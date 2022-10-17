U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,636.25
    +38.75 (+1.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,977.00
    +269.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,882.00
    +138.00 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,711.50
    +23.20 (+1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.55
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.20
    +13.30 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    18.49
    +0.42 (+2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9755
    +0.0031 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.32
    +0.38 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1270
    +0.0090 (+0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6700
    -0.0500 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,327.12
    +178.22 (+0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.68
    -8.50 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,890.34
    +31.55 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

Dark Fiber Market Size to Grow by USD 3.94 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dark fiber market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying inorganic and organic growth strategies to compete in the market. The competition among vendors is high due to evolving standards, significant changes in smart technologies, rising product awareness among end users, and product launches. Vendors are focusing on launching new and innovative products, cost-effective production cycles, and technological developments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dark Fiber Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dark Fiber Market 2022-2026

The dark fiber market size is expected to grow by USD 3.94 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.34% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the overall market environment, the latest trends and drivers, and the current market scenario. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Dark Fiber Market 2022-2026: Scope

The dark fiber market report includes the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Dark Fiber Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Service

  • Type

  • Geography

Dark Fiber Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Service Segment

The long-haul services segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as the rising investments in long-haul dark fiber network infrastructure to expand network capacity using dark fiber connectivity.

Dark Fiber Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the implementation of automation, increasing investments in smart city initiatives, the rise in the use of IoT, and the growing use of social networking platforms. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and APAC. The US is the key country for the dark fiber market in North America.

Dark Fiber Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

AT and T Inc., AiNET, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc, Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Crown Castle International Corp, Conterra Ultra Broadband LLC, Eurofiber Nederland B.V., Fatbeam LLC, DataWeb BV, FiberLight LLC, Fibrenoire Inc., GTT Communications Inc., Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Neos Network Ltd, Lumen Technologies Inc., Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd, NTT Communications Corp., Windstream Intellectual Property Services LLC, Verizon Communications Inc., and Zayo Group LLC are among some of the major market participants.

Find key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with the latest developments and key news. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Dark Fiber Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will help the dark fiber market grow during the next five years

  • Estimation of the size of the dark fiber market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the dark fiber market

  • Analysis of the  competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of the dark fiber market vendors

Related Reports

Active Optical Cable Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The active optical cable market share is expected to increase by USD 5.78 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Broadcasting Cable TV Market by Revenue Stream, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The broadcasting cable TV market size is projected to grow by USD 62 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Dark Fiber Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.34%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.94 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, France, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AiNET, AT and T Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc, Conterra Ultra Broadband LLC, Crown Castle International Corp, DataWeb BV, Eurofiber Nederland B.V., Fatbeam LLC, FiberLight LLC, Fibrenoire Inc., Frontier Communications Parent Inc, GTT Communications Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., Neos Network Ltd, NTT Communications Corp., Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd, Verizon Communications Inc., Windstream Intellectual Property Services LLC, and Zayo Group LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Communication Services Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Service

  • 5.3 Long-haul services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Short-haul services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Colocation facilities services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Service

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Multi-mode - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Single-mode - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AT and T Inc.

  • 11.4 Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

  • 11.5 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc

  • 11.6 GTT Communications Inc.

  • 11.7 Lumen Technologies Inc.

  • 11.8 Neos Network Ltd

  • 11.9 NTT Communications Corp.

  • 11.10 Verizon Communications Inc.

  • 11.11 Windstream Intellectual Property Services LLC

  • 11.12 Zayo Group LLC

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Global Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dark-fiber-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-94-bn-vendors-to-deploy-organic-and-inorganic-growth-strategies---technavio-301649587.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Cross-country: Highlights from the Bergen County Group Championships

    Cross-country: Highlights from the Bergen County Group Championships

  • Pep Guardiola left irritated as Man City find new and different way to lose at Liverpool

    The Spanish tactician’s plan failed to materialise with Mohamed Salah’s goal enough to down the champions

  • American Executives in Limbo at Chinese Chip Companies After U.S. Ban

    At least 43 senior executives working with 16 listed Chinese semiconductor companies hold roles from chief executive officer to vice president.

  • Apple freezes plans to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei

    Apple had originally planned to start using state-funded YMTC's NAND flash memory chips as early as this year, Nikkei said, citing people familiar with the matter. The chips were initially planned to be used only for iPhones sold in the Chinese market.

