, today announced the debut of its all-new Plant Chicken Tenders, the company's first product to be sold in the refrigerated aisle of grocery stores alongside animal-based meat. Available at 400 retailers, including Sprouts, Erewhon, Dierbergs, New Seasons, and Pete's Market, Daring's Plant Chicken Tenders offer consumers an easy, versatile and familiar way to add plant-based chicken to their diets.

Daring Chicken
Daring Chicken

The Plant Chicken Tenders are similar in the makeup of Daring's existing Original Plant Chicken Pieces, but larger in size and sold fresh rather than frozen. These new tenders are uniquely textured, savory, juicy, remarkably chicken-like, and endlessly versatile.

"We are so excited to be expanding Daring's product line, offering our consumers the ability to choose from fresh or frozen plant chicken products," says Ross Mackay, Founder and CEO of Daring. "At Daring, we're constantly striving to create the simplest most natural form of animal protein without the animal, and with this launch we're able to provide a fresh new take on our beloved Plant Chicken Pieces."

The new Plant Chicken Tenders are non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, low fat, offer a good source of fiber, have zero cholesterol, and are high in protein. Daring's Plant Chicken Tenders are just one in a series of breakthrough plant chicken innovations from Daring, including:

Visit Daring's Store Locator to find Daring products at a store near you or visit www.daring.com to learn more.

About Daring: Daring is the leading plant-based chicken brand, founded by Ross Mackay, with the mission of removing chicken from the global food system. Backed by global celebrities like Drake and Naomi Osaka, the award-winning brand is available DTC and nationally at over 9,000 retail stores like Whole Foods, Albertsons, Walmart and Kroger. Daring is a uniquely textured and tasty 1:1 substitute for chicken, made through a clean and simple flavor infusion process, with almost 50% less ingredients than market competitors. Daring's vegan, gluten-free, and non-gmo plant chicken pieces are made with just six natural ingredients and seasoned in four flavor-packed signature spice blends including Original, Lemon & Herb, Cajun and Breaded.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daring-debuts-plant-chicken-tenders-301560169.html

SOURCE Daring

