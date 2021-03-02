U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,870.29
    -31.53 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,391.52
    -143.99 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,358.79
    -230.04 (-1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.51
    -43.81 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.47
    -1.17 (-1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.00
    +14.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    26.86
    +0.19 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2093
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4150
    -0.0310 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3961
    +0.0040 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.6710
    -0.0590 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,530.14
    -893.71 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    950.15
    -36.50 (-3.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,613.75
    +25.22 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,408.17
    -255.33 (-0.86%)
     

Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

IRVING, Texas, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR, "Darling") --

Darling International Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Darling International Inc.)
Darling International Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Darling International Inc.)

Fourth Quarter 2020

  • Net income of $44.7 million, or $0.27 per GAAP diluted share

  • Adjusted net income of $75.3 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, excluding the $30.6 million after-tax restructuring and asset impairment charge related to the shutdown of the company's biodiesel plants in Montreal, Quebec and Butler, Kentucky

  • Net Sales of $1.0 billion

  • Combined adjusted EBITDA of $214.5 million

  • Global Ingredients business record Q4 EBITDA of $146.3 million

Fiscal Year 2020

  • Net income of $296.8 million, or $1.78 per GAAP diluted share

  • Adjusted net income of $327.4 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, excluding the $30.6 million after-tax restructuring and asset impairment charge related to the shutdown of the company's biodiesel plants in Montreal, Quebec and Butler, Kentucky

  • Net Sales of $3.6 billion

  • Combined adjusted EBITDA of $841.5 million

  • Global Ingredients business FY 2020 EBITDA of $504.2 million

  • Diamond Green Diesel sold a record 288 million gallons of renewable diesel at an average of $2.34 EBITDA per gallon

Darling reported net sales of $1.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared with net sales of $859.4 million for the same period a year ago. Net income attributable to Darling for the three months ended January 2, 2021 was $44.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $242.6 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the restructuring and asset impairment charge related to the shutdown of the company's 2 biodiesel locations, adjusted net income for the three months ended January 2, 2021 was $75.3 million, or $0.45 per diluted share. The results for the three months ending December 28, 2019 included retroactive blenders tax credit (BTC) for 2018 and all of 2019. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter 2019, excluding the retroactive BTC of 2018 and the first three quarters of 2019, was $50.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share.

"Our global ingredients business performed well in the fourth quarter of 2020 generating $146.3 million of EBITDA," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc. "We made the decision to shutdown operations of our two biodiesel plants due to unfavorable biodiesel industry economics and there are no current plans to resume biodiesel production at these facilities in the future. The closure of the facilities will create additional feedstock for growth of renewable diesel in our DGD Joint Venture."

"DGD met our expectation for 2020 selling 288 million gallons of renewable diesel at an average of $2.34 EBITDA per gallon," Stuewe added. The earnings of DGD have been consistent and steady over the last three years and based on the current environment, we believe that DGD should generate around $2.25 EBITDA per gallon for 2021. Also, we anticipate the startup of the 400 million gallon expansion in Norco, LA to commission in the fourth quarter, potentially adding some capacity to finish out the year," Stuewe added.

The leverage ratio as measured by the company's bank covenant was 1.90x at the end of the year. The company reduced its Term Loan B outstanding balance by $195 million during 2020. Capital expenditures totaled approximately $280 million for all of 2020, down $79 million from 2019, which was due to the company initiating a temporary reduction in non-essential capital expenditures in 2020.

For the 2020 fiscal year, Darling reported net sales of $3.6 billion, as compared with net sales of $3.4 billion for 2019. Net Income attributable to Darling for 2020 was $296.8 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $312.6 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, for 2019. Excluding the restructuring and asset impairment charge related to the shutdown of the company's two biodiesel locations, adjusted net income for 2020 was $327.4 million, or $1.96 per diluted share. Excluding the retroactive BTC related to 2018, adjusted net income for fiscal 2019 was $226.0 million, or $1.34 per diluted share.

As of January 2, 2021, Darling had $81.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $893.9 million available under its committed revolving credit agreement. Total debt outstanding at the end of the fiscal year was $1.5 billion.

Combined adjusted EBITDA was $214.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $193.3 million for the same period in 2019, excluding retroactive BTCs recorded in the 2019 fourth quarter. For the 2020 fiscal year, combined adjusted EBITDA totaled $841.5 million, compared to $739.7 million for fiscal year 2019, excluding the 2018 retroactive BTC.

Segment Financial Tables (in thousands)

Three Months Ended January 2, 2021

Feed
Ingredients

Food
Ingredients

Fuel
Ingredients

Corporate

Total







Net Sales

$ 572,764

$ 344,631

$ 102,444

$ -

$ 1,019,839

Cost of sales and operating expenses

426,593

268,348

76,251

-

771,192

Gross Margin

$ 146,171

$ 76,283

$ 26,193

$ -

$ 248,647







Loss/(gain) on sale of assets

(274)

512

(22)

-

216

Selling, general and administrative expenses

56,289

26,000

5,369

14,459

102,117

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

-

-

38,167

-

38,167

Depreciation and amortization

61,219

22,827

9,513

2,908

96,467

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

-

-

62,684

-

62,684

Segment operating income/(loss)

$ 28,937

$ 26,944

$ 35,850

$ (17,367)

$ 74,364

Equity in net income of unconsolidated subsidiaries

$ 726

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 726

Segment Income/(loss)

$ 29,663

$ 26,944

$ 35,850

$ (17,367)

$ 75,090







Segment EBITDA

$ 90,156

$ 49,771

$ 20,846

$ (14,459)

$ 146,314

DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)

$ -

$ -

$ 68,171

$ -

$ 68,171

Combined adjusted EBITDA

$ 90,156

$ 49,771

$ 89,017

$ (14,459)

