Darling Ingredients Awards More Than $200,000 in Scholarships and Grants to FFA Students

·2 min read
IRVING, Texas, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), awarded more than $200,000 in scholarships and grants to members of the National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Association in 2021. College scholarships of $10,000 each were awarded to 11 students across the country while various state grants were distributed to agriculture-based student projects and financial assistance.

Darling International Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Darling International Inc.)
Darling Ingredients partnered with the FFA to develop accomplishment-based criteria for scholarship/grant qualifications. The criteria included GPA, agricultural career pathway, and entrepreneurial project description. Based on students' responses, the National FFA made the final selections on scholarship/grant recipients. Darling's contribution is part of the $1.5 million in scholarships awarded to FFA members in the last year.

"These young people are the future of sustainable agriculture," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc. "Darling is thrilled to partner with the FFA and its mission to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education."

This announcement falls the week of the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana. Darling's presence at the convention will include hosting a booth, #1109, and meeting with young agriculturalists about their future prospects.

About Darling
Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is a world leading producer of organic ingredients, generating a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. Darling Ingredients named one of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders in 2021, to learn more Darling Ingredients: The greenest Company on the planet - 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders (50climateleaders.com). The Company sells its ingredients around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 290 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

For more information contact:

Investors

Media

Jim Stark

Melissa Gaither

VP, Investor Relations

VP, Global Communications and Sustainability

+1 (972) 281-4823

+1 (972) 281-4478

James.stark@darlingii.com

mgaither@darlingii.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darling-ingredients-awards-more-than-200-000-in-scholarships-and-grants-to-ffa-students-301411042.html

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.

