U.S. markets open in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,461.00
    -13.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,681.00
    -68.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,483.75
    -34.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,218.90
    -9.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.17
    -0.44 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.80
    +6.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    +0.22 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1787
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    +1.28 (+7.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9840
    +0.2660 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,438.69
    -402.83 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,206.68
    -26.61 (-2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,010.94
    -16.54 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

DarioHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Omar Manejwala to Speak at American Health Insurance Plans National Conference on Medicare, Medicaid and Dual Eligibles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dr. Manejwala to Discuss the Application of Digital Innovations in Medicaid Populations

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, today announced that the company's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Omar Manejwala, will present at the annual American Health Insurance Plans National Conference on Medicare, Medicaid and Dual Eligibles being held virtually on September 22nd, 2021 at 12:45 p.m. EST.

DarioHealth Logo
DarioHealth Logo

The event brings together leadership from health insurance executives, government officials, health policy professionals, and industry thought leaders to discuss timely, relevant issues with implications for Medicare and Medicaid. Dr. Manejwala's presentation, Digital Therapeutics in Medicaid: Unique Requirements for Unique Populations, will offer attendees fresh perspectives on the use of innovative digital solutions in historically underserved populations.

"The explosive growth of digital health during the pandemic served to expose and widen existing health technology disparities between commercial and Medicaid populations. Real progress requires that we challenge biases that exist today and learn how to tailor solutions to unique Medicaid requirements and leverage emerging technologies to deliver an experience that our most vulnerable populations deserve," said Dr. Manejwala.

You can learn more about the event and register here.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic solutions support more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes. Dario offers one of the highest-rated diabetes and hypertension solutions on the market. The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and is rapidly expanding into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve its users' health. Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/544126/DarioHealth_Logo.jpg

DarioHealth Corporate Contact:
Suzanne Bedell
VP Marketing
suzanne@dariohealth.com
+1-347-767-4220

Investor Relations Contact:
Chuck Padala
chuck@lifesciadvisors.com
+1-646-627-8390

Media Contact:
Josephine Galatioto
josephine.galatioto@russopartnersllc.com
+1-212-845-4262

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dariohealth-chief-medical-officer-dr-omar-manejwala-to-speak-at-american-health-insurance-plans-national-conference-on-medicare-medicaid-and-dual-eligibles-301379454.html

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • MassMutual fined $4 million for failing to monitor GameStop booster Kevin Gill

    Massachusetts regulators are fining MassMutual $4 million and ordering it to overhaul its social-media policies after accusing the company of failing to supervise an employee whose online cheerleading of GameStop's stock helped launch the frenzy that shook Wall Street earlier this year.

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • Democrats Want to Raise Taxes. Here’s Your To-Do List.

    This week Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee voted to advance dozens of proposed tax changes. The provision would apply to investors with one-time windfalls, such as a couple selling a home with a large taxable gain, as well as to taxpayers who are typically high earners.

  • Plan like Social Security won't be there, expert says as insolvency looms

    The program is running out of money faster — and you need to take care of yourself.

  • The 10 Most Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin

    Altcoins sometimes present themselves as modified or improved versions of Bitcoin. Given the volatility of Bitcoin prices, you may wish to keep an eye on these 10 alternatives.

  • I’m a 75-year-old financially secure widow. Would it be a mistake to move in with my daughter and son-in-law?

    'My daughter wants to build a home with two master suites. I have more than enough money for a down payment.'

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold

    There are quite a few famous investors who you could follow, and Warren Buffett stands out as one of the greatest. Here are three top Buffett stocks to buy and hold. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stands out as the obvious Buffett stock to buy and hold.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • Reddit gleeful as MassMutual takes the heat for RoaringKitty’s actions

    Keith Gill's prominent key role in the January squeeze on GameStop stock has resulted in a $4 million fine for his former employer, and retail investors like what they see.

  • Why Fisker Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle start-up Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were trading lower on Thursday after a downgrade from a widely followed Wall Street auto analyst. As of 1 p.m. EDT, Fisker's shares were down about 6.2% from Wednesday's closing price. In a new note on Thursday morning that covered several automotive stocks, Bank of America analyst John Murphy cut the bank's rating on Fisker to neutral, from buy, and lowered its price target to $18 from $27.

  • U.S. Steel to Build $3 Billion Mill With Record Rally Enduring

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp. will spend about $3 billion to build a new mill, the latest sign that steelmakers are growing more comfortable that higher prices will last.The so-called mini-mill will combine two electric arc furnaces, which primarily use steel scrap and are far more energy-efficient than traditional integrated plants that are fed by coal. The company expects to begin construction in the first half of 2022 and start producing in 2024.U.S. Steel’s announcement comes as domestic f

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 133% to 155% Upside, According to Wall Street

    What might surprise you is that some of the biggest projected gainers are dividend stocks. Based on the highest-listed price target by an analyst or investment bank on Wall Street, the following three dividend stocks could offer upside ranging between 133% and 155%. The first company, memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), might come as a bit of a surprise because the company hasn't paid a dividend in a quarter of a century.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Resilient; 5 Stocks Flash Buy Signals; Elon Musk's Latest FSD Target

    The stock market rally closed strong for a second straight day, slashing or erasing early losses. Tesla is in buy range.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Considering that most bear market bounce-back rallies feature wild swings in both directions, this has truly been something special for patient investors. Although the stock market offers no guarantees, history has shown time and again that any double-digit percentage pullback in payment-processing company Visa (NYSE: V) is an opportunity for investors to pounce. One of the biggest reasons Visa is such a success story is the company's cyclical ties.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Why Palantir Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Thursday morning on above-average volume amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media. The average session volume is about 42 million over a 100-day period. Palantir's daily trading volume was already approaching 30 million less than an hour into trading Thursday. Palantir was one the top two trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. The stock was among the top five most mentioned stocks on the subreddit r/wall

  • Microsoft Raised Its Dividend. Here’s How It Compares To The Biggest S&P 500 Firms.

    The software giant has a better dividend yield than any of the other companies with a recent market capitalization of more than $500 billion.

  • 2 No-Brainer Value Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Growth stocks have reigned supreme for much of the last decade, but there are signs the market is on the verge of rediscovering its love for value stocks. Now could be a good time to invest in companies that trade at low earnings and sales multiples and sport big dividends. While they tend to be less flashy in some respects, value stocks don't have to be boring, and they have the potential to put up market-crushing returns if purchased at opportune times.

  • China Adds $14 Billion Cash as Evergrande’s Pain Roils Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- China injected more cash into its banking system in a sign authorities are seeking to avert a funding squeeze amid a seasonal rise in financing demand and the intensifying debt crisis at China Evergrande.The People’s Bank of China added 90 billion yuan ($14 billion) of funds on a net basis through seven-day and 14-day reverse repurchase agreements on Friday, the most since February. Today was the first time this month it added more than 10 billion yuan short-term liquidity into th