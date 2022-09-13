U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

DarkPulse, Inc. to Hold Press Conference Today September 13th at National Press Club, Washington D.C.

·4 min read

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) ("DarkPulse" and the "Company"), today announced it will hold a press conference at the National Press Club located in Washington, D.C. to discuss the Company's recent Joint Venture with Dr. Philip R. Kennedy MD, PhD, and Neural Signals Inc. The press conference will begin at 10AM Eastern Standard Time and will also be available via LIVE STREAM on the Company's YouTube channel which may be viewed by accessing the following link:

DarkPulse Inc enters Brain - Machine Interface Market

https://youtu.be/k5ZXGnd_UK0

DarkPulse enters Joint Venture to Develop Brain - Machine Interface Technologies

"The Company cordially invites the Public, Shareholders and Press Representatives to attend this most important announcement at the National Press Club, Washington D.C," said Dennis O'Leary, DarkPulse Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to announcing plans between the Company and Neural Solutions Inc for the development and implementation of Brain- Machine Interface technologies including the development of a Speech Prosthesis for paralyzed and mute patients."

About DarkPulse, Inc.
DarkPulse, Inc. uses advanced laser-based monitoring systems to provide rapid and accurate monitoring of temperatures, strains and stresses. The Company's technology excels when applied to live, dynamic critical infrastructure and structural monitoring, including pipeline monitoring, perimeter and structural surveillance, aircraft structural components and mining safety. The Company's fiber-based monitoring systems can assist markets that are not currently served, and its unique technology covers extended areas and any event that is translated into the detection of a change in strain or temperature. In addition to the Company's ongoing efforts with respect to the marketing and sales of its technology products and services to its customers, the Company also continues to explore potential strategic alliances through joint venture and licensing opportunities to further expand its global market position.

For more information, visit www.DarkPulse.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Media contact:
DarkPulse, Inc.
media@DarkPulse.com
1.800.436.1436

 

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darkpulse-inc-to-hold-press-conference-today-september-13th-at-national-press-club-washington-dc-301622941.html

SOURCE DarkPulse, Inc.

