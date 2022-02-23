U.S. markets open in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,334.25
    +34.25 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,758.00
    +233.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,009.50
    +146.75 (+1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,003.80
    +24.60 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.61
    -0.30 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.60
    -10.80 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    -0.20 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.87
    +0.12 (+0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3604
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0810
    +0.0410 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,690.47
    +1,722.29 (+4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.87
    +51.58 (+6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.80
    +42.59 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

DARKTRACE ACQUIRES ATTACK SURFACE MANAGEMENT COMPANY CYBERSPRINT

·4 min read

- Consideration of €47.5m to be paid in cash and equity

- Cybersprint's technology and external data highly complementary to Darktrace product set

- Additive to Darktrace's new 'Prevent' product suite underpinned by Attack Path Modeling

- Darktrace gains an additional European R&D Centre based in The Hague, Netherlands

- Target completion date on or around 1 March, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, England, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security AI, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of Cybersprint B.V. ("Cybersprint"), an attack surface management company that provides continuous, real-time insights from an outside-in perspective to eliminate blind spots and detect risks. The acquisition of Cybersprint is aligned with Darktrace's vision of delivering a 'Continuous Cyber AI Loop' and complements its Self-Learning technology and inside-out view.

Darktrace is acquiring Cybersprint for €47.5 million ($53.7 million) to be paid approximately 75% in cash and 25% in equity, valuing the transaction at approximately 12.5 times Cybersprint's annual recurring revenue (ARR). With an expected completion date of on or around 1 March 2022, Cybersprint's results of operations are not expected to be material to Darktrace's results for the remainder of FY 2022.

Cybersprint's attack surface management data can enrich existing Darktrace Detect and Respond products with external vulnerability data and accelerate the company's market entry into new areas like proactive AI cyber security. For example, this capability will be introduced as a new module in the Prevent product family, feeding organisation-specific web data to Darktrace's Attack Path Modeling technology. See additional information on Darktrace's Prevent Product suite and Attack Path Modeling technology here.

Through this acquisition, Darktrace gains a second European R&D Centre in The Hague, Netherlands, joining forces with its world-class, Cambridge-based mathematicians and software engineers. Cybersprint's employees bring a deep understanding of how to continuously model real-time internet data as well as ethical hacking expertise.

"We are very excited to welcome the Cybersprint team to Darktrace. Bringing inside-out and outside-in visibility together is critical and having access to the robust, rich, real-time external dataset combined with Darktrace's Self-Learning AI means that customers get a holistic view of prioritised cyber risks to harden the parts of their organisation that are most vulnerable. With this acquisition, we are able to leverage Cybersprint's seven years of R&D to accelerate our Prevent product family, ultimately making it much harder for cyber-attackers to carry out successful missions," said Poppy Gustafsson, CEO, Darktrace.

"I'm very excited about this fantastic step in the journey of Cybersprint. We are passionate about automating manual tasks in cybersecurity from an outside perspective. We believe attackers never sleep and operate without scope. When we began conversations with Darktrace, we felt an instant connection on vision, culture and technology. That's why we are looking forward to joining Darktrace and working together to accelerate state-of-the-art innovations to make organisations more cyber secure," commented Pieter Jansen, CEO, Cybersprint.

Webcast
A webcast will be hosted by Darktrace at 09.00 GMT today to provide further details on the announcement. Please register here to attend: https://webcasting.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/6214356e1df09e640ebddafe.

Media Contacts:

Victoria Palmer-Moore

Powerscourt (UK)

+44 (0) 20 3328 9386

darktrace@powerscourt-group.com

Tom Bermingham

Brands2Life (UK)

+44 (0) 7983 857 952

darktrace@brands2life.com

About Darktrace

Darktrace (DARK:L), a global leader in cyber security AI, delivers world-class technology that protects over 6,500 customers worldwide from advanced threats, including ransomware and cloud and SaaS attacks. Darktrace's fundamentally different approach applies Self-Learning AI to enable machines to understand the business in order to autonomously defend it. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, Darktrace has over 1,700 employees and over 30 offices worldwide. Darktrace was named one of TIME magazine's 'Most Influential Companies' for 2021.

About Cybersprint

Cybersprint maps the attack surface of organisations and brands. Cybersprint offers full visibility using continuous and automated digital asset discovery. Cybersprint's zero-scope AI-driven approach provides an outside-in perspective, eliminating blind spots. These insights empower cybersecurity professionals to prioritise the mitigation of vulnerabilities and detect and prevent threats such as data leaks, ransomware compromise and more. Cybersprint's Attack Surface Management (ASM) platform allows organisations to automate, manage, and monitor risks with customisable filters and alerts, integrated into existing processes.

Financial Times included Cybersprint as one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in Europe in their FT1000 list, and independent research organisation Forrester recommends reviewing suitable ASM vendors, including Cybersprint.

