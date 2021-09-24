DarioHealth to Participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat during the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held September 27-30, 2021.

Details:

Format: Fireside chat and investor one-on-one meetings

Day: Thursday, September 30, 2021

Time: 8:40am ET

Interested parties can register for the live webcast here. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations section of the company's Investors website, https://dariohealth.investorroom.com/, following the event.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic solutions support more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes. Dario offers one of the highest-rated diabetes and hypertension solutions on the market. The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and is rapidly expanding into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve its users' health. Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact:

Suzanne Bedell

VP Marketing

suzanne@dariohealth.com

+1-347-767-4220

Investor Relations Contact:

Chuck Padala

chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

+1-646-627-8390

Media Contact:

Josephine Galatioto

Josephine.galatioto@russopartnersllc.com

+1-212-845-4262

