Darling Ingredients Inc. Delivers Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results; Carries Momentum into 2022

Fourth Quarter 2021

- Net income of $155.8 million, or $0.94 per GAAP diluted share

- Net Sales of $1.3 billion

- Combined adjusted EBITDA of $306.8 million

- Global ingredients business EBITDA of $223.6 million

Fiscal Year 2021

- Net income of $650.9 million, or $3.90 per GAAP diluted share

- Net sales of $4.7 billion

- Combined adjusted EBITDA of $1.235 billion

- Global ingredients business record EBITDA of $851.4 million

- Diamond Green Diesel sold a record 370.2 million gallons of renewable diesel at an average of $2.07 EBITDA per gallon

- Valley Proteins acquisition will strengthen low carbon feedstock supply

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today reported net income of $155.8 million, or $0.94 per diluted share for fourth quarter 2021, compared to net income of $44.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for fourth quarter 2020. The company also reported net sales of $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared with net sales of $1.0 billion for the same period a year ago.

"Q4 was an outstanding quarter, capping off another record year for Darling Ingredients, " said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc. "Robust demand in our feed segment aligned with increasing demand at Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) positions us well for strong performance in 2022."

DGD sold a record 370 million gallons of renewable diesel in fiscal year 2021 at an average of $2.07 EBITDA per gallon. The DGD Norco, La. renewable diesel expansion project was commissioned in the fourth quarter and is operating above nameplate capacity.

"DGD is providing a solid return," Stuewe added. "Our announced agreement to purchase Valley Proteins strategically positions us to provide low CI feedstocks to fuel growing demand for renewable diesel. It also opens the door to potential new export opportunities as our world drives toward decarbonization."

The leverage ratio as measured by the company's bank covenant was 1.57x at the end of the year. The company reduced its Term Loan B outstanding balance by $100 million during 2021. Capital expenditures totaled approximately $274 million in 2021. Repurchase of the company's common stock totaled $167.7 million in 2021.

For the 2021 fiscal year, Darling reported net sales of $4.7 billion, as compared with net sales of $3.6 billion for 2020. Net income attributable to Darling for 2021 was $650.9 million, or $3.90 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $296.8 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, for 2020.

As of Jan. 1, 2022, Darling had $69.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $1.29 billion available under its committed revolving credit agreement. Total debt outstanding at the end of the fiscal year was $1.46 billion.

Combined adjusted EBITDA was $306.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $214.5 million for the same period in 2020. For the 2021 fiscal year, combined adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.235 billion, compared to $841.5 million for fiscal year 2020.

Segment Financial Tables (in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 1, 2022 Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total











Net sales $ 846,498 $ 344,677 $ 118,893 $ - $ 1,310,068 Cost of sales and operating expenses 621,581 272,972 94,371 - 988,924 Gross margin $ 224,917 $ 71,705 $ 24,522 $ - $ 321,144











Gain on sale of assets (60) (87) (18) - (165) Selling, general and administrative expenses 57,484 22,405 3,177 14,667 97,733 Depreciation and amortization 56,538 15,263 6,222 2,782 80,805 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 1,396 1,396 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 69,663 - 69,663 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 110,955 $ 34,124 $ 84,804 $ (18,845) $ 211,038 Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries $ 1,554 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,554 Segment Income/(loss) $ 112,509 $ 34,124 $ 84,804 $ (18,845) $ 212,592











Segment EBITDA $ 167,493 $ 49,387 $ 21,363 $ (14,667) $ 223,576 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ - $ - $ 83,192 $ - $ 83,192 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 167,493 $ 49,387 $ 104,555 $ (14,667) $ 306,768











Three Months Ended January 2, 2021 Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total











Net sales $ 572,764 $ 344,631 $ 102,444 $ - $ 1,019,839 Cost of sales and operating expenses 426,593 268,348 76,251 - 771,192 Gross margin $ 146,171 $ 76,283 $ 26,193 $ - $ 248,647











Loss/(gain) on sale of assets (274) 512 (22) - 216 Selling, general and administrative expenses 56,289 26,000 5,369 14,459 102,117 Restructuring and asset impairment charges - - 38,167 - 38,167 Depreciation and amortization 61,219 22,827 9,513 2,908 96,467 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 62,684 - 62,684 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 28,937 $ 26,944 $ 35,850 $ (17,367) $ 74,364 Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries $ 726 $ - $ - $ - $ 726 Segment income/(loss) $ 29,663 $ 26,944 $ 35,850 $ (17,367) $ 75,090











Segment EBITDA $ 90,156 $ 49,771 $ 20,846 $ (14,459) $ 146,314 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ - $ - $ 68,171 $ - $ 68,171 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 90,156 $ 49,771 $ 89,017 $ (14,459) $ 214,485























Segment Financial Tables (in thousands) continued

(unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended January 1, 2022 Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total











Net sales $ 3,039,500 $ 1,271,629 $ 430,240 $ - $ 4,741,369 Cost of sales and operating expenses 2,206,248 979,232 313,905 - 3,499,385 Gross margin $ 833,252 $ 292,397 $ 116,335 $ - $ 1,241,984 Gain on sale of assets (550) (88) (320) - (958) Selling, general and administrative expenses 220,078 97,555 16,999 56,906 391,538 Restructuring and asset impairment charges - - 778 - 778 Depreciation and amortization 218,942 60,929 25,436 11,080 316,387 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 1,396 1,396 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 351,627 - 351,627 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 394,782 $ 134,001 $ 425,069 $ (69,382) $ 884,470 Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries $ 5,753 $ - $ - $ - $ 5,753 Segment income/(loss) $ 400,535 $ 134,001 $ 425,069 $ (69,382) $ 890,223











