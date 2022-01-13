U.S. markets open in 9 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,709.50
    -6.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,125.00
    -35.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,847.50
    -39.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,170.70
    -2.40 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.45
    -0.19 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.20
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1447
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0210 (-1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    17.62
    -0.79 (-4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3716
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5630
    -0.1030 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,644.26
    +1,018.79 (+2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,043.92
    +29.59 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,528.50
    -237.16 (-0.82%)
     

Dark Chocolate Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.29 % from 2020 to 2025 | 32% of Growth to Originate from Europe |17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 32% of the growth will originate from Europe for the dark chocolate market. Germany, Belgium, France, and the UK are the key markets for dark chocolate in Europe. However, the market growth rate in Europe will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing number of product innovations and launches will facilitate the dark chocolate market growth in Europe over the forecast period. The dark chocolate market is set to grow by USD 15.93 billion at a CAGR of 5.29% from 2020 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Dark Chocolate Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Dark Chocolate Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the dark chocolate market - Download FREE Sample Report in minutes!

The dark chocolate market covers the following areas:

Dark Chocolate Market - Driver

The health benefits of dark chocolate are notably driving the dark chocolate market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The dark chocolate market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on market growth.

Dark Chocolate Market - Challenge

Many commodities are used to produce dark chocolates, and cocoa is the key ingredient. Other ingredients such as sugar, dairy products, nuts, and maize sweeteners are also used in dark chocolate production. The commodity market drives the prices for all the mentioned raw materials. It sets the prices based on demand and supply, resulting in varying commodity prices at different periods. The biggest price factor is the cost of cocoa. The production of cocoa butter is complex and expensive. Thus, any disruption in the supply of cocoa eventually results in fluctuating prices of dietary chocolates. Supply fluctuations result from several factors, including civil and political unrest, labor issues, and the effect of weather, diseases, and pests on crop yields. The limited supply of cocoa, coupled with the rise in the price of cocoa, will hinder the market's growth. It will also affect the prices of raw materials, thereby posing a challenge to the growth of the market in focus.

Dark Chocolate Market - Segmentation

Technavio analyzes the dark chocolate market by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

For additional information on segmentation - Request an Exclusive Free Sample Now!

Companies Mentioned

The dark chocolate market is fragmented and the vendors are distinguishing their offerings through their unique selling point (USP) and promoting the same in an effective manner to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Blommer Chocolate Co.

  • Ferrero International SA

  • Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

  • Lindt and Sprungli (USA) Inc.

  • Mars Inc.

  • Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • Migros Cooperatives

  • Mondelez International Inc.

  • Nestle SA

  • The Hershey Co.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:
White Chocolate Market -The white chocolate market share is expected to increase by USD 1.78 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.82%. Download a free sample now!

Chocolate Flavor Market -The chocolate flavor market has the potential to grow by USD 116.96 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24%. Download a free sample now!

Dark Chocolate Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.29%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 15.93 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.69

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, Belgium, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Blommer Chocolate Co., Ferrero International SA, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Lindt and Sprungli (USA) Inc., Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Migros Cooperatives, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, and The Hershey Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dark-chocolate-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-29--from-2020-to-2025--32-of-growth-to-originate-from-europe-17000-technavio-reports-301458451.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation has hit a nearly 40-year high. 7 financial experts tell us the stocks and other investments they favor during periods of high inflation

    In December, consumer prices rose 7% from a year prior. Here's how investing can help you deal with inflation.

  • Texas Lost 1.3 Gigawatts of Gas-Power Capacity in the Recent Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas lost about 1.3 gigawatts of electrical generation in a cold snap at the start of January -- about 1.5% of its winter capacity -- as power-plant operators faced fuel problems tied to natural gas.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional War

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Jamie Dimon Sees ‘Huge Pressure’ on Wages for First Time in His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapJamie Dimon said that, for the firs

  • Autodesk opened a new S.F. office in May. It's already shutting it.

    Eight months after announcing a new office in the heart of downtown San Francisco, Autodesk Inc. is reversing course. The San Rafael software company (NASDAQ: ADSK) plans to close its new 117,000-square-foot office at 300 Mission St., according to a state regulatory notice last week and a company spokesperson. Autodesk also plans to close a portion of a San Rafael office, located at 3900 Civic Center, the  spokesperson said.

  • As inflation hits 7%, here's a list of industries the Biden administration is targeting

    Inflation has become one of the top economic issues in the U.S., and the Biden administration is acting accordingly with various policy actions.

