U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,361.58
    -24.96 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,760.98
    -130.37 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,588.88
    -163.13 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.38
    -33.50 (-1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.30
    -1.30 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.40
    +5.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.10
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1053
    -0.0069 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8540
    -0.0110 (-0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3345
    -0.0059 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6200
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,596.74
    -1,784.59 (-4.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    954.10
    -22.58 (-2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,261.27
    -168.29 (-2.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims fall to 2-month low

Initial jobless claims fall for second week in a row, 215,000 Americans filed last week

DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Partnership with Progress Humanity

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DarkPulse, Inc
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DPLS
DarkPulse, Inc
DarkPulse, Inc

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation, and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure, announces key partnership with Progress Humanity. Progress Humanity focuses exclusively on making the world a better place through culturally integrative, international communications campaigns. Working with programmers, analysts, and policy makers, Progress Humanity develops key solutions to conduct business internationally through understanding cross-border political dynamics, regional and global relationships, government policies and programs, and local regulations. This critical insight is imperative for DarkPulse as it enters new markets across the globe.

“As we continue to expand our operations across the globe, we are sensitive to the impact development projects have on local communities. It is important to us that we protect the interests of the citizens we hope to employ for a project,” stated DarkPulse Chairman and CEO, Dennis O’Leary. “Progress Humanity has the proven track record to facilitate successful engagements and communication strategies around the world. We are excited to partner with them at this pivotal time for our company.”

Progress Humanity is a leader in strategic communications, media programming, analytics and planning, and economic geo-political forecasting to counter violent-extremism programming and counter disinformation. These skills are critical today as technology through social media and other media platforms struggle to maintain integrity in their reporting. Citizens in every country are vulnerable and subject to the negative effects of misinformation. Project Humanity works to empower journalists and civil society giving them the tools to be successful.

A major barrier to economic growth is inadequate infrastructure. Infrastructure is a staple of international development. DarkPulse helps prevent risk pertaining to eroding or aging infrastructure. That detection capability provides early warnings to public works and government administrations to thwart catastrophic failure of bridges, etc. Clients of DarkPulse’s technology will be bolstered with better resources to manage their infrastructure projects. This is particularly important in the developing world where the administration of resources and modernization of key infrastructure are critical to economic and cultural development.

“We are excited to partner with Dennis and the DarkPulse team. As companies grow into new markets, it is important they have a winning communications strategy,” said Mrs. Cassandra Campbell, Executive Director for Progress Humanity. “Some companies are too late in addressing these key analytics and it’s great to see DarkPulse leading the charge in the international development arena. Besides superior capabilities, DarkPulse has a remarkable story. We look forward to helping craft and distribute their messaging through media outlets, a documentary, a press conference and other key engagement initiatives.” Progress Humanity leverages relationships with industry leaders and policy think tanks to improve public policy to prevent conflict.

About the Progress Humanity

Progress Humanity seeks to prevent violent conflict and encourage inclusive economic development across the globe. Progress Humanity creates culturally integrative, international communications campaigns, local economic development "LED" and other programs by leading political scientists and analysts.

For more information, visit https://www.progresshumanity.org/

About DarkPulse, Inc.

DarkPulse, Inc. uses advanced laser-based monitoring systems to provide rapid and accurate monitoring of temperatures, strains and stresses. The Company’s technology excels when applied to live, dynamic critical infrastructure and structural monitoring, including pipeline monitoring, perimeter and structural surveillance, aircraft structural components and mining safety. The Company's fiber-based monitoring systems can assist markets that are not currently served, and its unique technology covers extended areas and any event that is translated into the detection of a change in strain or temperature. In addition to the Company’s ongoing efforts with respect to the marketing and sales of its technology products and services to its customers, the Company also continues to explore potential strategic alliances through joint venture and licensing opportunities to further expand its global market position.

For more information, visit www.DarkPulse.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Media contact:

DarkPulse, Inc.
media@DarkPulse.com
1.800.436.1436


Recommended Stories

  • Indian 10-year bond yield at 1-month high tracking global crude, U.S. peers

    Indian bond yields rose further on Thursday, tracking an uptick in global crude oil prices, while expectations of a March rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve were reaffirmed by comments from its chairman, pushing up U.S. yields. Oil prices extended their rally, with Brent rising above $118 a barrel as trade disruption and shipping issues from Russian sanctions over the Ukraine crisis sparked supply worries, while U.S. crude stocks fell to multi-year lows. India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 6.83% at 0555 GMT, after earlier rising to 6.85%, its highest since Feb. 4.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, were sliding this morning after the company reported slowing EV sales yesterday. Investors may also be reacting to news that another EV competitor is raising prices due to rising costs. Nio said yesterday that its vehicle deliveries increased 10% in February, compared to the same time a year ago.

