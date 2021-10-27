U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,582.61
    +7.82 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,685.78
    -71.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,358.52
    +122.80 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,272.05
    -24.03 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.92
    -1.73 (-2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.40
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1618
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5310
    -0.0880 (-5.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7850
    -0.3440 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,930.56
    -3,554.04 (-5.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,416.60
    -57.73 (-3.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Daring Foods bites into third round in 12 months as plant-based chicken product enters Walmart

Christine Hall
·2 min read

Daring Foods closed on $65 million in Series C funding Wednesday as the plant-based chicken startup launches its products into 3,000 Walmart stores nationally.

Daring offers four plant-based chicken products, including Original, Lemon & Herb, Cajun and Breaded, that looks, cooks and tastes like its chicken counterpart.

CEO Ross Mackay told TechCrunch that the goal of the company is to provide a product that can be “a true one-to-one substitute for chicken” that is also healthy. Daring’s product contains just five ingredients compared to some of its competitors that have a blend of 30 to 40 ingredients, and it also is high in protein and lower in calories than traditional chicken, he said.

Daring Foods will offer healthy, tasty plant-based chicken

“Eighty percent of people changing to a plant-based diet do it for health reasons,” Mackay added. “They want to be able to trust the ingredient profile, and at Daring, we can say absolutely it is healthy.”

TechCrunch last visited with Mackay in 2019, about a year after the company was founded and it had received a $10 million investment from Rastelli Foods Group. Back then, the company was young, with just one product and fewer than 10 employees.

Today, the company’s new funding, led by Founders Fund, is the third investment into the company during the past 12 months, Mackay told TechCrunch. Joining Founders Fund is existing investor D1 Capital Group and new athlete and celebrity investors including Naomi Osaka, Cameron Newton, Steve Aoki and Chase Coleman.

Following this latest round, the company has now raised over $120 million. Its Series A, led by Maveron, was raised last September, and its B round, led by D1 Capital, was announced in May.

Daring Foods’ products can be found in Whole Foods, Sprouts and Kroger, with Wegmans and Albertsons coming soon, Mackay said. With the addition of Walmart, its distribution has doubled to 6,000, including online markets like Gopuff and Imperfect Foods, and is also being served in some restaurants across the country.

The company saw 900% growth over the past 12 months and will be using the new funding to support that growth and new innovation. In addition, the company grew to 60 employees. Mackay says Daring remains focused on plant-based chicken and has plans for new product launches, some in the coming months and others in the next year.

Daring’s growth is in line with what is going on in the global plant-based foods market, which is poised to be a $162 billion market by 2030.

“I don’t think this is a trend, but the future of food, and we are excited to lead in chicken,” Mackay said. “More brands can step into the category, and the innovation going on in the space is super exciting. Capital plowing into the industry is showing the growth trajectory, and at the end of the day, the consumers win.”

Startups making meat alternatives are gaining traction worldwide

Recommended Stories

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard Are Falling Today

    Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had fallen more than 6% as of 12:07 p.m. EDT today after the company's rival Visa (NYSE: V) reported earnings yesterday. For the fourth fiscal quarter of the year, Visa reported earnings per share of $1.65 on total revenue of $6.6 billion. Payments volume at Visa grew 17% from the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, while cross-border payments volume jumped 38% on a year-over-year basis.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Fell Even More on Wednesday

    Shares of visual search and media platform specialist Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) fell sharply on Wednesday, extending a sharp descent from levels in the $60s just last week. Pinterest stock's decline on Wednesday likely reflects more downward momentum from news this weekend that PayPal Holdings wasn't buying Pinterest, as previous reports suggested could happen. For the week, Pinterest shares are now down about 21%.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Why GM shares are getting run over after earnings

    Investors are dumping GM's stock in the wake of earnings. Here's one likely reason why.

  • Twitter falls on ‘challenging’ user growth outlook: Analyst

    Twitter reported third quarter earnings that missed expectations. Mizuho Analyst James Lee joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Micron or Skyworks: Which Semiconductor Play Is the Better Buy?

    These two hot semiconductor stocks have recently pulled back, but which one should investors snap up?

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Rocketed Today

    The company is navigating supply chain challenges well with a record third quarter and even better guidance.

  • Phillips 66 to buy remaining stake in partnership for $3.4 billion

    (Reuters) -Phillips 66 said on Wednesday it will buy the remaining units of Phillips 66 Partners it does not already own for $3.4 billion, as the refiner aims to simplify its governance and corporate structure. Phillips 66 Partners was formed by the refiner to own, operate, develop and acquire primarily fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals and other midstream assets. "We believe this acquisition will allow both PSX shareholders and PSXP unitholders to participate in the value creation of the combined entities, supported by the strong financial position of Phillips 66," Chief Executive Officer Greg Garland said in a statement.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Hedge Funds Are Piling Into BioNTech SE (BNTX)

    Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 900 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile […]

  • Bristol Myers Skids As Looming Generics Shadow Its Biggest Product

    Bristol Myers Squibb topped third-quarter estimates on Wednesday as two cancer treatments helped drive growth, but BMY stock toppled.

  • Beyond Meat Makes Excuses for Tumbling Sales

    Opinions vary on whether plant-based meat substitutes are a blessing or a curse. Others will balk at the laundry list of ingredients necessary to make processed fake meat look and taste like real meat.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks hedge funds are buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying. There are several indicators that the United States economy is slowly returning back to normal after the COVID-19 […]

  • Robinhood tumbles on earnings miss as crypto trading declines

    Shares of Robinhood sink as third quarter earnings miss expectations. JMP Securities Senior Research Analyst Devin Ryan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were jumping 6.1% higher as of 10:48 a.m. EDT on Wednesday after rising as much as 15.8% earlier in the morning. The nice gain came following the company's announcement that it has filed for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 to the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Novavax's U.K. submission is an important milestone for the company.