$ 214,485







Three Months Ended December 28, 2019

Feed
Ingredients

Food
Ingredients

Fuel
Ingredients

Corporate

Total







Net Sales

$ 490,317

$ 288,619

$ 80,492

$ -

$ 859,428

Cost of sales and operating expenses

375,990

221,527

43,016

-

640,533

Gross Margin

$ 114,327

$ 67,092

$ 37,476

$ -

$ 218,895







Loss/(gain) on sale of assets

(377)

343

297

-

263

Selling, general and administrative expenses

57,872

29,234

2,179

19,669

108,954

Depreciation and amortization

55,185

20,556

7,891

2,821

86,453

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

-

-

270,062

-

270,062

Segment operating income/(loss)

$ 1,647

$ 16,959

$ 297,171

$ (22,490)

$ 293,287

Equity in net income of unconsolidated subsidiaries

$ 1,515

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 1,515

Segment income/(loss)

$ 3,162

$ 16,959

$ 297,171

$ (22,490)

$ 294,802







Segment EBITDA

$ 56,832

$ 37,515

$ 35,000

$ (19,669)

$ 109,678

DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)

$ -

$ -

$ 276,146

$ -

$ 276,146

Combined adjusted EBITDA

$ 56,832

$ 37,515

$ 311,146

$ (19,669)

$ 385,824













Twelve Months Ended January 2, 2021

Feed
Ingredients

Food
Ingredients

Fuel
Ingredients

Corporate

Total







Net Sales

$ 2,072,104

$ 1,185,701

$ 314,118

$ -

$ 3,571,923

Cost of sales and operating expenses

1,544,524

920,682

223,609

-

2,688,815

Gross Margin

$ 527,580

$ 265,019

$ 90,509

$ -

$ 883,108







Loss/(gain) on sale of assets

19

482

(75)

-

426

Selling, general and administrative expenses

209,748

97,406

16,014

55,328

378,496

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

-

-

38,167

-

38,167

Depreciation and amortization

221,187

83,752

34,218

11,021

350,178

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

-

-

315,095

-

315,095

Segment operating income/(loss)

$ 96,626

$ 83,379

$ 317,280

$ (66,349)

$ 430,936

Equity in net income of unconsolidated subsidiaries

$ 3,193

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 3,193

Segment income/(loss)

$ 99,819

$ 83,379

$ 317,280

$ (66,349)

$ 434,129







Segment EBITDA

$ 317,813

$ 167,131

$ 74,570

$ (55,328)

$ 504,186

DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)

$ -

$ -

$ 337,348

$ -

$ 337,348

Combined adjusted EBITDA

$ 317,813

$ 167,131

$ 411,918

$ (55,328)

$ 841,534







Twelve Months Ended December 28, 2019

Feed
Ingredients

Food
Ingredients

Fuel
Ingredients

Corporate

Total







Net Sales

$ 1,970,561

$ 1,119,085

$ 274,259

$ -

$ 3,363,905

Cost of sales and operating expenses

1,519,596

864,618

204,871

-

2,589,085

Gross Margin

$ 450,965

$ 254,467

$ 69,388

$ -

$ 774,820







Loss/(gain) on sale of assets

(7,720)

(13,175)

313

-

(20,582)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

200,487

97,363

2,762

57,911

358,523

Depreciation and amortization

203,456

79,671

31,946

10,437

325,510

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

-

-

364,452

-

364,452

Segment operating income/(loss)

$ 54,742

$ 90,608

$ 398,819

$ (68,348)

$ 475,821

Equity in net income of unconsolidated subsidiaries

$ 428

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 428

Segment income/(loss)

$ 55,170

$ 90,608

$ 398,819

$ (68,348)

$ 476,249







Segment EBITDA

$ 258,198

$ 170,279

$ 66,313

$ (57,911)

$ 436,879

DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)

$ -

$ -

$ 389,416

$ -

389,416

Combined adjusted EBITDA

$ 258,198

$ 170,279

$ 455,729

$ (57,911)

$ 826,295

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

January 2, 2021 and December 28, 2019

(in thousands)








January 2,


December 28,



2021


2019

ASSETS




Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 81,617


$ 72,935


Restricted cash

103


110


Accounts receivable, net

405,387


406,338


Inventories

405,922


362,957


Prepaid expenses

47,793


46,599


Income taxes refundable

3,883


3,317


Other current assets

42,289


25,032


Total current assets

986,994


917,288

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,863,814


1,802,411

Intangible assets, net

473,680


526,394

Goodwill

1,260,240


1,223,291

Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

804,682


689,354

Operating lease right-of-use assets

146,563


124,726

Other assets

60,682


47,400

Deferred income taxes

16,676


14,394


$ 5,613,331


$ 5,345,258

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt

$ 27,538


$ 90,996


Accounts payable, principally trade

255,340


239,252


Income taxes payable

17,497


8,895


Current operating lease liabilities

39,459


37,805


Accrued expenses

335,471


311,391


Total current liabilities

675,305


688,339

Long-term debt, net of current portion

1,480,531


1,558,429

Long-term operating lease liabilities

109,707


91,424

Other noncurrent liabilities

117,371


115,785

Deferred income taxes

276,208


247,931


Total liabilities

2,659,122


2,701,908

Commitments and contingencies




Total Darling's stockholders' equity

2,891,909


2,565,819

Noncontrolling interests

62,300


77,531


Total stockholders' equity

$ 2,954,209


$ 2,643,350



$ 5,613,331


$ 5,345,258

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Operating Results

For the Three-Month and Twelve-Month Periods Ended January 2, 2021 and December 28, 2019

(in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended




Twelve Months Ended



(unaudited)


$ Change








$ Change



January 2,


December 28,


Favorable




January 2,


December 28,


Favorable



2021


2019


(Unfavorable)




2021


2019


(Unfavorable)

Net sales

$ 1,019,839


$ 859,428


$ 160,411




$ 3,571,923


$ 3,363,905


$ 208,018

Costs and expenses:















Cost of sales and operating expenses

771,192


640,533


(130,659)




2,688,815


2,589,085


(99,730)


Loss (gain) on sale of assets

216


263


47




426


(20,582)


(21,008)


Selling, general and administrative expenses

102,117


108,954


6,837




378,496


358,523


(19,973)


