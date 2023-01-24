Dark beer market size to grow by USD 25,898.47 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dark beer market size is estimated to increase by USD 25,898.47 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.67% during the forecast period - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dark Beer Market 2023-2027

Global dark beer market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Beavertown Brewery - The company offers dark beer such as Space Hulk.

BrewDog Plc - The company offers dark beer such as Dog K and Off Duty King.

Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd. - The company offers dark beer such as Buxton Lager.

Carlsberg Breweries AS - The company offers dark beer such as Shumensko Dark.

Vendor landscape –

The global dark beer market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer dark beer in the market are Allagash Brewing Co., B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Beavertown Brewery, BrewDog Plc, Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Deschutes Brewery, Diageo Plc, Evolution Craft Brewing Co., Faubourg Brewing Co. LLC, Flying Dog Brewery LLLP, Great Divide Brewing Co., Harviestoun Brewery Ltd., Heineken NV, Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Surly Brewing Co., and Weekend Beer Co. and others.

Vendors compete on the basis of new launches and business expansions. However, the increasing number of campaigns against alcohol consumption and stringent regulations might hamper vendors' profitability. Therefore, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their offerings through clear and unique value propositions to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment.

Global dark beer market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global dark beer market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (off-trade and on-trade) and packaging (cans and bottles).

The off-trade segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Individual retailers, supermarkets, and hypermarkets are some of the most common off-trade distribution channels for dark beer. Consumers can choose from different varieties of dark beer from these channels. Off-trade distribution channels also have extended hours of operation. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the off-trade distribution segment during the forecast period

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global dark beer market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global dark beer market.

APAC is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Europe also offers significant growth opportunities to vendors. The demand for dark beer is increasing among European consumers owing to its several health benefits. Dark beer can help in the healthy functioning of the kidneys. It also helps in curing insomnia and reducing cholesterol levels. Therefore, the growing awareness about the health benefits of dark beer is increasing its consumption. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the dark beer market in the region during the forecast period.

Global dark beer market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The rising demand for dark beer among millennials is driving the market growth. The preference for premium varieties of beer, such as dark beer, is increasing among consumers across the world, particularly among Millennials. Moreover, consumers prefer to experiment with dark beer in terms of beer styles and taste profiles. These factors are increasing the sales of dark beer, which may have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The increasing number of M&A is a key trend in the market share growth. Vendors can increase their market share and gain access to new products and technologies through M&A. The high popularity of dark beer has encouraged major vendors to opt for M&A and acquire smaller players. In addition, some key players have invested in small regional breweries and distributors or acquired them. For instance, in September 2021, AB-InBev announced the acquisition of Anheuser-Busch in a USD 52 billion takeover. Such acquisitions will strengthen the market presence of vendors, which, in turn, will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Stringent regulations and heavy taxation will challenge the market growth during the forecast period. The global dark beer market is highly regulated. Vendors need to comply with regulations and taxation policies pertaining to the marketing and consumption of dark beer. Moreover, high taxes on dark beer can further reduce the profitability of vendors. This, in turn, may negatively impact the growth of the global dark beer market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this dark beer market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dark beer market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the dark beer market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the dark beer market across Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Dark Beer Market vendors

Dark Beer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.67% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 25,898.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.03 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Allagash Brewing Co., B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Beavertown Brewery, BrewDog Plc, Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Deschutes Brewery, Diageo Plc, Evolution Craft Brewing Co., Faubourg Brewing Co. LLC, Flying Dog Brewery LLLP, Great Divide Brewing Co., Harviestoun Brewery Ltd., Heineken NV, Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Surly Brewing Co., and Weekend Beer Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global dark beer market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Packaging Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 On-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Packaging

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Packaging

7.3 Cans - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Bottles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Packaging

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

12.4 Beavertown Brewery

12.5 BrewDog Plc

12.6 Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd.

12.7 Carlsberg Breweries AS

12.8 D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc.

12.9 Deschutes Brewery

12.10 Diageo Plc

12.11 Flying Dog Brewery LLLP

12.12 Harviestoun Brewery Ltd.

12.13 Heineken NV

12.14 Molson Coors Beverage Co.

12.15 New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc.

12.16 Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

12.17 Surly Brewing Co.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