Important Information

This announcement includes inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered in the public domain.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darktrace-acquires-attack-surface-management-company-cybersprint-301488289.html

SOURCE Darktrace

Recommended Stories

  • Brevan Howard Had One of Its Best Trading Days on ECB Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Brevan Howard Asset Management is enjoying a banner February after its traders benefited from the European Central Bank’s surprise signal that it could start raising rates as soon as this year.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapLeissner Says Lover Bl

  • Musk's Starlink connects remote Tonga villages still cut off after tsunami

    Elon Musk's satellite venture has launched a free high-speed internet service to connect remote villages in Tonga that have been cut off since a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami in January. Tonga's prime minister, Siaosi Sovaleni, said in a ceremony on Wednesday in the capital, Nuku'alofa, that 50 VSAT terminals provided free of charge by Musk's SpaceX would be distributed to the outlying islands worst hit by the tsunami. "It is rather paradoxical for a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami to bring to our shores the latest in satellite and communications technology," he said in a speech broadcast by Tonga Broadcasting Commission.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month. Zuckerberg, who dropped to the lucky 13th spot, had his virtual head handed to him weeks ago. Zuckerberg's total net worth was put at $78.2 billion and he lost $47.3 billion year-to-date.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Plummeted Today

    Equity investors sold out of a wide range of titles on Tuesday, but they really sold out of Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK). The internet discount retailer's shares took a more than 8% hit on the day, due mainly to a price target cut from an influential bank. The cutter was Bank of America Securities analyst Curtis Nagle, who on Tuesday chopped his Overstock.com target to $80 from the previous $100 for a fairly steep 20% trimming.

  • Truth Social Surges Past Wordle On Apple App Store, DWAC Stock Leaps

    Former President Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' is the top download on Apple's App Store.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Nine Beaten-Down Stocks Must Jump 100% Just To Get Your Money Back

    If you're waiting for some fallen S&P 500 stocks to bounce back — hope you're patient. Many must double in value to get your money back.

  • Block Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Is now the best time for a previous high-flying digital payments growth name to deliver a quarterly report? Possibly not, considering the market’s adverse reaction to such stocks this earnings season. However, that’s what Block (SQ) will do this Thursday (Feb 24). But maybe the fact peers such as PayPal and Affirm have disappointed means the bar is lowered somewhat, says RBC’s Daniel Perlin. Plus, the stock is down by 60% since the prior report, and as such, Perlin believes the “expectations hur

  • AMD Value Gets Closer to $190 Billion, Climbing Back Above Intel

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares pushed the company’s market value above $188 billion on Tuesday, amid Wall Street’s growing optimism about the chipmaker’s prospects.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him

  • Is a 70% Fall in Matterport Stock a Buying Opportunity?

    We’re not even two full months into 2022 and some charts make for almost comical reading based on the absurd drops some stocks have exhibited. For instance, since the turn of the year, shares of Matterport (MTTR) have already shaved 70% off their value. The volatile market conditions can be partly to blame, but it hasn’t helped that the spatial data company announced a disappointing outlook when delivering 4Q21’s financials earlier this month. However, Deutsche Bank’s Bhavin Shah recently met wi

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures recover some losses after S&P 500 tumbles into correction

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening after a steep sell-off during the regular trading day, which pushed the S&P 500 and Dow to their lowest settlements so far of 2022.

  • Why Apple, Appian, and Lemonade Stocks Are Falling Tuesday

    The share prices of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were all tumbling this afternoon as investors processed new information about rising tensions in Europe. Each of the tech stocks had fallen significantly during afternoon trading, with Apple down 2.7%, Appian falling 5.3%, and Lemonade down 6.8%. Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized the independence of two regions in Ukraine, which have been held by Russian-backed rebels.

  • Russia warns gas prices will double after Nord Stream 2 blocked

    Oil price soars to seven-year high as Putin orders troops into Ukraine What sanctions the UK has imposed on Russia FTSE 100 rises 0.1pc in volatile trading; Pound falls against dollar Russian stocks and rouble tumble; Gas prices surge Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Vladimir Putin controls the supply chain of western technology, so who is bluffing? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Russia-Ukraine puts 10% U.S. inflation on radar as BlackRock repeats central banks may have to live with inflation

    The threat of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine is raising the risks of an energy shock, which some say could send annual U.S. inflation up to 10%.

  • Palo Alto Networks stock rallies as outlook hiked once again following earnings beat

    Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares surged in the extended session Tuesday after the cybersecurity company once again hiked its outlook for the year and said its appetite for acquisitions is sated now that it's finally digested four years of M&A.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) rose on Tuesday following analyst commentary. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the sports book operator's stock price was up more than 3%. Several Wall Street investment firms cut their price targets on DraftKings' stock after the fantasy sports and gambling company said it would generate larger losses than many investors expected in 2022.