  • China Halts LNG Sales to Foreign Buyers to Ensure Own Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China told its state-owned gas importers to stop reselling LNG to energy-starved buyers in Europe and Asia in order to ensure its own supply for the winter heating season. Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe National Development and Reform Commission, the nation’s top economic planner, asked PetroChina Co., Sin

  • Gazprom CEO says gas price cap would lead to supply halt

    Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller on Sunday said plans to cap the price of Russian gas exports would cause supplies to be halted, echoing a similar threat from President Vladimir Putin. The conflict in Ukraine has prompted European Union customers to reduce their purchases of Russian energy while the G7 and the EU are trying to impose a price cap on Russian oil and gas. "Such a one-sided decision is of course a violation of existing contracts, which would lead to a termination of supplies," Miller said in comments broadcast on state television.

  • Buy Amazon Stock for AWS, Get the E-Commerce Business for "Free"

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) isn't my favorite e-commerce stock (I prefer Shopify's mission to put the power of commerce back in the hands of smaller merchants). Nevertheless, I've been buying Amazon because I think it's too cheap to ignore -- especially when considering the company's main breadwinner, public cloud computing pioneer AWS (Amazon Web Services).

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • Oil steady as recession fears counter positive Chinese signals

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were steady on Monday as China's continuation of loose monetary policy was offset by fears that high inflation and energy costs could drag the global economy into recession. Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $91.80 a barrel by 0915 GMT, recovering from a 6.4% fall last week. China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans on Monday while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a second month, in a signal that the central bank would continue to maintain loose monetary policy.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it's up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Mark Zuckerberg Has No Immediate Plan to Bring Ads to WhatsApp

    Current plans to monetize WhatsApp do not include placing ads directly on the popular platform, sources told TheStreet.

  • US sanctions on Chinese semiconductors ‘decapitate’ industry, experts say

    Mass resignations of US staff are ‘paralyzing’ Chinese chip industry

  • India's Reliance Jio selects Nokia as equipment provider in 5G push

    Indian telecom service provider Reliance Jio has chosen Nokia as a major supplier, the Finnish telecom equipment maker said on Monday, as India's biggest mobile carrier gears up to expand next-generation wireless services across the country. Nokia will supply Reliance Jio, which has more than 420 million customers, with 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment in a multi-year deal, the company said in a statement. "Nokia will supply equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including base stations, high-capacity 5G Massive MIMO antennas, and Remote Radio Heads to support different spectrum bands, and self-organizing network software," it said.

  • Higher Heating Bills Poised to Hit U.S. Households This Winter

    Elevated prices for natural gas, heating oil, propane and electricity are colliding with forecasts for slightly colder temperatures.

  • Credit Suisse to Pay $495 Million to Settle Legacy RMBS Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG agreed to pay $495 million to settle the largest remaining case related to its role in selling residential mortgage-backed securities in the US that contributed to the 2008 financial crisis.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe Swiss bank said in a statement on Monday that it’s “fully provi

  • An Investor's Look at Semiconductors

    "They are in everything from the remote control on your TV to the fastest supercomputers in the world, to healthcare devices, to our military's weapons systems."

  • EU leaders set to explore gas price cap options - document

    European Union leaders meeting at the end of this week will explore a range of options for gas price caps, over which they have been divided for weeks, according to a new draft of conclusions for the Oct. 20-21 summit seen by Reuters. The EU's 27 countries have been deadlocked for weeks over whether and how to cap gas prices as part of efforts to tame soaring energy prices, as Europe heads into a winter of scarce Russian gas, a cost of living crisis and a possible recession. Gas prices have soared as Russia slashed flows to Europe following its invasion of Ukraine and the Western sanctions imposed on it - prompting most EU countries to call for a gas price cap, although they disagree on its design.

  • Winter’s Approach Raises Stakes in European Energy Crisis

    Europe’s scramble to wean itself off Russian natural gas faces its first big test in coming weeks, with falling temperatures expected to boost demand amid tight supplies and high prices.

  • Automobili Pininfarina is 'overwhelmed with positive response' to luxury EV: CEO

    Automobili Pininfarina CEO Per Svantesson is driving change at the top of the car world food chain, meaning the high end, ultra luxury segment with the Battista GT hypercar. Each car is handmade in Italy by one of the venerated design houses in the business, taking nearly 2,000 man hours, and is powered by four Rimac-sourced electric motors at each well producing an astounding 1900 horsepower. And if you have to ask, each car costs over $2 million.