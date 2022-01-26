U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

Dark Matter and ClarionDoor Partner to Deliver MGA Digital Intelligence

ClarionDoor, LLC
·3 min read

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClarionDoor, a Zywave company, provider of ultramodern insurance product distribution solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Dark Matter Insurtech LLC (Dark Matter), provider of digital solutions for excess and surplus (E&S) lines distribution. The partnership will deliver an intelligent digital experience for managing general agents (MGAs) and insurance E&S carriers that closes the chapter on digital transformation and introduces a new era of digital intelligence.

Considering ClarionDoor’s expertise in automating the rate/quote/bind process and strong market penetration in the U.S. managing general agent (MGA) and E&S segments in particular, a partnership with Dark Matter was an intuitive step for both companies. Launched during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Dark Matter recognized the need for digital solutions specific to the E&S market. Today, the company specializes in streamlining processes, optimizing workflows, and enriching data for wholesale brokers, MGAs, program administrators, managing general underwriters (MGUs), non-admitted insurance companies, retail and specialty brokers, and companies operating in the Lloyd’s marketplace.

“The distribution landscape for carriers and MGAs has changed dramatically in recent years, putting more demand on data enrichment, API technology, and system connectivity,” said Mike Roy, CEO at Dark Matter. “It’s important to be digital, but even more important to make your digital strategy work for you. By teaming up with ClarionDoor, we are able to deliver a truly unique, digitally intelligent experience for carriers and MGAs.”

Prior to being acquired by Zywave at the end of 2021, ClarionDoor turned traditional quote processing for MGAs on its head by delivering a simple, efficient interface for quoting new business. Although distribution is not something new, it is paramount for competing in this world of modern insurance. Backed by a powerful application program interface (API) architecture, ClarionDoor’s solution for comparative rating provides a fully digital platform that accelerates the modernization of MGAs and connects them with the fastest-growing network of E&S carriers.

“Combining our comparative rating solution with Dark Matter’s data enrichment and integration capabilities introduces an ultramodern, digitally intelligent MGA experience,” said Michael DeGusta, general manager at ClarionDoor. “Not only does this improve the underwriting process and quoting speed, it establishes a frictionless workflow between agency management systems, carrier quoting portals, and the MGA front end.”

ClarionDoor’s comparative rating solution enables MGAs, MGUs, and carriers to leverage distribution channels, either through ClarionDoor’s fastest-growing public network of E&S carriers, or by establishing a new private network of carrier connections. Both options offer the unrivaled features of instant market appetite, real-time carrier indications, and push-to-carrier powered with Dark Matter’s data enrichment.

For more information, contact ClarionDoor’s Director of Product Marketing.

About Dark Matter
Dark Matter InsurTech LLC (Dark matter) was created to focus solely on the excess and surplus (E&S) lines marketplace and distribution model. We are here to enable digital distribution, streamline processes, reduce keystrokes, and enrich data for the MGA, wholesaler, MGU, and program administrator. Our flagship product, dmConnect, is architected with this in mind. For more information, please visit https://www.darkmatterins.com/

About ClarionDoor - a Zywave Company
ClarionDoor, acquired by Zywave in November 2021, is the provider of the most intelligent insurance product distribution, standalone rating, comparative rating, and policy management solutions with a multitude of customers live today across the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Our breakthrough API-first, cloud-native technology enables carriers, MGAs, program administrators, and wholesalers to design, configure, and distribute products for any P&C line of business, and liberate them to focus on innovation, not implementation. To learn more, visit www.clariondoor.com or contact us at cd_info@zywave.com.


