U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.70 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.70 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    +1.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.48 (+2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,788.72
    -244.28 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.95 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.16 (-0.36%)
     

Darling Ingredients Inc. Issues Statement on Diamond Green Diesel

·2 min read

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR, "Darling") – is issuing the following statement regarding its joint venture Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), located in Norco, Louisiana.

Darling International Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Darling International Inc.)
Darling International Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Darling International Inc.)

In advance of Hurricane Ida's landfall, DGD was shut down in a safe and controlled manner. The safety of our workers, their families and surrounding community is the primary focus of shutting down and securing DGD's facility.

About Darling
Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is a world leading producer of organic ingredients, generating a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. Darling Ingredients named one of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders in 2021, to learn more Darling Ingredients: The greenest Company on the planet - 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders (50climateleaders.com). The Company sells its ingredients around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 290 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

For More Information, contact:


Jim Stark, Vice President, Investor Relations

Email : james.stark@darlingii.com

5601 MacArthur Blvd., Irving, Texas 75038

Phone : 972-281-4823

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darling-ingredients-inc-issues-statement-on-diamond-green-diesel-301364846.html

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Astra Space's First Commercial Launch Attempt Fails After Rocket Hovers Sideways

    Astra Space's rocket failed to get into orbit Saturday in what was supposed to be its first commercial launch.

  • Ida Battering Louisiana With Winds Stronger Than Katrina

    (Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Ida barreled into the Louisiana coast on Sunday, packing winds more powerful than Hurricane Katrina and a devastating storm surge that threatens to inundate New Orleans with mass flooding, power outages and destruction.The Category 4 storm roared ashore at 11:55 a.m. local time near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, with top winds of 150 miles (240 kilometers) per hour, the National Hurricane Center said. It comes on the 16th anniversary of Katrina’s landfall, which left the reg

  • Natural Gas Soars. Natural Gas Stocks Climb, Too.

    The commodity hit a new three-year high on Friday as Hurricane Ida approached, and natural gas stocks responded. That's a change from the past few months.

  • Why Bulls in Gevo Stock Got a Big Kick Today

    Friday lit fire under shares of Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO), sending them up 11.3% as of 1:15 p.m. EDT on heavy volumes. Although renewable energy stocks across the sector are surging, Gevo is up on heavy volumes for a company-specific reason. On Thursday, Gevo announced it had applied for environmental permits in South Dakota.

  • ‘It’s In God’s Hands Now’: Hurricane Ida Paralyzes New Orleans

    (Bloomberg) -- Tourists stranded in New Orleans by the approach of a monster hurricane gathered for Roman Catholic Mass at the oldest cathedral in the U.S. as the first gales began to lash the city.Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond led a special prayer at 9 a.m. Mass for the protection of the people of Louisiana and cited a passage from the Gospel of Mark where Jesus, in a boat with his disciples on the Sea of Galilee, commanded a raging storm to cease. The 11 o’clock Mass was canceled.“Jesus was in

  • Gas Price Pain Ahead If Refiners Face Restart Struggle After Ida

    (Bloomberg) -- Some U.S. motorists who’d been expecting an end-of-summer relief for gasoline prices should start bracing for higher costs at the pump in the coming days due to Hurricane Ida.Ida made landfall in Louisiana Sunday and is traveling along a path where seven fuel-makers process the equivalent of 12% of the oil refined nationwide. The Category 4 storm is expected to cause severe flooding and power outages that would slow the return to operations for those refineries, according to Andy

  • Hurricane Ida near category 5 strength

    Hurricane Ida near category 5 strength

  • Scientists stumble upon ‘world’s northernmost island’

