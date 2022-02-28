U.S. markets closed

Darling Ingredients Inc. Delivers Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results; Carries Momentum into 2022

·10 min read
In this article:
  • DAR

Fourth Quarter 2021

- Net income of $155.8 million, or $0.94 per GAAP diluted share

- Net Sales of $1.3 billion

- Combined adjusted EBITDA of $306.8 million

- Global ingredients business EBITDA of $223.6 million

Fiscal Year 2021

- Net income of $650.9 million, or $3.90 per GAAP diluted share

- Net sales of $4.7 billion

- Combined adjusted EBITDA of $1.235 billion

- Global ingredients business record EBITDA of $851.4 million

- Diamond Green Diesel sold a record 370.2 million gallons of renewable diesel at an average of $2.07 EBITDA per gallon

- Valley Proteins acquisition will strengthen low carbon feedstock supply

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today reported net income of $155.8 million, or $0.94 per diluted share for fourth quarter 2021, compared to net income of $44.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for fourth quarter 2020. The company also reported net sales of $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared with net sales of $1.0 billion for the same period a year ago.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Darling Ingredients Inc.)
Darling Ingredients Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Darling Ingredients Inc.)

"Q4 was an outstanding quarter, capping off another record year for Darling Ingredients, " said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc. "Robust demand in our feed segment aligned with increasing demand at Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) positions us well for strong performance in 2022."

DGD sold a record 370 million gallons of renewable diesel in fiscal year 2021 at an average of $2.07 EBITDA per gallon. The DGD Norco, La. renewable diesel expansion project was commissioned in the fourth quarter and is operating above nameplate capacity.

"DGD is providing a solid return," Stuewe added. "Our announced agreement to purchase Valley Proteins strategically positions us to provide low CI feedstocks to fuel growing demand for renewable diesel. It also opens the door to potential new export opportunities as our world drives toward decarbonization."

The leverage ratio as measured by the company's bank covenant was 1.57x at the end of the year. The company reduced its Term Loan B outstanding balance by $100 million during 2021. Capital expenditures totaled approximately $274 million in 2021. Repurchase of the company's common stock totaled $167.7 million in 2021.

For the 2021 fiscal year, Darling reported net sales of $4.7 billion, as compared with net sales of $3.6 billion for 2020. Net income attributable to Darling for 2021 was $650.9 million, or $3.90 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $296.8 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, for 2020.

As of Jan. 1, 2022, Darling had $69.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $1.29 billion available under its committed revolving credit agreement. Total debt outstanding at the end of the fiscal year was $1.46 billion.

Combined adjusted EBITDA was $306.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $214.5 million for the same period in 2020. For the 2021 fiscal year, combined adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.235 billion, compared to $841.5 million for fiscal year 2020.

Segment Financial Tables (in thousands)
(unaudited)


Three Months Ended January 1, 2022

Feed
Ingredients

Food
Ingredients

Fuel
Ingredients

Corporate

Total







Net sales

$ 846,498

$ 344,677

$ 118,893

$ -

$ 1,310,068

Cost of sales and operating expenses

621,581

272,972

94,371

-

988,924

Gross margin

$ 224,917

$ 71,705

$ 24,522

$ -

$ 321,144







Gain on sale of assets

(60)

(87)

(18)

-

(165)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

57,484

22,405

3,177

14,667

97,733

Depreciation and amortization

56,538

15,263

6,222

2,782

80,805

Acquisition and integration costs

-

-

-

1,396

1,396

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

-

-

69,663

-

69,663

Segment operating income/(loss)

$ 110,955

$ 34,124

$ 84,804

$ (18,845)

$ 211,038

Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries

$ 1,554

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 1,554

Segment Income/(loss)

$ 112,509

$ 34,124

$ 84,804

$ (18,845)

$ 212,592







Segment EBITDA

$ 167,493

$ 49,387

$ 21,363

$ (14,667)

$ 223,576

DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)

$ -

$ -

$ 83,192

$ -

$ 83,192

Combined adjusted EBITDA

$ 167,493

$ 49,387

$ 104,555

$ (14,667)

