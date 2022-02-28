Darling Ingredients Inc. Delivers Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results; Carries Momentum into 2022
Fourth Quarter 2021
- Net income of $155.8 million, or $0.94 per GAAP diluted share
- Net Sales of $1.3 billion
- Combined adjusted EBITDA of $306.8 million
- Global ingredients business EBITDA of $223.6 million
Fiscal Year 2021
- Net income of $650.9 million, or $3.90 per GAAP diluted share
- Net sales of $4.7 billion
- Combined adjusted EBITDA of $1.235 billion
- Global ingredients business record EBITDA of $851.4 million
- Diamond Green Diesel sold a record 370.2 million gallons of renewable diesel at an average of $2.07 EBITDA per gallon
- Valley Proteins acquisition will strengthen low carbon feedstock supply
IRVING, Texas, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today reported net income of $155.8 million, or $0.94 per diluted share for fourth quarter 2021, compared to net income of $44.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for fourth quarter 2020. The company also reported net sales of $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared with net sales of $1.0 billion for the same period a year ago.
"Q4 was an outstanding quarter, capping off another record year for Darling Ingredients, " said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc. "Robust demand in our feed segment aligned with increasing demand at Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) positions us well for strong performance in 2022."
DGD sold a record 370 million gallons of renewable diesel in fiscal year 2021 at an average of $2.07 EBITDA per gallon. The DGD Norco, La. renewable diesel expansion project was commissioned in the fourth quarter and is operating above nameplate capacity.
"DGD is providing a solid return," Stuewe added. "Our announced agreement to purchase Valley Proteins strategically positions us to provide low CI feedstocks to fuel growing demand for renewable diesel. It also opens the door to potential new export opportunities as our world drives toward decarbonization."
The leverage ratio as measured by the company's bank covenant was 1.57x at the end of the year. The company reduced its Term Loan B outstanding balance by $100 million during 2021. Capital expenditures totaled approximately $274 million in 2021. Repurchase of the company's common stock totaled $167.7 million in 2021.
For the 2021 fiscal year, Darling reported net sales of $4.7 billion, as compared with net sales of $3.6 billion for 2020. Net income attributable to Darling for 2021 was $650.9 million, or $3.90 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $296.8 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, for 2020.
As of Jan. 1, 2022, Darling had $69.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $1.29 billion available under its committed revolving credit agreement. Total debt outstanding at the end of the fiscal year was $1.46 billion.
Combined adjusted EBITDA was $306.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $214.5 million for the same period in 2020. For the 2021 fiscal year, combined adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.235 billion, compared to $841.5 million for fiscal year 2020.
Segment Financial Tables (in thousands)
Three Months Ended January 1, 2022
Feed
Food
Fuel
Corporate
Total
Net sales
$ 846,498
$ 344,677
$ 118,893
$ -
$ 1,310,068
Cost of sales and operating expenses
621,581
272,972
94,371
-
988,924
Gross margin
$ 224,917
$ 71,705
$ 24,522
$ -
$ 321,144
Gain on sale of assets
(60)
(87)
(18)
-
(165)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
57,484
22,405
3,177
14,667
97,733
Depreciation and amortization
56,538
15,263
6,222
2,782
