U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,889.00
    -31.50 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,888.00
    -273.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,121.00
    -86.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.70
    -23.80 (-1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.85
    +0.52 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.50
    -10.40 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.79
    -0.25 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0678
    -0.0056 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.58
    -1.94 (-7.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2115
    -0.0040 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9570
    -0.2780 (-0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,715.49
    +316.90 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    554.44
    +5.42 (+0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,525.22
    -111.89 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Dark Analytics Market To Surpass 3.45 Billion in Revenue By 2030: Says MRFR Analysts

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Enormous Value that Leveraging Dark Data Offers Drives Dark Analytics Market

New York, US, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Dark Analytics Market By Component, By Deployment, By Application, By Industry Vertical - Global Forecast till 2030”, The global dark analytics market is likely to perceive steady revenue growth. The rising adoption of IoT devices across industry verticals would allow the market to drive exponential traction during the next few years.

Market Research Future (MRFR) states that the global dark analytics market size is poised to garner USD 3.45 billion by 2030, growing at a 26.40% CAGR throughout the review period (2022-2030).

Dark Analytics Market Competitive Analysis

Key players active in the dark analytics market are:

  • Microsoft Corporation (US)

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US)

  • SAP SE (Germany)

  • Symantec Corporation (US)

  • IBM Corporation (US)

  • Teradata (US)

  • Micro Focus (UK)

  • Datameer, Inc. (US)

  • SAS Institute Inc. (US)

  • Dell Inc. (US)

  • AvePoint, Inc. (US)

  • Zoho Corporation (US)

  • Commvault (US)

  • Veritas (US)

  • Zoomdata (US)

  • Deloitte (US)

  • TIBCO Software Inc. (US)

  • Synerscope (The Netherlands)

  • Datumize (Spain)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7998

Dark analytics solutions can analyze massive volumes of untapped and unorganized data, helping organizations to obtain actionable business insights for better decision-making. Most organizations have realized the greater potential that leveraging dark analytics can provide.

Due to the easy availability and accessibility to cloud storage solutions, nearly all companies and individuals worldwide store data they rarely access. However, only a small amount of all that data is in a traditional, structured form easily accessed and used by organizations. The market growth is attributed to the continually rising unstructured data that exceeds the adoption of dark analytics.

Increasing numbers of devices in the connected ecosystem are also expected to increase the volumes of data generated. Most of the expanded IoT ecosystem would be dark data comprising structured and unstructured data. With the growing market competition and advancements in technologies and digitization, there is a growing need to incorporate dark analytics into every business system.

Dark Analytics Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics

Details

Market Size by 2030

USD 3.45 Billion

CAGR during 2022-2030

26.40 %

Base Year

2021

Forecast

2022-2030

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Key Market Opportunities

Rising adoption of IoT across various industry verticals is driving the growth of dark analytics market. A study by Cisco estimates that by the end of 2030, there will be approximately 500 billion devices in the connected ecosystem and other appliances through IoT have increased.

The rising awareness and use of data analytics have increased the utilization of dark data among businesses. In addition to aiding the analysis of untapped internal data that can considerably improve and streamline operational processes, the advantages of leveraging dark analytics are immense. Another key advantage is diversified data analytics, allowing companies to stay ahead of the curve.

However, dark data is usually large in quantity and spread across several sources, which complicates the analysis process and increases the cost. The unspecified source & authenticity of the data, high storage costs, and vulnerability to security breaches & hacks are major advantages of data analytics. Nevertheless, the increasing awareness among organizations to leverage dark analytics to gain impressive insights and results would boost the market demand.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Dark Analytics Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dark-analytics-market-7998

Industry Trends

The market has witnessed a constant uptick over the past few years. Technology providers are investing substantially to foster R&D activities to improve dark analytics services. Furthermore, the growing use of connected devices in numerous industries will continue to define the market landscape in the coming year. The realization among organizations about the great potential of leveraging dark data will boost the dark analytics market size.