$ 306,768







Three Months Ended January 2, 2021

Feed
Ingredients

Food
Ingredients

Fuel
Ingredients

Corporate

Total







Net sales

$ 572,764

$ 344,631

$ 102,444

$ -

$ 1,019,839

Cost of sales and operating expenses

426,593

268,348

76,251

-

771,192

Gross margin

$ 146,171

$ 76,283

$ 26,193

$ -

$ 248,647







Loss/(gain) on sale of assets

(274)

512

(22)

-

216

Selling, general and administrative expenses

56,289

26,000

5,369

14,459

102,117

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

-

-

38,167

-

38,167

Depreciation and amortization

61,219

22,827

9,513

2,908

96,467

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

-

-

62,684

-

62,684

Segment operating income/(loss)

$ 28,937

$ 26,944

$ 35,850

$ (17,367)

$ 74,364

Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries

$ 726

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 726

Segment income/(loss)

$ 29,663

$ 26,944

$ 35,850

$ (17,367)

$ 75,090







Segment EBITDA

$ 90,156

$ 49,771

$ 20,846

$ (14,459)

$ 146,314

DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)

$ -

$ -

$ 68,171

$ -

$ 68,171

Combined adjusted EBITDA

$ 90,156

$ 49,771

$ 89,017

$ (14,459)

$ 214,485













Segment Financial Tables (in thousands) continued
(unaudited)


Twelve Months Ended January 1, 2022

Feed
Ingredients

Food
Ingredients

Fuel
Ingredients

Corporate

Total







Net sales

$ 3,039,500

$ 1,271,629

$ 430,240

$ -

$ 4,741,369

Cost of sales and operating expenses

2,206,248

979,232

313,905

-

3,499,385

Gross margin

$ 833,252

$ 292,397

$ 116,335

$ -

$ 1,241,984

Gain on sale of assets

(550)

(88)

(320)

-

(958)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

220,078

97,555

16,999

56,906

391,538

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

-

-

778

-

778

Depreciation and amortization

218,942

60,929

25,436

11,080

316,387

Acquisition and integration costs

-

-

-

1,396

1,396

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

-

-

351,627

-

351,627

Segment operating income/(loss)

$ 394,782

$ 134,001

$ 425,069

$ (69,382)

$ 884,470

Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries

$ 5,753

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 5,753

Segment income/(loss)

$ 400,535

$ 134,001

$ 425,069

$ (69,382)

$ 890,223







Segment EBITDA

$ 613,724

$ 194,930

$ 99,656

$ (56,906)

$ 851,404

DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)

$ -

$ -

$ 383,419

$ -

$ 383,419

Combined adjusted EBITDA

$ 613,724

$ 194,930

$ 483,075

$ (56,906)

$ 1,234,823













Twelve Months Ended January 2, 2021

Feed
Ingredients

Food
Ingredients

Fuel
Ingredients

Corporate

Total







Net sales

$ 2,072,104

$ 1,185,701

$ 314,118

$ -

$ 3,571,923

Cost of sales and operating expenses

1,544,524

920,682

223,609

-

2,688,815

Gross margin

$ 527,580

$ 265,019

$ 90,509

$ -

$ 883,108

Loss/(gain) on sale of assets

19

482

(75)

-

426

Selling, general and administrative expenses

209,748

97,406

16,014

55,328

378,496

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

-

-

38,167

-

38,167

Depreciation and amortization

221,187

83,752

34,218

11,021

350,178

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

-

-

315,095

-

315,095

Segment operating income/(loss)

$ 96,626

$ 83,379

$ 317,280

$ (66,349)

$ 430,936

Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries

$ 3,193

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 3,193

Segment income/(loss)

$ 99,819

$ 83,379

$ 317,280

$ (66,349)

$ 434,129







Segment EBITDA

$ 317,813

$ 167,131

$ 74,570

$ (55,328)

$ 504,186

DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)

$ -

$ -

$ 337,348

$ -

$ 337,348

Combined adjusted EBITDA

$ 317,813

$ 167,131

$ 411,918

$ (55,328)

$ 841,534

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021
(in thousands)



January 1,


January 2,

2022


2021

ASSETS

(unaudited)



Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 68,906


$ 81,617


Restricted cash

166


103


Accounts receivable, net

469,092


405,387


Inventories

457,465


405,922


Prepaid expenses

53,711


47,793


Income taxes refundable

1,075


3,883


Other current assets

38,599


42,289


Total current assets

1,089,014


986,994

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,840,080


1,863,814

Intangible assets, net

397,801


473,680

Goodwill

1,219,116


1,260,240

Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

1,349,247


804,682

Operating lease right-of-use assets

155,464


146,563

Other assets

66,795


60,682

Deferred income taxes

16,211


16,676



$ 6,133,728


$ 5,613,331

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt

$ 24,407


$ 27,538


Accounts payable, principally trade

307,118


255,340


Income taxes payable

32,310


17,497


Current operating lease liabilities

38,168


39,459


Accrued expenses

350,681


335,471


Total current liabilities

752,684


675,305

Long-term debt, net of current portion

1,438,974


1,480,531

Long-term operating lease liabilities

120,314


109,707

Other noncurrent liabilities

111,029


117,371

Deferred income taxes

362,942


276,208


Total liabilities

2,785,943


2,659,122

Commitments and contingencies




Total Darling's stockholders' equity

3,280,960


2,891,909

Noncontrolling interests

66,825


62,300


Total stockholders' equity

3,347,785


2,954,209



$ 6,133,728


$ 5,613,331

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Operating Results
For the Three-Month and Twelve-Month Periods Ended January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021
(in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended




Twelve Months Ended



(unaudited)


$ Change




(unaudited)


$ Change



January 1,


January 2,


Favorable




January 1,


January 2,


Favorable



2022


2021


(Unfavorable)




2022


2021


(Unfavorable)

Net sales

$ 1,310,068


$ 1,019,839


$ 290,229




$ 4,741,369


$ 3,571,923


$ 1,169,446

Costs and expenses:















Cost of sales and operating expenses

988,924


771,192


(217,732)




3,499,385


2,688,815


(810,570)


Loss (gain) on sale of assets

(165)


216


381




(958)


426


1,384


Selling, general and administrative expenses

97,733


102,117


4,384




391,538


378,496


(13,042)


Restructuring and asset impairment charges

-


38,167


38,167




778


38,167


37,389


Depreciation and amortization

80,805


96,467


15,662




316,387


350,178


33,791


Acquisition and integration costs

1,396


-


(1,396)




1,396


-


(1,396)

Total costs and expenses

1,168,693


1,008,159


(160,534)




4,208,526


3,456,082


(752,444)


Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

69,663


62,684


6,979




351,627


315,095


36,532

Operating income

211,038


74,364


136,674




884,470


430,936


453,534

Other expense:















Interest expense

(14,972)


(16,883)


1,911




(62,077)


(72,686)


10,609


Foreign currency losses

(900)


(1,581)


681




(2,199)


(2,290)


91


Other expense, net

(1,341)


(256)


(1,085)




(4,551)


(5,534)


983

Total other expense

(17,213)


(18,720)


1,507




(68,827)


(80,510)


11,683

Equity in net income














of other unconsolidated subsidiaries

1,554


726


828




5,753


3,193


2,560

Income before income taxes

195,379


56,370


...

139,009




821,396


353,619


467,777

Income tax expense

37,782


10,231


(27,551)




164,106


53,289


(110,817)

Net income

157,597


46,139


111,458




657,290


300,330


356,960

Net income attributable to















noncontrolling interests

(1,843)


(1,394)


(449)




(6,376)


(3,511)


(2,865)

Net income attributable to Darling

$ 155,754


$ 44,745


$ 111,009




$ 650,914


$ 296,819


$ 354,095
















Basic income per share:

$ 0.96


$ 0.28


$ 0.68




$ 4.01


$ 1.83


$ 2.18

Diluted income per share:

$ 0.94


$ 0.27


$ 0.67




$ 3.90


$ 1.78


$ 2.12
















Number of diluted common shares:

166,267


167,920






167,096


167,208



Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Periods Ended January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021
(in thousands)






Twelve Months Ended





(unaudited)