80,805
Acquisition and integration costs
-
-
-
1,396
1,396
Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel
-
-
69,663
-
69,663
Segment operating income/(loss)
$ 110,955
$ 34,124
$ 84,804
$ (18,845)
$ 211,038
Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries
$ 1,554
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 1,554
Segment Income/(loss)
$ 112,509
$ 34,124
$ 84,804
$ (18,845)
$ 212,592
Segment EBITDA
$ 167,493
$ 49,387
$ 21,363
$ (14,667)
$ 223,576
DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)
$ -
$ -
$ 83,192
$ -
$ 83,192
Combined adjusted EBITDA
$ 167,493
$ 49,387
$ 104,555
$ (14,667)
$ 306,768
Three Months Ended January 2, 2021
Feed
Food
Fuel
Corporate
Total
Net sales
$ 572,764
$ 344,631
$ 102,444
$ -
$ 1,019,839
Cost of sales and operating expenses
426,593
268,348
76,251
-
771,192
Gross margin
$ 146,171
$ 76,283
$ 26,193
$ -
$ 248,647
Loss/(gain) on sale of assets
(274)
512
(22)
-
216
Selling, general and administrative expenses
56,289
26,000
5,369
14,459
102,117
Restructuring and asset impairment charges
-
-
38,167
-
38,167
Depreciation and amortization
61,219
22,827
9,513
2,908
96,467
Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel
-
-
62,684
-
62,684
Segment operating income/(loss)
$ 28,937
$ 26,944
$ 35,850
$ (17,367)
$ 74,364
Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries
$ 726
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 726
Segment income/(loss)
$ 29,663
$ 26,944
$ 35,850
$ (17,367)
$ 75,090
Segment EBITDA
$ 90,156
$ 49,771
$ 20,846
$ (14,459)
$ 146,314
DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)
$ -
$ -
$ 68,171
$ -
$ 68,171
Combined adjusted EBITDA
$ 90,156
$ 49,771
$ 89,017
$ (14,459)
$ 214,485
Segment Financial Tables (in thousands) continued
Twelve Months Ended January 1, 2022
Feed
Food
Fuel
Corporate
Total
Net sales
$ 3,039,500
$ 1,271,629
$ 430,240
$ -
$ 4,741,369
Cost of sales and operating expenses
2,206,248
979,232
313,905
-
3,499,385
Gross margin
$ 833,252
$ 292,397
$ 116,335
$ -
$ 1,241,984
Gain on sale of assets
(550)
(88)
(320)
-
(958)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
220,078
97,555
16,999
56,906
391,538
Restructuring and asset impairment charges
-
-
778
-
778
Depreciation and amortization
218,942
60,929
25,436
11,080
316,387
Acquisition and integration costs
-
-
-
1,396
1,396
Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel
-
-
351,627
-
351,627
Segment operating income/(loss)
$ 394,782
$ 134,001
$ 425,069
$ (69,382)
$ 884,470
Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries
$ 5,753
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 5,753
Segment income/(loss)
$ 400,535
$ 134,001
$ 425,069
$ (69,382)
$ 890,223
Segment EBITDA
$ 613,724
$ 194,930
$ 99,656
$ (56,906)
$ 851,404
DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)
$ -
$ -
$ 383,419
$ -
$ 383,419
Combined adjusted EBITDA
$ 613,724
$ 194,930
$ 483,075
$ (56,906)
$ 1,234,823
Twelve Months Ended January 2, 2021
Feed
Food
Fuel
Corporate
Total
Net sales
$ 2,072,104
$ 1,185,701
$ 314,118
$ -
$ 3,571,923
Cost of sales and operating expenses
1,544,524
920,682
223,609
-
2,688,815
Gross margin
$ 527,580
$ 265,019
$ 90,509
$ -
$ 883,108
Loss/(gain) on sale of assets
19
482
(75)
-
426
Selling, general and administrative expenses
209,748
97,406
16,014
55,328
378,496
Restructuring and asset impairment charges
-
-
38,167
-
38,167
Depreciation and amortization
221,187
83,752
34,218
11,021
350,178
Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel
-
-
315,095
-
315,095
Segment operating income/(loss)
$ 96,626
$ 83,379
$ 317,280
$ (66,349)
$ 430,936
Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries
$ 3,193
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 3,193
Segment income/(loss)
$ 99,819
$ 83,379
$ 317,280
$ (66,349)
$ 434,129