Restructuring and asset impairment charges

38,167


-


(38,167)




38,167


-


(38,167)


Depreciation and amortization

96,467


86,453


(10,014)




350,178


325,510


(24,668)

Total costs and expenses

1,008,159


836,203


(171,956)




3,456,082


3,252,536


(203,546)


Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

62,684


270,062


(207,378)




315,095


364,452


(49,357)

Operating income

74,364


293,287


(218,923)




430,936


475,821


(44,885)

Other expense:















Interest expense

(16,883)


(18,586)


1,703




(72,686)


(78,674)


5,988


Debt extinguishment costs

-


-


-




-


(12,126)


12,126


Foreign currency loss

(1,581)


(657)


(924)




(2,290)


(1,311)


(979)


Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

-


2,967


(2,967)






2,967


(2,967)


Other income (expense), net

(256)


487


(743)




(5,534)


(6,671)


1,137

Total other expense

(18,720)


(15,789)


(2,931)




(80,510)


(95,815)


15,305

Equity in net income of unconsolidated subsidiaries

726


1,515


(789)




3,193


428

...

2,765

Income from operations before income taxes

56,370


279,013


(222,643)




353,619


380,434


(26,815)

Income tax expense

10,231


35,567


25,336




53,289


59,467


6,178

Net income

46,139


243,446


(197,307)




300,330


320,967


(20,637)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,394)


(837)


(557)




(3,511)


(8,367)


4,856

Net income attributable to Darling

$ 44,745


$ 242,609


$ (197,864)




$ 296,819


$ 312,600


$ (15,781)
















Basic income per share:

$ 0.28


$ 1.48


$ (1.20)




$ 1.83


$ 1.90


$ (0.07)

Diluted income per share:

$ 0.27


$ 1.44


$ (1.17)




$ 1.78


$ 1.86


$ (0.08)
















Number of diluted common shares:

167,920


168,152






167,208


168,378



Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Periods Ended January 2, 2021 and December 28, 2019

(in thousands)






Twelve Months Ended





Jan 2,


Dec 28,

Cash flows from operating activities:

2021


2019


Net income

$ 300,330


$ 320,967


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

350,178


325,510



Deferred income taxes

15,814


20,530



Loss/(gain) on sale of assets

426


(20,582)



Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

-


(2,967)



Asset impairment

37,802





Gain on insurance proceeds from insurance settlement

(293)


(6,600)



Increase (decrease) in long-term pension liability

(6,555)


1,831



Stock-based compensation expense

23,222


21,007



Debt extinguishment costs

-


12,126



Write-off deferred loan costs

3,052


270



Deferred loan cost amortization

5,357


5,846



Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel and other unconsolidated subsidiaries

(318,288)


(364,880)



Distributions of earnings from Diamond Green Diesel and other unconsolidated subsidiaries

207,328


69,213



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:






Accounts receivable

22,362


(26,086)



Income taxes refundable/payable

4,200


9,542



Inventories and prepaid expenses

(18,666)


(39,111)



Accounts payable and accrued expenses

11,200


32,436



Other

(12,818)


3,569




Net cash provided by operating activities

624,651


362,621

Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures

(280,115)


(359,498)


Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(29,793)


(1,431)


Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

-


(2,000)


Proceeds from sale of investment in subsidiaries

-


3,671


Gross proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and other assets

2,797


18,235


Proceeds from insurance settlement

293


6,600


Payments related to routes and other intangibles

(3,810)


(3,651)




Net cash used in investing activities

(310,628)


(338,074)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from long-term debt

34,569


517,606


Payments on long-term debt

(232,726)


(581,163)


Borrowings from revolving credit facility

495,691


469,227


Payments on revolving credit facility

(480,604)


(461,669)


Net cash overdraft financing

(37,692)


38,367


Deferred loan costs

(4,292)


(7,027)


Issuance of common stock

67


39


Repurchase of common stock

(55,044)


(19,260)


Minimum withholding taxes paid on stock awards

(11,918)


(4,472)


Acquisition of noncontrolling interest

(8,784)


-


Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(6,253)


(6,533)




Net cash used in financing activities

(306,986)


(54,885)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows

1,638


(3,986)

Net increase / (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

8,675


(34,324)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

73,045


107,369

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 81,720


$ 73,045

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Accrued capital expenditures

$ (4,967)


$ 6,714


Cash paid during the period for:






Interest, net of capitalized interest

$ 66,216


$ 79,132



Income taxes, net of refunds

$ 36,779


$ 29,778


Non-cash operating activities:






Operating lease right of use obtained in exchange for new lease liabilities

$ 58,052


$ 40,596


Non-cash financing activities:






Debt issued for service contract assets

$ 8,123


$ 25

Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(in thousands)










December 31,


December 31,




2020


2019

Assets:






Total current assets

$ 383,557


$ 668,026


Property, plant and equipment, net

1,238,726


713,489


Other assets

36,082


30,710



Total assets

$ 1,658,365


$ 1,412,225







Liabilities and members' equity:





Total current portion of long term debt

$ 517


$ 341


Total other current liabilities

99,787


75,802


Total long term debt

8,705


8,742


Total other long term liabilities

3,758


4,422


Total members' equity

1,545,598


1,322,918



Total liabilities and members' equity

$ 1,658,365


$ 1,412,225

Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture

Operating Financial Results

For the Three-Month and Twelve-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(in thousands)
















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended




(unaudited)


$ Change







$ Change




December 31,


December 31,


Favorable



December 31,


December 31,


Favorable

Revenues:

2020


2019


(Unfavorable)



2020


2019


(Unfavorable)


Operating revenues

$ 266,760


$ 357,857


$ (91,097)



$ 1,267,477


$ 1,217,504


$ 49,973

Expenses:














Total costs and expenses less depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

130,417


(194,437)


(324,854)



592,781


438,672


(154,109)


Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

11,222


12,193


971



44,882


50,767


5,885

Total costs and expenses

141,639


(182,244)


(323,883)



