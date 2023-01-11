Dark Fiber Market to Reach $13.85 Billion by 2030 - Report Explores Rising Demand for Enhanced Communication & Mobile Data

The Brainy Insights

The strong demand for internet connectivity during an epidemic by enterprises, corporations, and businesses due to the penetration of the work-from-home culture is crucial to positive dark fiber market growth. North America region emerged as the largest market for the global dark fiber market, with a 43.32% share of the market revenue in 2022

Newark, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brainy Insights estimates that the dark fiber market will grow to USD 5.95 billion in 2022 and reach USD 13.85 billion by 2030. In just eight years, the increased demand for internet bandwidth with the growing penetration of internet services is also helping to drive market growth. Further, the benefits of data fiber, like reduced network latency, reliability, scalability, and enhanced security, are also anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing investments in FTTx deployment and the increasing adoption of optical technology devices propel the market growth during the forecast period.



Key Insight of the Dark Fiber Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the dark fiber market. Key factors favouring the growth of the dark fiber market in North America include implementing automation, increasing R&D in the military and aerospace sectors, ongoing technological advancements in the telecommunications sector, and increasing cloud-based applications. Further, the demand for extensive data handling in transportation & manufacturing and the heavy investments in deploying 5G networks worldwide are expected to drive market growth in this region.



The long haul segment is expected to augment the dark fiber market during the forecast period.



The long haul segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to the surge in demand for 5G networks worldwide, along with the highly cost-effective.



The single-mode fiber segment market size 1.85 billion in 2022



The single-mode fiber segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for higher bandwidth and faster-speed connections. Also, single-mode optical fiber is designed to carry a single mode of light as a carrier that is used for long-distance signal transmission.



The glass segment market size is 3.45 billion in 2022



The glass segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the growing global construction and automotive industry. Further, by 2030, the plastic industry segment will likely dominate the market because the increase in awareness in end-use industries is helping to boost the segment's market growth.



The internet service providers (ISPs) & telecommunication industry segment accounted for the largest market share of 22.18% in 2022



The internet service providers (ISPs) & telecommunication industry segment held the largest share in the global dark fiber market, owing to the increasing audio-video services, cloud-based applications, and Video-on-Demand (VoD) services. Further, by 2030, the military & aerospace industry segment will likely dominate the market due to the stringent norms & regulations formulated by regulatory bodies & medical associations.



Advancement in market



In September 2020, CenturyLink Company signed a contract with the Defense Information Systems Agency. Under this agreement, the firms would continue to operate & maintain dark fiber & other similar commercial facilities in aid of the Department of Defense. The firm also performed work at various locations within the continental U.S.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The adoption of fiber optic technology:



The rise in the adoption of fiber optic technology across the globe is a driving factor of the market growth. Further, the increased preference toward high bandwidth communication and expanding the healthcare sector propel market growth. Additionally, the increasing number of audio-video services, cloud-based applications, and Video-on-Demand (VoD) services are stimulating market growth. Also, the technological advancement in fiber optic cable propels the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, wavelength division multiplexing is a recent technological improvement in fiber cables. WDM is a technique of multiplexing the number of optical carrier signals via a single optical fiber channel by altering the wavelengths of laser light. Wavelength division multiplexing permits communication in all directions in fiber cable. Wavelength division multiplexing's utilized on a single optical fiber to blend light signals from various optical fibers.



Restraint: The high costs of dark fiber network installation:



The high cost of dark fiber is restraining the market growth. Further, the increased adoption of wireless communication systems is anticipated to hamper market growth. Moreover, the high degree of risks associated with deciding the number & type of fiber and poor installation process implementation is expected to inhibit market growth.



Opportunity: The increasing demand for 5G network:



The increasing installation of single-mode dark fibers for 5G/LTE networks across different is the driving factor of the market growth. Further, the rising demand for internet bandwidth and the rapid industrialization among telecom service providers are also helping boost market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of SMEs & large enterprises, the growing application of fiber networks in the health sector, and rapid digitalization across industry verticals are also helping to drive market growth during the forecast period. Also, with the increasing demand for mobile data, the launch of 5G services & telecom service providers are driving the market growth.



Some of the major players operating in the dark fiber market are:



• AT&T Intellectual Property

• Comcast

• Consolidated Communications

• Colt Technology Services Group Limited

• GTT Communications, Inc.

• NTT Communications Corporation

• Level 3 Communications, Inc. (CenturyLink, Inc.)

• Verizon Communications, Inc.

• Zayo Group, LLC

• Windstream Communications



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Network Type:



• Long Haul

• Metro



By Type:



• Multimode Fiber

• Single Mode Fiber

• Graded-index Multimode Fiber

• Step-index Multimode Fiber



By Material:



• Plastic

• Glass



By End-User:



• Internet Service Providers (ISPs) & Telecommunication Industry

• IT Enabled Services

• BFSI Industry

• Healthcare Industry

• Military & Aerospace Industry

• Railway Industry

• Oil & Gas Industry

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