With the growing need for social media management, targeting & behavioral analysis, display advertising optimization, and multichannel campaign analysis, the dark analytics market is expected to increase phenomenally in future years. Besides, increasing uses of machines and sensor data generated by Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the massive raw data stores found in the unexplored depths of dark data influence market growth.

Furthermore, rapid advances in increasingly adopted advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning encourage the adoption of dark data solutions. Increasing uptake of dark analytics solutions by organizations to increase their ROI by studying the large structured and unstructured data pushes market valuation.

Despite promising prospects, the market still witnesses several challenges, such as a lack of skilled expertise and non-uniformity of the gathered data. Advanced technologies based on analytical techniques like machine learning require a particular set of skills. Also, training needs are major factors hampering the market growth, presenting challenges of lack of domain-specific expertise. 

Ask To Expert:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/7998

Segments

The dark analytics market is segmented into components, deployments, applications, industry verticals, and regions. The component segment is sub-segmented into solutions and services. The deployment segment is bifurcated into on-premise and on-cloud.

The application segment is sub-segmented into operations, finance, human resource, marketing, and others. The industry vertical segment is sub-segmented into IT & telecommunication, BFSI, retail & e-commerce, media & entertainment, government, and others. By region, the dark analytics market is sub-segmented into the Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global dark analytics market. The region is a leader in technological advancements and early adoption of advanced technologies. North America is also a hub for the major dark analytics providers investing heavily in research and development activities to upgrade and enhance the capabilities of their solutions.

Organizations across the region are rapidly adopting dark analytics solutions to analyze the huge volumes of data generated due to the rising uses of IoT and connected devices. All these factors are commutatively driving the dark analytics market growth in the region. Besides, substantial R&D investments and the growing demand for advanced dark analytics solutions impact the market shares positively.

Ask To Customization:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/7998

Competitive Analysis

The dark analytics market is expected to witness significant product launches and several strategic approaches, such as expansion, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches. Mature industry players also make significant investments in research and development activities and expansions. Leading dark analytics providers increasingly develop tools and solutions to help businesses make the most of their dark or active datasets.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Facebook parent Meta to lay off 10,000 more workers amid 'Year of Efficiency' push

    Meta says it will lay off another 10,000 workers by the end of the year.

  • Boeing Wins $37 Billion Saudi Arabia Deal for New Airline

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will buy 78 Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliners, as Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman revitalizes the country’s flag carrier and oversees the rise of a new international airline that seeks to rival Emirates and Qatar Airways. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After

  • AI Stocks To Watch As OpenAI Launches 'Multimodal' GPT-4

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Nokian Tyres says sale of its Russia business could come at lower price

    Nokian Tyres said on Tuesday it had been informed that Russia's Governmental Commission on Monitoring Foreign Investment has approved the Finnish group's sale of its Russian operations to PJSC Tatneft. Nokian Tyres last year said it would sell the Russian tyre making business in response to the war in Ukraine. The price approved by the Russian commission corresponds to 286 million euros ($306.85 million), Nokian Tyres said on Tuesday, significantly less than the 400 million euros that the group originally expected when a deal was first announced in October.

  • Oil rises on China demand hopes, fading bank crisis fears

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose almost 1% on Wednesday, after hitting a three-month low in the previous session, as Chinese economic data bolstered hopes for a demand recovery and concern in the wider markets eased of a fresh financial crisis. China's economic activity picked up in the first two months of 2023, figures showed on Wednesday, as consumption and infrastructure investment drove recovery, following the end of strict COVID-19 containment measures. "Oil prices are regaining ground this morning as traders cheer a flurry of positive macro data out of China," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

  • China to Let Power Prices Turn Negative in Solar-Rich Province

    (Bloomberg) -- Power traders in China’s Shandong province can now ask to be paid for taking electricity as the province’s growing rooftop solar capacity threatens to overwhelm the grid. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It We

  • Boeing lands deals with two Saudi Arabian airlines

    Boeing announced deals with two separate Saudi Arabian airlines on Tuesday with the potential for a sale of 121 airplanes in agreements hailed by the White House.