637,663


489,439


(148,224)


Operating income

125,121


540,101


(414,980)



629,814


728,065


(98,251)

Other income

560


340


220



1,636


2,121


(485)



Interest and debt expense, net

(313)


(317)


4



(1,260)


(1,282)


22



Net income

$ 125,368


$ 540,124


$ (414,756)



$ 630,190


$ 728,904


$ (98,714)

Darling Ingredients Inc. reports Adjusted EBITDA results, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure, as a complement to results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) (for additional information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included later in this media release). The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA, as the Company uses the term, is calculated below:

Reconciliation of Net Income to (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA and (Non-GAAP) Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three-Month and Twelve-Month Periods Ended January 2, 2021 and December 28, 2019




Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

Adjusted EBITDA

January 2,


December 28,



January 2,


December 28,

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

2021


2019



2021


2019











Net income attributable to Darling

$ 44,745


$ 242,609



$ 296,819


$ 312,600

Depreciation and amortization

96,467


86,453



350,178


325,510

Interest expense

16,883


18,586



72,686


78,674

Income tax expense

10,231


35,567



53,289


59,467

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

38,167


-



38,167


-

Foreign currency loss

1,581


657



2,290


1,311

Other (income) expense, net

256


(487)



5,534


6,671

Debt extinguishment costs

-


-



-


12,126

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

-


(2,967)



-


(2,967)

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

(62,684)


(270,062)



(315,095)


(364,452)

Equity in net income of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(726)


(1,515)



(3,193)


(428)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

1,394


837



3,511


8,367


Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 146,314


$ 109,678



$ 504,186


$ 436,879

Foreign currency exchange impact

(6,826)

(1)

-



(6,419)

(2)

-


Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP)

$ 139,488


$ 109,678



$ 497,767


$ 436,879

DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)

$ 68,171


$ 276,146



$ 337,348


$ 389,416











Darling plus Darling's share of DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA

$ 214,485


$ 385,824



$ 841,534


$ 826,295


(1) The average rate assumption used in this calculation was the actual fiscal average rate for the three months ended January 2, 2021 of €1.00:USD$1.19 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.77, as compared to the average rate for the three months ended December 28, 2019 of €1.00:USD$1.11 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.75, respectively.

(2) The average rate assumption used in this calculation was the actual fiscal average rate for the twelve months ended January 2, 2021 of €1.00:USD$1.14 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.75, as compared to the average rate for the twelve months ended December 28, 2019 of €1.00:USD$1.12 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.75, respectively.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is one of the world's leading producers of organic ingredients, producing a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. The Company sells its products around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 290 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com. For more information on Darling's ESG efforts, visit http://www.darlingii.com/csr.

Darling Ingredients Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results at 9:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Central Time) on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. To listen to the conference call, participants calling from within North America should dial 1-844-868-8847; international participants should dial 1-412-317-6593. Please refer to access code 10151509. Please call approximately ten minutes before the start of the call to ensure that you are connected.

The call will also be available as a live audio webcast that can be accessed on the Company website at http://ir.darlingii.com. Beginning one hour after its completion, a replay of the call can be accessed through March 10, 2021, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 1-855-669-9658 (Canada) and 1-412-317-0088 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 10151509. The conference call will also be archived on the Company's website.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity and is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is presented here not as an alternative to net income, but rather as a measure of the Company's operating performance. Since EBITDA (generally, net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is not calculated identically by all companies, this presentation may not be comparable to EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA presentations disclosed by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated in this presentation and represents, for any relevant period, net income/(loss) plus depreciation and amortization, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment, interest expense, (income)/loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax provision, other income/(expense) and equity in net loss of unconsolidated subsidiary. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and certain non-cash and other items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

As a result, the Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure to evaluate performance and for other discretionary purposes. In addition to the foregoing, management also uses or will use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain financial covenants under the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes that were outstanding at January 2, 2021. However, the amounts shown in this presentation for Adjusted EBITDA differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes, as those definitions permit further adjustments to reflect certain other non-recurring costs, non-cash charges and cash dividends from the DGD Joint Venture. Additionally, the Company evaluates the impact of foreign exchange impact on operating cash flow, which is defined as segment operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

