DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Erez Raphael: Thank you, Kat and thanks to all of you for joining our call this morning. 2023 financial results are a continuation of our multiyear strategy and the evolution of our financial profile that is now being accelerated with the Q1 accounts that are launching and accelerated further with the Twill acquisition. Before analyzing the potential contribution of Aetna and other accounts that we launched in Q1 and that we continue to launch in Q2, I would like to first remind you of the 3 revenue streams which remain the same post the Twill acquisition as we operate in the same channels. First is our historical direct-to-consumer or B2C business. Second is our core business, the recurring revenue from health plans and employers or what we call commercial B2B2C with clients like Blue Shields, California, Aetna CVS, in Twill's case, it's clients like Cigna, Elevance, Amazon, Google and others.

The third revenue stream that we call commercial strategy which is milestone-based rather than [indiscernible] clients like Merck, Eli Lilly and others. In the fourth quarter, our B2C business generated approximately $2 million which is consistent with the channel expected $8 million to $9 million annual revenue run rate. This number has been managed down to a cash flow natural or slightly positive run rate which has proved accretive to our strategy of allocating resources to growing our B2B2C channel, reducing OpEx and improving gross margins. On the commercial strategic side, while our commercial strategic revenue remains on track for annual run rate of approximately $6 million to $8 million a year, in the fourth quarter, we recorded $582,000 in revenue which is less than the average quarterly strategic revenue for the first half of the year.

This is due to simply the milestone-based timing of revenues from our strategic channel. We want to reiterate that this partnership's revenue should be viewed on a yearly basis and not on a quarterly basis. And the economic value for us on a yearly basis has not changed. We expect our commercial strategic revenue to continue at an annual run rate of $6 million to $8 million on a Dario stand-alone basis. Due to the demand we have already seen from pharma for the integrated Dario-Twill offering since the acquisition was announced, we expect to be able to grow this commercial strategic revenue stream along 2024 and 2025. The fundamentals of our core B2B2C ARR business with employers and health plans continues to grow and is also accelerating in Q1 2024 with the launch of Aetna and multiple employer accounts.

For year, 2023, B2B2C channel revenue grew by 39% year-over-year. This Dario's stand-alone B2B2C revenue stream shows an adjusted gross margins of above 70%. Going forward, with Twill, historic B2B2C margins that are above 90%, we anticipate the combined gross margin for the company to reach above 80%. The vast majority of both the immediate and expected future revenues from the Twill acquisition will appear in the B2B2C channel, pushing us much further ahead in our objective to grow our core business. We anticipate that with the launch of Aetna and other employers accounts in 2024 and combined with the Twill B2B2C revenues, the B2B2C recurring revenue channel will be a majority of the total revenue for the full year of 2024 amongst the 3 revenue streams that we have.

We also saw a significant interest in multiple employers' adoption of the Dario GLP-1 Behavioral Change program as well as expansions of current customer relationships on the metabolic side. Our product is already fundamentally complement of the new GLP-1 market opportunity. We have seen solid growth in our core B2B2C business in 2023 and see that accelerating in 2024 on a stand-alone basis. We anticipate larger growth and scale with the transformational acquisition of Twill that we announced last month, an acquisition that we believe will accelerate the time line to cash flow positive. This acquisition creates the most disruptive digital health platform, displacing the thing. It provides the ability to leverage Twill's innovative approach to engagement and navigation and breadth of offering to increase sales opportunities, revenue per customer, our enrollment rate and the lifetime value of our members.

The combined company will tackle 6 conditions; diabetes, hypertension, prediabetes, musculoskeletal MSK, behavioral health, mental well-being and pregnancy support, as well as redesigning the top of the funnel to increase enrollment pace through innovative member navigation. The acquisition nearly doubles our pro forma revenues. It creates immediate scale across big name clients in the health plans and pharma space with clients like Cigna, Elevance, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Merck, Eli Lilly and others. Though the companies are very synergetic, also on the operational side, we expect to achieve 30% annualized cost synergies within 2 years. Most importantly, we expect an accelerated pace to profitability in 2025 to revenue scale, increased gross margins and cost synergies.

We believe our new cash flow positive point is approximately $62 million in revenue. We ended the year with $37 million in cash. And on top of that, we raised an additional $22.4 million alongside the acquisition. This puts us in a great position to execute on our strategy. With that, I would like to hand the call over to Rick to elaborate on the commercial side. Rick?