  • Samsung Electronics to invest $230 billion through 2042 in South Korea chipmaking base

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics expects to invest $230 billion over the next 20 years to develop what the country's government called the world's largest chip-making base, in line with efforts to boost the national chip industry. Samsung's around 300 trillion won project is part of a 550 trillion won private-sector investment plan unveiled by the government on Wednesday. The plans come as other countries introduce steps to bolster domestic chip industries, including the United States which last month released details of its CHIPS Act, offering billions of dollars in subsidies for chipmakers that invest in the country.

  • Why JPMorgan Is a Haven in the Banking Crisis Storm

    “JPMorgan epitomizes our theme of ‘Goliath is Winning’…in these less certain times,” Wells Fargo's Mike Mayo wrote as he upgraded the stock to Buy.

  • Boeing nabs order for 78 787 Dreamliners from two Saudi airlines

    (Reuters) -Two Saudi Arabian airlines announced plans on Tuesday to order a combined 78 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, a big win for Boeing that marks the fifth largest commercial order by value in its history. State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) and new national airline Riyadh Air will each buy 39 widebody 787s from the U.S.-based planemaker. The deal contains options for 10 additional Dreamliners for Saudia and 33 for Riyadh Air.

  • Meta to cut another 10,000 jobs and cancel 'low priority projects'

    Meta plans to cut its workforce by another 10,000 people and withdraw around 5,000 open roles that it had yet to fill, company co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday, confirming recent rumors that another round of layoffs was imminent. Zuckerberg also said that the company will cancel "lower priority projects," adding that he "underestimated the indirect costs" associated with these initiatives. The announcement comes just four months after Meta revealed that it was eliminating about 11,000 roles as the social networking giant pushes ahead with what it's calling a "year of efficiency."

  • Crypto Must Do Better to Be Banked, Say Industry Executives

    The downfall of Silvergate, Signature and Silicon Valley banks have wounded digital assets. But crypto might one day work with big banks if the industry can mature, WAX CEO William Quigley and Maicon CEO Alex Liu suggested.

  • US to Unveil Chips-Spending Guardrails for Countries of Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- The Commerce Department will this month release rules to limit companies’ activity in China should they receive some of the $52 billion that the US is providing to boost its semiconductor industry. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBofA Gets More Than $

  • Adobe’s Cloud Faces Crosswinds

    Generative AI could open new business avenues, but an economic slump and the fate of the Figma deal create near-term questions.

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Gets Technical Rating Upgrade

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating

  • Boeing expected to sell nearly 80 787 planes to Saudi airlines -source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co is expected to sell nearly 80 787 Dreamliner airplanes to two Saudi Arabian airlines, a source briefed on the matter said on Monday. An announcement of the plan reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal is expected as soon as Tuesday, and the list prices for 78 planes would total nearly $37 billion. State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) and new national airline Riyadh Air will both be acquiring Boeing 787s, the source said.

  • SVB Fallout Spreads Through Energy Markets

    Both WTI and Brent crude benchmarks fell on the new of the SVB bank collapse, but Asian oil markets proved to be remarkably resilient at the beginning of the week

  • Volkswagen Plans Almost $200 Billion in Investment Focusing on EVs, New Tech

    The company said it would target two-thirds of the investment on the development of electric vehicles and new digital technology, with a particular focus on expansion in China and the U.S.

  • Tesla Price Cuts Trigger Desperate Fight For Survival In China's EV Market

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • Musk, China's BYD deny report on Tesla ending battery supply cooperation

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD Co Ltd on Tuesday denied a media report that said the U.S. company was ending cooperation with BYD on battery supplies. The Korean Economic Daily on Sunday cited industry sources as saying Tesla had not asked BYD for an additional supply of batteries for certain Tesla Model 3 vehicles after their supply deal expired earlier this year.