{This media release contains "forward-looking" statements regarding the business operations and prospects of Darling Ingredients Inc. and industry factors affecting it. These statements are identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "could," "may," "will," "should," "planned," "potential," "continue," "momentum," and other words referring to events that may occur in the future. These statements reflect Darling Ingredient's current view of future events and are based on its assessment of, and are subject to, a variety of risks and uncertainties beyond its control, each of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, existing and unknown future limitations on the ability of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries to make their cash flow available to the Company for payments on the Company's indebtedness or other purposes; global demands for bio-fuels and grain and oilseed commodities, which have exhibited volatility, and can impact the cost of feed for cattle, hogs and poultry, thus affecting available rendering feedstock and selling prices for the Company's products; reductions in raw material volumes available to the Company due to weak margins in the meat production industry as a result of higher feed costs, reduced consumer demand or other factors, reduced volume from food service establishments, or otherwise; reduced demand for animal feed; reduced finished product prices, including a decline in fat and used cooking oil finished product prices; changes to worldwide government policies relating to renewable fuels and greenhouse gas("GHG") emissions that adversely affect programs like the U.S. government's renewable fuel standard, low carbon fuel standards ("LCFS") and tax credits for biofuels both in the United States and abroad; possible product recall resulting from developments relating to the discovery of unauthorized adulterations to food or food additives; the occurrence of 2009 H1N1 flu (initially known as "Swine Flu"), Highly pathogenic strains of avian influenza (collectively known as "Bird Flu"), severe acute respiratory syndrome ("SARS"), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (or "BSE"), porcine epidemic diarrhea ("PED") or other diseases associated with animal origin in the United States or elsewhere, such as the outbreak of African Swine Fever ("ASF") in China and elsewhere; the occurrence of pandemics, epidemics or disease outbreaks, such as the current COVID-19 outbreak; unanticipated costs and/or reductions in raw material volumes related to the Company's compliance with the existing or unforeseen new U.S. or foreign (including, without limitation, China) regulations (including new or modified animal feed, Bird Flu, SARS, PED, BSE, ASF or similar or unanticipated regulations) affecting the industries in which the Company operates or its value added products; risks associated with the DGD Joint Venture, including possible unanticipated operating disruptions and issues relating to the announced expansion project; risks and uncertainties relating to international sales and operations, including imposition of tariffs, quotas, trade barriers and other trade protections imposed by foreign countries; difficulties or a significant disruption in our information systems or failure to implement new systems and software successfully, risks relating to possible third party claims of intellectual property infringement; increased contributions to the Company's pension and benefit plans, including multiemployer and employer-sponsored defined benefit pension plans as required by legislation, regulation or other applicable U.S. or foreign law or resulting from a U.S. mass withdrawal event; bad debt write-offs; loss of or failure to obtain necessary permits and registrations; continued or escalated conflict in the Middle East, North Korea, Ukraine or elsewhere; uncertainty regarding the exit of the U.K. from the European Union; and/or unfavorable export or import markets. These factors, coupled with volatile prices for natural gas and diesel fuel, climate conditions, currency exchange fluctuations, general performance of the U.S. and global economies, disturbances in world financial, credit, commodities and stock markets, and any decline in consumer confidence and discretionary spending, including the inability of consumers and companies to obtain credit due to lack of liquidity in the financial markets, among others, could cause actual results to vary materially from the forward looking statements included in this release or negatively impact the Company's results of operations. Among other things, future profitability may be affected by the Company's ability to grow its business, which faces competition from companies that may have substantially greater resources than the Company. The Company's announced share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and purchases of shares under the program are subject to market conditions and other factors, which are likely to change from time to time. Other risks and uncertainties regarding Darling Ingredients Inc., its business and the industries in which it operates are referenced from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Darling Ingredients Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.}

For More Information, contact:


Jim Stark, Vice President, Investor Relations

Email : james.stark@darlingii.com

5601 MacArthur Blvd., Irving, Texas 75038

Phone : 972-281-4823

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darling-ingredients-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2020-financial-results-301238905.html

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Box Fourth-Quarter Earnings, Revenue Top Estimates

    Box reported fourth-quarter results late Tuesday that beat Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom line, as did its revenue outlook. Box stock climbed during after-hours trading.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell Sharply on Tuesday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were slammed on Tuesday, falling as much as 4.7%, and finishing 4.5% lower by the end of the trading day. The stock was likely down due to a broader sell-off on Tuesday that was particularly tough on growth stocks. During part of last week, shares were pummeled along with many other growth stocks, but Tesla roared higher on Monday amid the S&P 500's best day since June.

  • AUD/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Gains Ground Against Australian Dollar

    AUD/USD settled below 0.7760 and is testing the support at 0.7735.

  • Here are 9 get-rich tips from Warren Buffett's annual shareholder letters

    Among investors, Buffett’s annual advice is eagerly awaited and closely followed.

  • Rocket Companies shares soar more than 70%, hurting short sellers

    Some fuel for the company’s recent gains may be coming from a short squeeze, where investors betting against a companies shares are forced to unwind their positions after a rally in the stock price, analysts said. That would make it similar to GameStop and other popular “meme stocks” that soared in January and plummeted last month, only to come alive again in recent weeks. "This is another ‘Gamestopesque’ short activity," said Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners.

  • Monthly stimulus checks may be on the way for families later this year

    A bill in Congress would give families up to $300 a month per child starting this summer.

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Intel Told to Pay $2.18 Billion After Losing Patent Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. was told to pay VLSI Technology LLC $2.18 billion by a federal jury in Texas after losing a patent-infringement trial over technology related to chip-making, one of the largest patent-damages award in U.S. history. Intel pledged to appeal.Intel infringed two patents owned by closely held VLSI, the jury in Waco, Texas, said Tuesday. The jury found $1.5 billion for infringement of one patent and $675 million for infringement of the second. The jury rejected Intel’s denial of infringing either of the patents and its argument that one patent was invalid because it claimed to cover work done by Intel engineers.The patents had been owned by Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors Inc., which would get a cut of any damage award, Intel lawyer William Lee of WilmerHale told jurors in closing arguments Monday. VLSI, founded four years ago, has no products and its only potential revenue is this lawsuit, he said.VLSI “took two patents off the shelf that hadn’t been used for 10 years and said, ‘We’d like $2 billion,”’ Lee told the jury. The “outrageous” demand by VLSI “would tax the true innovators.”He had argued that VLSI was entitled to no more than $2.2 million.“Intel strongly disagrees with today’s jury verdict,” the company said in a statement. “We intend to appeal and are confident that we will prevail.”Intel fell 2.6% to $61.24 in New York trading. The stock is up 23% since the beginning of the year.One of the patents was originally issued in 2012 to Freescale Semiconductor Inc. and the other in 2010 to SigmaTel Inc. Freescale bought SigmaTel and was in turn bought by NXP in 2015. The two patents in this case were transferred to VLSI in 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Law.VLSI lawyer Morgan Chu of Irell & Manella said the patents cover inventions that increase the power and speed of processors, a key issue for competition.‘Willful Blindness’Federal law doesn’t require someone to know of a patent to be found to have infringed it, and Intel purposely didn’t look to see if it was using someone else’s inventions, he said. He accused the Santa Clara, California-based company of “willful blindness.”The jury said there was no willful infringement. A finding otherwise would have enabled District Court Judge Alan Albright to increase the award even further, to up to three times the amount set by the jury.Chu and officials with NXP couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.The damage request isn’t so high when the billions of chips sold by Intel are taken into account, Chu said. Intel paid MicroUnity Systems Engineering Corp. $300 million 2005 and in 2011 paid Nvidia Corp. $1.5 billion even though a settlement in that case involved a cross license of technology, he said.“Operating companies are going to be disturbed by not only the size of the award but also the damages theory,” said Michael Tomasulo, a Winston Strawn lawyer who attended the trial. “They more or less seemed to have bought the entire VLSI case.”The damage award is about half of Intel’s fourth-quarter profit. The company has dominated the $400 billion chip industry for most of the past 30 years, though it’s struggling to maintain that position.The verdict is smaller than the $2.5 billion verdict won by Merck & Co. over a hepatitis C treatment. It was later thrown out. Last year, Cisco Systems Inc. was told by a federal judge in Virginia to pay $1.9 billion to a small cybersecurity companies that accused it of copying feature to steal away government contracts. Cisco has asked the judge for a new trial.The case is among the few in-person patent trials in recent months, with many courts pressing pause amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was delayed a week because of the winter storm that wreaked havoc across much of Texas.Intel had sought to postpone the case because of the pandemic, but was rejected by Albright, a former patent litigator and magistrate who was sworn in as a federal judge in 2018 and has quickly turned his courtroom into one of the most popular for patent owners to file suit.The case is VLSI Technology LLC v. Intel Corp., 21-57, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas (Waco).(Updates with Intel share prices in seventh paragraph. An earlier version corrected the spelling of law firm name in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suze Orman's 5 rules to avoid going broke in retirement