  • U.S. business fears never ending liability from 'take-home' COVID-19 lawsuits

    As COVID-19 cases surge in the United States, businesses say they fear a California court ruling has increased the likelihood that companies will be sued for infections, even by people who are not employees or customers. The Dec. 21 ruling allowed a wrongful death lawsuit to proceed against See's Candies Inc, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, by the family of Arturo Ek of Los Angeles who died in April 2020 at 72 from COVID-19. See's employed his wife, Matilde Ek, who said she was infected by the coronavirus while working inches apart from sick coworkers, and then her husband caught it from her at home.

  • Plan for Decades of High Commodity Prices, BlackRock Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities prices may stay high for decades as mining companies struggle to keep up with demand from the energy transition, according to BlackRock Inc.’s Evy Hambro.Most Read from BloombergEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorU.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High of 7%, Sets Stage fo

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Wednesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • BioMarin CEO: There are biotech companies 'that probably should not be on the market today’

    BioMarin CEO&nbsp;JJ Bienaimé joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the company's first gene therapy product targeted to patients dealing with hemophilia, the future of biotechnology, biotech stocks, and key takeaways from JPMorgan’s annual health care conference.

  • Why You May Need to Save Twice As Much for Retirement As Your Parents

    How much will you need to save before you can retire? It’s a simple question at the root of most people’s plans for their golden years. Answering it, however, can be far more complicated. Using research that reexamined the … Continue reading → The post Why You May Need to Save Twice As Much for Retirement As Your Parents appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Founder of nationwide tax-prep firm sentenced to prison for skimming $70 million in exorbitant fees over a 5-year period

    Prosecutors say Fesum Ogbazion duped taxpayers with promises of advances on their refunds and then buried them in fees.

  • Take-Two Interactive set to acquire Zynga in mobile gaming market expansion

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley explains what to know about Take-Two Interactive's planned acquisition of Farmville creator Zynga.

  • Retiring early this year? Look through Affordable Care Act plans now before the deadline Saturday

    Healthcare is one of the largest expenses in retirement, and one of the biggest risks for people who retire before age 65. Retirement Tip of the Week: Before the open enrollment period ends on Jan. 15, peruse Affordable Care Act plans to see which will be best for you in early retirement – even if you don’t need to enroll right now. Nearly 14 million people have signed up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, either on the federal exchange, in their state’s exchange or on HealthCare.gov, during this enrollment period, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Exxon Mobil launches sale of U.S. shale gas properties -marketing document

    Exxon Mobil on Tuesday launched the sale of shale gas properties stretching across 27,000 acres in the Appalachian basin of Ohio, the company confirmed, part of an ongoing divestiture of U.S. assets. The top U.S. oil producer is marketing 61 wells that last year produced around 81 million cubic feet per day equivalent (mmcfd) of natural gas, according to a marketing document viewed by Reuters. The sale includes another 274 wells operated by other companies.

  • Copper Market Facing Shortages, Says Barrick CEO: Saudi Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s hosting its first major mining conference this week, as it tries to exploit deposits of copper, gold and and other metals it thinks are worth $1.3 trillion.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China Evergra

  • These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement

    Serving in the military is a hard job, with many service members spending long lengths of time away from their family and putting their lives on the line. There are perks that come with service, though, and five states recently … Continue reading → The post These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Gorges On Cheap, Sanctioned Oil From Iran, Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- China doubled down on imports of Iranian and Venezuelan crude in 2021, taking the most from the U.S.-sanctioned regimes in three years, as refiners brushed off the risk of penalties to scoop up cheap oil. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Market

  • Oil rally to continue in 2022 as demand outstrips supply, analysts say

    Oil prices that rallied 50% in 2021 will power further ahead this year, some analysts predict, saying a lack of production capacity and limited investment in the sector could lift crude to $90 or even above $100 a barrel. Though the Omicron coronavirus variant has pushed COVID-19 cases far above peaks hit last year, analysts say oil prices will be supported by the reluctance of many governments to restore the strict restrictions that hammered the global economy when the pandemic took hold in 2020. "Assuming China doesn't suffer a sharp slowdown, that Omicron actually becomes Omi-gone, and with OPEC+’s ability to raise production clearly limited, I see no reason why Brent crude cannot move towards $100 in Q1, possibly sooner," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

  • Top Video Game Stocks for Q1 2022

    The video game industry is involved in the development, marketing, and sale of video game hardware and software. Top companies include Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) and Nintendo Co. Ltd. (NTDOY). Video game industry sales generally performed well early in the COVID-19 pandemic as business shutdowns and social-distancing measures limited peoples' entertainment options.