Segment EBITDA $ 613,724 $ 194,930 $ 99,656 $ (56,906) $ 851,404 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ - $ - $ 383,419 $ - $ 383,419 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 613,724 $ 194,930 $ 483,075 $ (56,906) $ 1,234,823























Twelve Months Ended January 2, 2021 Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total











Net sales $ 2,072,104 $ 1,185,701 $ 314,118 $ - $ 3,571,923 Cost of sales and operating expenses 1,544,524 920,682 223,609 - 2,688,815 Gross margin $ 527,580 $ 265,019 $ 90,509 $ - $ 883,108 Loss/(gain) on sale of assets 19 482 (75) - 426 Selling, general and administrative expenses 209,748 97,406 16,014 55,328 378,496 Restructuring and asset impairment charges - - 38,167 - 38,167 Depreciation and amortization 221,187 83,752 34,218 11,021 350,178 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 315,095 - 315,095 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 96,626 $ 83,379 $ 317,280 $ (66,349) $ 430,936 Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries $ 3,193 $ - $ - $ - $ 3,193 Segment income/(loss) $ 99,819 $ 83,379 $ 317,280 $ (66,349) $ 434,129











Segment EBITDA $ 317,813 $ 167,131 $ 74,570 $ (55,328) $ 504,186 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ - $ - $ 337,348 $ - $ 337,348 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 317,813 $ 167,131 $ 411,918 $ (55,328) $ 841,534

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021

(in thousands)



January 1,

January 2, 2022

2021 ASSETS (unaudited)



Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,906

$ 81,617

Restricted cash 166

103

Accounts receivable, net 469,092

405,387

Inventories 457,465

405,922

Prepaid expenses 53,711

47,793

Income taxes refundable 1,075

3,883

Other current assets 38,599

42,289

Total current assets 1,089,014

986,994 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,840,080

1,863,814 Intangible assets, net 397,801

473,680 Goodwill 1,219,116

1,260,240 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,349,247

804,682 Operating lease right-of-use assets 155,464

146,563 Other assets 66,795

60,682 Deferred income taxes 16,211

16,676



$ 6,133,728

$ 5,613,331 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:







Current portion of long-term debt $ 24,407

$ 27,538

Accounts payable, principally trade 307,118

255,340

Income taxes payable 32,310

17,497

Current operating lease liabilities 38,168

39,459

Accrued expenses 350,681

335,471

Total current liabilities 752,684

675,305 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,438,974

1,480,531 Long-term operating lease liabilities 120,314

109,707 Other noncurrent liabilities 111,029

117,371 Deferred income taxes 362,942

276,208

Total liabilities 2,785,943

2,659,122 Commitments and contingencies





Total Darling's stockholders' equity 3,280,960

2,891,909 Noncontrolling interests 66,825

62,300

Total stockholders' equity 3,347,785

2,954,209



$ 6,133,728

$ 5,613,331

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Operating Results

For the Three-Month and Twelve-Month Periods Ended January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021

(in thousands, except per share data)



























Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended



(unaudited)

$ Change





(unaudited)

$ Change



January 1,

January 2,

Favorable





January 1,

January 2,

Favorable



2022

2021

(Unfavorable)





2022

2021

(Unfavorable) Net sales $ 1,310,068

$ 1,019,839

$ 290,229





$ 4,741,369

$ 3,571,923

$ 1,169,446 Costs and expenses:



























Cost of sales and operating expenses 988,924

771,192

(217,732)





3,499,385

2,688,815

(810,570)

Loss (gain) on sale of assets (165)

216

381





(958)

426

1,384

Selling, general and administrative expenses 97,733

102,117

4,384





391,538

378,496

(13,042)

Restructuring and asset impairment charges -

38,167

38,167





778

38,167

37,389

Depreciation and amortization 80,805

96,467

15,662





316,387

350,178

33,791

Acquisition and integration costs 1,396

-

(1,396)





1,396

-

(1,396) Total costs and expenses 1,168,693

1,008,159

(160,534)





4,208,526

3,456,082

(752,444)

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel 69,663

62,684

6,979





351,627

315,095

36,532 Operating income 211,038

74,364

136,674





884,470

430,936

453,534 Other expense:



























Interest expense (14,972)

(16,883)

1,911





(62,077)

(72,686)

10,609

Foreign currency losses (900)

(1,581)

681





(2,199)

(2,290)

91

Other expense, net (1,341)

(256)

(1,085)





(4,551)

(5,534)

983 Total other expense (17,213)

(18,720)

1,507





(68,827)

(80,510)

11,683 Equity in net income

























of other unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,554

726

828





5,753

3,193

2,560 Income before income taxes 195,379

56,370

139,009













821,396





353,619





467,777

Income tax expense 37,782

10,231

(27,551)





164,106

53,289

(110,817)

Net income 157,597

46,139

111,458





657,290

300,330

356,960

Net income attributable to





























noncontrolling interests (1,843)

(1,394)

(449)





(6,376)

(3,511)

(2,865)

Net income attributable to Darling $ 155,754

$ 44,745

$ 111,009





$ 650,914

$ 296,819

$ 354,095

































Basic income per share: $ 0.96

$ 0.28

$ 0.68





$ 4.01

$ 1.83

$ 2.18

Diluted income per share: $ 0.94

$ 0.27

$ 0.67





$ 3.90

$ 1.78

$ 2.12

































Number of diluted common shares: 166,267

167,920









167,096

167,208