    The personal-finance superstar doesn’t want you running out of coin in your golden years.

  • Is EOS the New BTC? Pay Attention to Peter Thiel

    Thiel has a unique acumen for investing and picking winning startup ideas. Thiel is now making moves in the crypto world and we should pay attention.

  • Institutions Are Making Bullish Bets on Bitcoin Rallying to $75K by May – Or Even Higher

    Institutions are loading up on bull call spreads in anticipation of a continued bitcoin price rally.

  • The 7 worst things people do with their stimulus checks

    Americans could get $1,400 more from Uncle Sam — and many won't know what to do with it.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Dividend Stocks Are Top Picks for 2021

    The market pendulum has been swinging from one extreme to the other recently, making a difficult environment for investors to track. The ups and downs of the fast-changing situation are the exact opposite of what investors want to see. What investors would most like to see, of course, are returns. And whether the markets are up or down, following the analysts’ ‘top picks’ makes a viable investment strategy. The Wall Street pros can do the footwork, and their published reports can inform our market decisions, acting as a set of guideposts for investors. We’ve opened up the TipRanks database to take a closer look at three of these ‘top picks.’ These are all names providing dividends, a sure-fire way to ensure a steady income no matter what direction the market is heading in. If that’s not enough, all three received enough support from Wall Street analysts to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Ellington Financial (EFC) We’ll start in the financial sector, where Ellington Financial inhabits the real estate investment trust niche. Ellington puts its energies into a wide range of real estate activities, including commercial and residential mortgage loans, equity investments, and mortgage-backed securities. The company uses a series of risk management tools to mitigate the natural risks of mortgage-backed securities, and ensure profits for investors. Ellington’s recent quarterly report, for 4Q20, showed the third consecutive increase in EPS, which was up 38% from Q3 to reach $1.44. For the full-year 2020, EPS came in at 39 cents per common share, down 15% yoy, on net income of $17.2 million. Like most REITs, Ellington pays out a regular dividend – and Ellington has been able to maintain regular dividend payments throughout the corona crisis year, despite a cut at the height of the panic. The most recent declaration, made in early February for a March 25 payout, was for 10 cents per common share, the same as the last three payments. The company pays out the dividend monthly, and has been increasing it gradually after last year’s cut. The current payment gives a yield of 7.5%. In his coverage of Ellington, Maxim analyst Michael Diana writes, “EFC's equity is allocated 85% to credit assets, and almost all have done well. Of particular note are non-QM loans and reverse mortgage loans. Not only has demand for these credit classes been high, but EFC also has material equity stakes in the companies that originate these loans; thus, EFC profits twice. With smaller mortgage companies going out of business during the pandemic, competition has decreased, leading to favorable pricing.” At the bottom line, Diana says simply, “EFC remains our top pick under our mortgage REIT (mREIT) coverage.” To this end, Diana rates EFC a Buy and his $19 price target suggests a one-year upside of ~20%. (To watch Diana’s track record, click here) There is general agreement on Wall Street that EFC is a quality investment, and the analyst consensus rating shows that: it is a unanimous Strong Buy, based on 4 recent reviews. The shares are priced at $15.77, and their average target is $17.25, implying a 9% upside potential from current levels. (See EFC stock analysis on TipRanks) OneMain Holdings (OMF) Sticking with the financial sector, but in services rather that REITs, we’ll take a look at OneMain Holdings. This company’s subsidiaries offer a range of financial services, including consumer finance and insurance, to a customer base that normally gets neglected by the mainstream finance industry: retail customers who lack access – for whatever reason – to the regular banking and credit financing industry. The importance of this market segment should not be ignored, and OneMain showed that in fiscal year 2020 by bringing in $4.4 billion in total revenue. Closing out the 2020 calendar year, OneMain reported $1.23 billion in top line revenue for Q4 and $2.67 in earnings per share. While revenues were flat sequentially, EPS was up 43% from the previous quarter – and up 39% year-over-year. Like EFC, OneMain pays out a dividend – but unlike the REIT, OneMain uses a unique supplemental dividend policy. Each second and fourth quarter, the company pays out its minimum dividend per common share – but in the first and third quarters, it adds a one-time supplement to the payment. The minimum payment is currently set at 45 cents per common share; the last common share dividend paid, on February 25, was for $3.95. Analyst Michael Kaye, of Wells Fargo, is impressed with OneMain, and doesn’t hold back in his comments on the company: “We believe OMF is one of the best stories in consumer finance and that it is surprisingly still under the radar of many financial investors. OMF is a unique excess capital return story, in our view, and we expect $8.30 of dividends to be paid in 2021 which would equate to a 14.5% dividend yield. We also view the new credit card initiative positively as it should drive incremental growth, add value to their franchise, leverage their underwriting, distribution and servicing capabilities. OMF remains our top pick in our coverage.” Kaye rates OMF shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and his $65 price target implies an upside of 34% over the course of the next year. (To watch Kaye’s track record, click here) It’s not often that the analysts all agree on a stock, so when it does happen, take note. OMF’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 10 Buys. The stock’s $63.60 average price target suggests a 31% upside from the current share price of $94. (See OMF stock analysis on TipRanks) Devon Energy (DVN) For the last ‘top pick’ stock we’re looking at here, we’ll switch over to the energy industry. Devon Energy, with a market cap of $15 billion, owns mineral rights – that is, the right to explore and drill – on 1.8 million acres in Texas and in adjacent areas of Oklahoma and New Mexico. This is one of North America’s most productive oil regions, and in recent years, the output here helped make the US a net exporter of fossil fuels. Devon also controls production areas in the mountain state of Wyoming. All told, Devon has over 10,000 wells in active use and an estimated 752 million ‘barrels of oil equivalent’ worth of proven reserves. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Devon showed a series of strong performance metrics. Production averaged 333,000 barrels of oil equivalent daily, boosted by a 7% quarter-over-quarter increase in crude oil output. Operations yielded a cash flow of $773 million for the quarter, of which $263 million was free cash flow. In conjunction with the earnings report, Devon announced a regular dividend payment of 11 cents per share, along with an additional variable dividend of 19 cents per share. Both are payable on March 31. Scotiabank’s Paul Cheng reiterates his decision to make Devon a top pick, writing, “We still see significant fundamental upside despite the YTD outperformance and the stock now trading at >4x its 2020 trough… We see little reason to expect that relevance, size, liquidity, etc concerns will prevent the stock from re-rating higher. As the company continues to deliver attractive fundamental results and execute on its shareholder-friendly strategy in the coming months and years, we expect DVN to outperform as the market gains further appreciation for the story and begins to more fully reflect these fundamentals in the share price.” Cheng’s Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating is supported by a $30 price target implying a 12-month upside potential of 31%. (To watch Cheng’s track record, click here) Overall, there are 19 recent stock reviews of Devon Energy, and they break down 17 to 2 in favor of Buys versus Holds, making the analyst consensus rating a clear Strong Buy. DVN is selling for $22.83 per share, and the average price target of $24.89 suggests ~9% upside from that level. (See DVN stock analysis at TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • How to Retire a Millionaire Without a 401(k)