Rick Anderson: Thanks, Erez. We were pleased to complete the 2023 employer sales cycle last quarter and have launched or will launch more than 15 new customers on the platform in the first quarter of 2024 or within the next couple of months. In addition, we launched the first members on the private label Aetna platform in January and have seen Aetna continue to add customers throughout the first quarter. We expect that our revenue from Aetna will continue to grow over the next several quarters as they continue to sell the solution to their customers. Last quarter, we announced that we have been selected by Aetna to replace one of their existing vendors in digital cognitive behavioral therapy. This separate piece of business we anticipate will launch with more than 5 million members within the second quarter.

Please keep in mind that our behavioral health business is priced on a per employee per month basis at a much lower price than our whole suite product. In aggregate, these launches are expected to significantly increase our revenue in the first quarter of 2024 with further increases into the second quarter. As Erez noted, our core B2B2C revenue increased 39% in 2023 over 2024 which reflects our investments in building the Dario brand and reputation in the self-insured employer and health plans space over the last several years. As I have discussed in the past, the B2B2C market yield step growth in a reinforcing cycle that requires a significant amount of work at the beginning to build reputation, benefit consultant relationships and reference customers.

When successful, this cycle builds on itself each year. We are seeing the continued fruits of our efforts in early 2024 which is off to our best start ever as measured by number and size of opportunities in the pipeline at this point of the year. Currently, our average size of employer in the pipeline is more than 200% larger this year than the average in our current book of business. And this does not reflect the Twill stand-alone pipeline. The building of reference customers is also reflected in existing customers expanding, including a self-insured financial services customer that expanded in the first quarter and both of our Medicaid customers seen in the process of expanding which is anticipated to impact 2024 and 2025 revenue. We have further expanded our relationship with Blue Shield California through our partner, Solera and we expect to launch a second condition within a month.

In addition, we expect to add to our list of health plan customers during 2024 including at least one additional large health plan. Of course, the most significant recent development commercially is the acquisition of Twill Health. We believe this will enable us to provide a comprehensive and differentiated platform to our customers that will increase our win rate, revenue per customer, lifetime value per member and gross margins. It gives us significantly more B2B2C scale by approximately tripling our B2B2C revenue adding marquee employer customers, including 3 of the largest technology companies and 2 additional health plans. The fact that both companies are selling into the same channels with no customer overlap provides significant opportunities for cross-selling, especially since Twill customers have historically expressed interest in chronic conditions.

This has been validated in the last month through discussions with our largest customers and partners who have expressed an interest in understanding how they can access a larger array of our services from the combined entity. We are very pleased to have such affirmation so soon after the acquisition. And like Dario, Twill has several large opportunities in the pipeline for 2024 and 2025. Twill also has significant relationships with pharmaceutical companies that we believe will enhance the strategies that we have been pursuing with B2B strategic as well as platform licensing opportunities. We expect this to result in more opportunities to leverage our combined platform, including relationships already in the pipeline that we expect to come to fruition in 2024.

In summary, between the stand-alone and combined opportunities, we expect to increase B2B2C revenues in the first quarter 2024. And we see the ability to dramatically accelerate our revenue in 2024 and 2025 across our B2B2C and strategic B2B channels. With that, I would like to turn it back over to Erez.

Erez Raphael: Thank you, Rick. As we look back on the strategic changes we have made to the company in the past few years, such as moving from single to multi-condition and from B2C to B2B2C, we see how impactful they were on the financial profile and path to growth and to profitability. The expansion of our product offering, especially post Twill, has delivered the most comprehensive platform in the industry, validated by clinical results among members as well as billions of deeply analyzed data points. Our plan of expanding our B2B2C core business has been progressing with a good pace and will accelerate more in 2024. With Twill, this channel of this recurring revenue becomes even larger and will be larger than the other 2 channels combined when we are looking on the full 2024 revenues.

This will be the main driver for the acceleration to profitability, a $62 million in revenue. Today, Dario has a massive client base and book of business, including 3 out of the top 8 national health plans, such as Cigna, Elevance and Aetna as well as a big name national employers such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft and key pharma companies such as Sanofi, Merck and Eli Lilly and we are very encouraged by the interest of Dario and Twill clients to expand the contract into the full offering of the acquisition. The domestic jump start we are starting for 2024 with, we believe that our path to profitability is clear and direct and we plan to continue our upward trajectory for this goal on a quarterly basis. With that, I want to hand over the call to the operator for a Q&A session.

Operator: [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Charles Rhyee of TD Cowen.

