DARKTRACE ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF NEW U.S. FEDERAL DIVISION TO SERVE AND PROTECT U.S GOVERNMENT AND CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

·3 min read
RESTON, Virginia and CAMBRIDGE, England, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security AI, today announced Darktrace Federal, a new division to serve the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and national critical infrastructure to strengthen their defenses with Self-Learning AI.

"There is little doubt that sophisticated cyber-attackers are retooling right now. They are developing novel attack methods designed to slip under the radar of existing defenses, remain undetected in the heart of critical organizations, and, when the time is right, cause major disruption," commented Marcus Fowler, Darktrace's SVP of Strategic Engagements and Threats. "Cyber defense, and not just cyber offense, is critical now. We are honored to support the U.S. government and its agencies in a strategic global security initiative."

Darktrace Federal includes subject matter experts in critical infrastructure security and former members of the U.S. intelligence community who drove cyber operations at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and supported the National Security Agency (NSA) and DoD. The team, based in Reston, Virginia, will empower and assist federal agencies and military organizations to identify and disrupt cyber-attacks across digital environments and infrastructure.

Sally Kenyon Grant joins the company as Vice President, Darktrace Federal, leading initiatives supporting U.S. government cyber security operations for compliance, auditing, policy, budget, acquisition, and deployment. With over three decades of government experience in Washington, D.C., Grant will lead efforts to integrate Darktrace into cyber-ecosystems and accelerate the adoption of AI-enabled cyber defenses across the government.

Darktrace has defended critical infrastructure worldwide since its inception and defends organizations across all 16 CISA-designated sectors. Following warnings from CISA and the FBI of malicious cyber activity targeting critical infrastructure, Darktrace Federal is prepared to leverage its unique Self-Learning AI, proven to defend both IT and operational technology (OT). The technology identifies the subtle, emerging signs of cyber threats and takes targeted action to disrupt in-progress threats at every stage of the attack lifecycle, including initial entry, command and control, lateral movement, and virtually all vectors of attack.

"Darktrace is a unique example of a Self-Learning AI technology that is proven to work in detecting, responding, and investigating sophisticated, nation-state threats in real time in critical organizations before damage is done," commented Sally Kenyon Grant, VP of Federal at Darktrace. "There has been no better time to join Darktrace Federal as its Self-Learning AI responds with machine speed and surgical precision to interrupt attacks before they can disrupt vital government services."

About Darktrace
Darktrace (LSE:DARK.L), a global leader in cyber security AI, delivers world-class technology that protects over 6,500 customers worldwide from advanced threats, including ransomware and cloud and SaaS attacks. Darktrace's fundamentally different approach applies Self-Learning AI to enable machines to understand the business in order to autonomously defend it. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the company has more than 1,700 employees and over 30 offices worldwide. Darktrace was named one of TIME magazine's 'Most Influential Companies' for 2021.

Media Contacts

Tom Bermingham

Brands2Life (UK)

+44 (0) 7983 857952

darktrace@brands2life.com

Jessica Cheney

CommStrat (US)

+1 419 350 4614

darktrace@commstrat.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darktrace-announces-formation-of-new-us-federal-division-to-serve-and-protect-us-government-and-critical-infrastructure-301493027.html

SOURCE Darktrace