    You can retire a millionaire even if you don't have a 401(k). Find out how to hit that goal using IRAs, health savings accounts, and more.

  • Bitfarms Plans Massive Bitcoin Mining Expansion With Purchase of 48,000 MicroBT Devices

    The company expects the miners to increase its hashing capacity to 8.0 exahashes from its present 1.0 EH once all are operational.

  • China overtakes US to host most dollar billionaires as 2020 stock market rally defied Covid-19 and minted wealth at a record pace

    One in every two newly minted dollar-denominated billionaires last year were in China, the first country to exit from a nationwide pandemic lockdown and the only major economy to have expanded last year, according to a list by Hurun Report. China surpassed the United States last year to become the first country with more than 1,000 dollar-denominated tycoons, with 1,058 billionaires last year compared with 696 in the US, according to the latest Hurun Global Rich List 2021. Of the 610 newly minted tycoons globally, 318 were in China, compared with 95 in the US based on January 15 valuations, Hurun said. "The world has never seen this much wealth created in just one year, much more than expected for a year so badly disrupted by Covid-19," said Rupert Hoogewerf, chief research and chairman of Hurun Report. "A stock markets boom, driven partly by quantitative easing, and flurry of new listings have minted eight new dollar billionaires a week for the past year." Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China. The richest individuals on the planet became collectively richer in 2020 while the world was mired in unprecedented economic slumps caused by the worst public health crisis in decades, with the collective wealth of the 0.01 per cent swelling by 32 per cent to US$14.7 trillion. Their ranks also grew to encompass 3,228 known billionaires across 2,402 companies in 68 countries, according to the report. Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest centibillionaire. Photo: Reuters alt=Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest centibillionaire. Photo: Reuters China had six of the world's top 10 cities with the highest concentration of billionaires, with Beijing at the top of the ranking for the sixth consecutive year as home to 145 of the ultra rich. Shanghai was in second place with 113 billionaires, edging out New York with 112. Hong Kong was in fifth place with 82 billionaires, behind Shenzhen's 105. Elon Musk was the world's wealthiest centibillionaire, as the 622 per cent surge in Tesla's stock price in 2020 bolstered his fortunes to an estimated US$197 billion, more than Amazon.com's founder Jeff Bezos at US$189 billion. Colin Huang Zheng, founder and CEO of the online group discounter Pinduoduo. Photo: CNS via Reuters alt=Colin Huang Zheng, founder and CEO of the online group discounter Pinduoduo. Photo: CNS via Reuters Zhong Shanshan, founder and chairman of the water bottler Nongfu Spring, was one of the newest members of the multibillionaires' club, with US$85 billion in estimated wealth in seventh place. His bottled water company's initial public offering (IPO) was one of the Hong Kong's hottest stock sales, locking up a record HK$677 billion (US$87 billion) in capital, about a third of the city's cash in circulation, in subscriptions by enthusiastic retail investors. Zhong, based in the Zhejiang provincial capital of Hangzhou, was Asia's new richest person, booting Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries off his spot with US$83 billion, Hurun said. "Asia has, for the first time in perhaps hundreds of years, more billionaires than the rest of the world combined," said Hoogewerf. "Wealth creation is moving to Asia." Ma Huateng, also known as Pony, was the world's 14th-wealthiest billionaire, with his rank rising by eight spots as the net worth of the founder and chief executive of Tencent Holdings rose 70 per cent to US$74 billion. The family of Jack Ma, whose Alibaba Group Holding owns this newspaper, fell four notches to 25th spot with their wealth growing 22 per cent to US$55 billion. (Left to right): Henderson Land Development's Martin Lee Ka-shing, Co-Chairmen; Lee Shau-kee, Former Chairman; and Peter Lee Ka-kit, Co-Chairmen. Photo: Sam Tsang alt=(Left to right): Henderson Land Development's Martin Lee Ka-shing, Co-Chairmen; Lee Shau-kee, Former Chairman; and Peter Lee Ka-kit, Co-Chairmen. Photo: Sam Tsang Wealth creation was helped by the boom in global equity markets, led by Nasdaq's 44 per cent increase and a 35 per cent gain in the Shenzhen stock market. India and Japan rose by over 20 per cent, the report said. The US dollar depreciated 7 per cent against the yuan and weakened by 9 per cent against the euro, it added. Only three Hong Kong billionaires made it to the top 50 in China, as Old Money fortunes by the tycoons Lee Shau-kee of Henderson Land Development, Li Ka-shing of the Cheung Kong Group and Henry Chen of New World Development were dwarfed by their mainland counterparts. Electric vehicles (EVs), e-commerce, blockchain and biotechnology were the fastest growing industries in the past year, the report revealed. The list saw billionaires whose wealth were amassed from EVs more than tripling their fortunes, with the fastest wealth creator being Li Bin of EV maker NIO, up 10-fold to US$10 billion. E-commerce platform Pinduoduo's founder Colin Huang Zheng was propelled into the top 20, with his estimated wealth surging 286 per cent to US$69 billion, Hurun said. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • What To Know About Dave Portnoy And The New BUZZ Social Media Sentiment ETF