  • Market reacts to Snowflake, Okta, Best Buy, Victoria's Secret earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss earnings for Snowflake, Okta, Best Buy, and Victoria's Secret.

  • Why Crocs Shares Plunged in February

    Shares of popular clog and sandal maker Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) have been on a severe downtrend so far this year. While the report detailed an excellent year for Crocs, some additional expenses are anticipated in the near term, which had investors spooked. Crocs completed a strong year in 2021 with fourth-quarter revenue growing about 43% over the prior-year period.

  • Is it Still Safe to Buy Paypal (PYPL) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.35% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmarks, the MSCI All Country World Index, and the MSCI World Index […]

  • Is it Wise to Acquire Some Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Emerging Markets Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of -2.38% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which returned -1.24% for the same […]

  • 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Growth stocks have been particularly hard hit, but value stocks haven't exactly been spared. Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, has been one of the most beaten-down stocks in the market recently. Block generated gross profit of more than $4.4 billion in 2021, and nearly half of that came from the Cash App side of the business, which has grown more than tenfold in the past three years alone.

  • Cannabis producer Tilray to buy rival HEXO's debt of up to $211 million

    The deal gives HEXO more favourable debt repayment terms, potentially rescuing the company from years-long financial turmoil. U.S-listed shares in HEXO were about 17% higher in pre-market trading. "HEXO has endured a crippling overhang for the past twelve months, due to punitive redemptions and discounted dilutive financings, and we needed to solve this issue in order to make positive progress," said Mark Attanasio, chair of the HEXO's board.

  • Longleaf Partners: “Lumen (LUMN) Remains Underappreciated by the Market and Offer Significant Upside”

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners Global Fund added 3.00% in the fourth quarter versus MSCI World’s return of 7.77%. For the full year, the Fund added 8.20%, while the […]

  • DraftKings Wrapped Up Its Investor Day. These Are the Main Takeaways.

    DraftKings is on its way to achieving a path to profitability as it works to increase gross margins and reduce spending on customer acquisition, the company said at its annual investor day Thursday. The online sports betting company reiterated its belief that five more states would become contribution profit positive in fiscal 2022, after five states, including New Jersey, went positive in 2021. DraftKings estimates a 56% gross margin rate at maturity, compared to its calculation of 50% last year.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital

    In this article, we will look at 10 energy stocks to buy now according to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, Arosa Capital Management’s investment philosophy, and go to 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital. Mr. Till Bechtolsheimer graduated with a bachelor’s […]

  • Is Block Stock a Buy Now?

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock rallied 7% on Feb. 24, just ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report. How rapidly is Block growing? During the fourth quarter, Block's revenue rose 29% year over year to $4.08 billion, which beat analysts' expectations by $20 million.

  • Snowflake Stock Plunges On Revenue Guidance Amid Cloud Platform Changes

    Snowflake stock plunged Wednesday on disappointing revenue guidance. The software maker reported a narrower-than-expected loss while revenue topped views.

  • London Stock Exchange suspends trading in 28 Russian companies

    LSE halts transactions in firms hit by sanctions and warns more may follow

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying and Analyst Support

    Every investor wants to cut through the noise, and clear away the static of the market signals, but there are thousands of companies trading on the markets, and they put out all sorts of signs regarding their health, viability, and potential for success. Top investors will learn how to cut through that confusion to find that stock that are flashing the right signs – and show the highest potential for gains going forward. A clear signal is needed, and one of the clearest is the pattern of insider

  • EV Charging Company ChargePoint Crushed Guidance. Shares Rise.

    ChargePoint projects $450 to $500 million in sales for the coming four quarters. Wall Street was looking for just $418 million.

  • Pure Storage Stock Is Surging on Earnings. ‘We’re No Longer Just a Niche Player,’ CEO Says.

    Pure Storage, a provider of enterprise-storage systems, beat earnings estimates. Shares are soaring in after-hours trading.

  • Tesla Finally Gets German Plant Approval. The Stock Is Falling.

    Tesla received its final permits for its new facility near Berlin, according to a report. That means the auto maker can start assembling cars in Europe.

  • Is it High Time to Put Majority of Your Portfolio in Alphabet (GOOG)?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.35% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmarks, the MSCI All Country World Index, and the MSCI World Index […]

  • Why Inovio Stock Tumbled on a Good Day for the Market Wednesday

    Wednesday was a banner day for stocks, but you'd never know it from the performance of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO). After market hours on Tuesday, Inovio revealed that it booked revenue of $839,000 in its fourth quarter of 2021, well down from the $5.6 million in the same quarter the previous year. The wide misses were compounded by an update on Inovio's clinical programs.