Segment EBITDA
$ 317,813
$ 167,131
$ 74,570
$ (55,328)
$ 504,186
DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)
$ -
$ -
$ 337,348
$ -
$ 337,348
Combined adjusted EBITDA
$ 317,813
$ 167,131
$ 411,918
$ (55,328)
$ 841,534
Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries
January 1,
January 2,
2022
2021
ASSETS
(unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 68,906
$ 81,617
Restricted cash
166
103
Accounts receivable, net
469,092
405,387
Inventories
457,465
405,922
Prepaid expenses
53,711
47,793
Income taxes refundable
1,075
3,883
Other current assets
38,599
42,289
Total current assets
1,089,014
986,994
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,840,080
1,863,814
Intangible assets, net
397,801
473,680
Goodwill
1,219,116
1,260,240
Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries
1,349,247
804,682
Operating lease right-of-use assets
155,464
146,563
Other assets
66,795
60,682
Deferred income taxes
16,211
16,676
$ 6,133,728
$ 5,613,331
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 24,407
$ 27,538
Accounts payable, principally trade
307,118
255,340
Income taxes payable
32,310
17,497
Current operating lease liabilities
38,168
39,459
Accrued expenses
350,681
335,471
Total current liabilities
752,684
675,305
Long-term debt, net of current portion
1,438,974
1,480,531
Long-term operating lease liabilities
120,314
109,707
Other noncurrent liabilities
111,029
117,371
Deferred income taxes
362,942
276,208
Total liabilities
2,785,943
2,659,122
Commitments and contingencies
Total Darling's stockholders' equity
3,280,960
2,891,909
Noncontrolling interests
66,825
62,300
Total stockholders' equity
3,347,785
2,954,209
$ 6,133,728
$ 5,613,331
Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(unaudited)
$ Change
(unaudited)
$ Change
January 1,
January 2,
Favorable
January 1,
January 2,
Favorable
2022
2021
(Unfavorable)
2022
2021
(Unfavorable)
Net sales
$ 1,310,068
$ 1,019,839
$ 290,229
$ 4,741,369
$ 3,571,923
$ 1,169,446
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales and operating expenses
988,924
771,192
(217,732)
3,499,385
2,688,815
(810,570)
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
(165)
216
381
(958)
426
1,384
Selling, general and administrative expenses
97,733
102,117
4,384
391,538
378,496
(13,042)
Restructuring and asset impairment charges
-
38,167
38,167
778
38,167
37,389
Depreciation and amortization
80,805
96,467
15,662
316,387
350,178
33,791
Acquisition and integration costs
1,396
-
(1,396)
1,396
-
(1,396)
Total costs and expenses
1,168,693
1,008,159
(160,534)
4,208,526
3,456,082
(752,444)
Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel
69,663
62,684
6,979
351,627
315,095
36,532
Operating income
211,038
74,364
136,674
884,470
430,936
453,534
Other expense:
Interest expense
(14,972)
(16,883)
1,911
(62,077)
(72,686)
10,609
Foreign currency losses
(900)
(1,581)
681
(2,199)
(2,290)
91
Other expense, net
(1,341)
(256)
(1,085)
(4,551)
(5,534)
983
Total other expense
(17,213)
(18,720)
1,507
(68,827)
(80,510)
11,683
Equity in net income
of other unconsolidated subsidiaries
1,554
726
828
5,753
3,193
2,560
Income before income taxes
195,379
56,370
...
139,009
821,396
353,619
467,777
Income tax expense
37,782
10,231
(27,551)
164,106
53,289
(110,817)
Net income
157,597
46,139
111,458
657,290
300,330
356,960
Net income attributable to
noncontrolling interests
(1,843)
(1,394)
(449)
(6,376)
(3,511)
(2,865)
Net income attributable to Darling
$ 155,754
$ 44,745
$ 111,009
$ 650,914
$ 296,819
$ 354,095
Basic income per share:
$ 0.96
$ 0.28
$ 0.68
$ 4.01
$ 1.83
$ 2.18
Diluted income per share:
$ 0.94
$ 0.27
$ 0.67
$ 3.90
$ 1.78
$ 2.12
Number of diluted common shares:
166,267
167,920
167,096
167,208
Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries
Twelve Months Ended
(unaudited)