    An exchange-traded fund will launch this week seeking to take advantage of tracking mentions of stocks on the internet to beat the overall market. The company behind the ETF has signed one of the biggest internet personalities to help with the launch. What Happened: The VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSE: BUZZ) is set to launch on March 4. Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy shared the news Tuesday with a video press conference on Twitter. The ETF will use artificial intelligence to track social buzz on the top 75 large-cap stocks each month. The fund will hold stocks with market capitalizations of over $5 billion. Portnoy promoted the new ETF, saying the new fund is something “that I am part of, that I am putting my face behind, my reputation behind.” The index behind the ETF will use artificial intelligence to monitor over 15 million online posts a month. A basket of 75 stocks will be ranked each month using the algorithm. Emergency Press Conference - Introducing $BUZZ ETF pic.twitter.com/sgTc4MUS8e — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 2, 2021 Related Link: Dave Portnoy Joins Benzinga’s Power Hour To Talk GameStop, Robinhood And More Why It’s Important: The algorithm for the ETF was created five years ago, according to Portnoy. He said he was approached by the team behind the fund. The fund will be “constantly rotating” its positions, suggesting BUZZ will be an active ETF. The algorithm behind the ETF beat the S&P 500 by 42% in 2020, Portnoy said. The BUZZ index has outperformed the S&P 500 since the index launched in 2015 according to the fund’s Twitter account. The fund could see strong interest from retail traders looking to invest in the stocks that are favored positively by users on Twitter and Reddit. The rise in stocks like GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) has sent retail traders to search sites for trade ideas based on what the majority of traders are getting into. “If you don’t adapt, you die,” Portnoy said. Portnoy is one of the top influencers on the internet with over 2.3 million followers on Twitter and an active following from Barstool Sports fans. Portnoy owns stock in Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN), which has a big stake in Barstool Sports. Top Holdings: The BUZZ Index has a list of holdings on its website. Here is a look at the current top holdings in the index: Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR): 3.5% DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG): 3.4% Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F): 3.1% Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB): 3.0% Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN): 2.9% Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL): 2.9% Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD): 2.9% American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL): 2.8% Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX): 2.8% Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA): 2.8% See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGreen Eggs & SPAC: What Could Tweet From Elon Musk Mean?DraftKings Analysts Cheer Strong Q4, Sports Betting Growth And SBTech Integration© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Hertz set to ride out of bankruptcy with $4.2 billion from investment firms

    Under the proposed investment, Knighthead Capital Management LLC and Certares Opportunities LLC will buy up to 100% of Hertz's shares, with the funds expected to finance its U.S. vehicle fleet and slash corporate debt. Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection in May after its business was decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic and talks with creditors failed to result in much-needed relief. The company said on Tuesday it filed a proposed plan of reorganization with the U.S. bankruptcy court for the district of Delaware, which is expected to approve the terms of the proposed investment at a hearing on April 16.

  • Aston Martin: The billionaire building 'a British Ferrari'

    Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, tells the BBC he wants to build a firm with a "luxury profile".

  • Cathie Wood’s Main ETF Roars Back With Near-Record Inflow

    (Bloomberg) -- Even the worst performance in almost a year is doing little to diminish demand for Cathie Wood’s brand.The ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK), the main fund at Wood’s Ark Investment Management, notched its second-biggest inflow ever on Friday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The $464 million injection came on the heels of a four-day rout that had sent the exchange-traded fund down more than 15%, showing the willingness of investors to buy the dip.Spooked by rising bond yields, traders punished the pricier parts of the equity market last week, including many of ARKK’s top holdings, like electric carmaker Tesla Inc. But the pain has proved fleeting and ARKK posted its best day in nearly two months on Monday as stocks rallied across the board.The “rebound in equities and especially technology stocks were a delightful surprise to Ark Innovation ETF,” Saxo Bank’s Chief Investment Officer Steen Jakobsen wrote in a note. Jakobsen cautions though that the “Tesla-Bitcoin-Ark risk cluster could still induce volatility in equities.”Wood’s rough week at one point trimmed assets in ARKK, which returned 149% in 2020, by some $5 billion. While considerable, that remains a fraction of the firm’s ETF assets under management, which last month climbed to more than $60 billion.The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) also had an inflow on Friday, adding $64 million. The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) saw a small outflow.In spite of Monday’s rebound, bearish bets continue to mount against ARKK. The percentage of shares sold short in the fund has reached a record of almost 5%, according to IHS Markit data.The ETF was down as 0.6% as of 11:19 a.m. in New York on Tuesday. It’s up 9.8% this year.(Updates ETF price in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.