    Scientists in Greenland stumbled upon the northernmost place on EarthLocation: Qeqertaq Island, GreenlandSCIENTIFIC LEADER, ARCTIC STATION, UNIVERSITY OF COPENHAGEN, PHD, MORTEN RASCH: “By accident, we actually fell down on something that appears to be the northernmost place on Earth, the closest to the North Pole that somebody ever have been and that's of course a funny feeling."In July, a team of researchers set foot on a tiny islandthat they believed to be Oodaaqan island discovered by a Danish survey team in 1978RASCH: “Then we had contact with the person who actually takes care for, on behalf of Denmark, on registering these islands in these areas. (flash) He was absolutely clear in saying you have not been on Oodaaq Island, you have been on a new island and it's actually situated approximately 800 meters more to the north than Oodaaq Island."The small island measures roughly 33 yards acrossand has a peak of about 10 feetRASCH: “So you will be the first one hearing the name of the island, that we will suggest for the island - and it will be called Qeqertaq Avannarleq (The Northernmost Island)."

  • Massive hurricane moves toward New Orleans

    Sixteen years ago today, New Orleans faced dramatic and widespread devastation from Hurricane Katrina. Today, an even stronger storm is bearing down on the city. Consider this ominous quote from University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy, via Yahoo News: “Ida will most definitely be stronger than Katrina, and by a pretty big margin. And, the [more]

  • Hurricane Ida makes landfall at category 4 as New Orleans braces for impact

    Gridlock as residents flee while others prepare at homeStorm hits land on 16th anniversary of Katrina A satellite image shows Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico and approaching the coast of Louisiana. Photograph: NOAA/Reuters Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana late on Sunday morning as a brutal category 4 storm, slamming the coast with 150mph sustained winds as hundreds of thousands of residents in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and other communities braced for a potentially historic storm. Ida

  • Ida: Exclamation point on record onslaught of US landfalls

    In the past two years, hurricanes have been brewing, strengthening and hitting the United States at a record pace, and Ida will likely go down as one of the nastiest of a dangerous bunch. While not quite record-setting, Ida is among some of strongest and fastest intensifying storms in more than 150 years of hurricane records. When it hit Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph (241 kph) winds, Ida tied for fifth “with a whole bunch of other notorious storms,” for highest wind speed when making landfall in the United States, said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

  • Hurricane Ida poised to intensify, hit coastal Louisiana

    A dangerous scenario is taking shape across the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Ida, currently a Category 1 storm, is poised to intensify and hit coastal Louisiana on Sunday night or early Monday as a major hurricane of Category 4 intensity.Driving the news: Ida made landfall on the Isle of Youth after rapidly strengthening over a span of several hours from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane Friday afternoon. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, with higher gusts, as it approached

  • Ibiza snake invasion as tourists’ food demands see rise in reptiles

    The island of Ibiza is thought of as blessed for having no snakes, with ancient civilisations worshipping gods credited with scaring them away.

  • Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane

    Hurricane Ida made landfall on Louisiana's coast Sunday afternoon as one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the state in recorded history. The latest: Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, just shy of Category 5 intensity. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free1155 AM CDT: #Ida made landfall as an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, with maximum sustained win

  • hurricane ida 1 am

    hurricane ida 1 am

  • Hurricane Ida 8 a.m.

    Hurricane Ida 8 a.m.

  • Installing solar panels over California's canals could yield water, land, air and climate payoffs

    The California Aqueduct, which carries water more than 400 miles south from the Sierra Nevada, splits as it enters Southern California at the border of Kern and Los Angeles counties. California DWRClimate change and water scarcity are front and center in the western U.S. The region’s climate is warming, a severe multi-year drought is underway and groundwater supplies are being overpumped in many locations. Western states are pursuing many strategies to adapt to these stresses and prepare for the

  • Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

    Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...

  • Hurricane Ida nears Gulf Coast

    The storm is expected to make landfall Sunday as a potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane. CBS News meteorologist Jeff Berardelli has the latest.

  • 67-year-old Al Roker braves lashing waves for Hurricane Ida forecast and tells doubters 'screw you'

    NBC weatherman Al Roker gave viewers a fright Sunday morning when he delivered the Hurricane Ida forecast while getting lashed by waves from the approaching storm.