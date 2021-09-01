U.S. markets close in 21 minutes

Darling Ingredients Publishes Sustainability Report

·3 min read
In this article:
Expanded disclosure sets path for circularity focus on water and energy with a drive to ambitious net zero GHG emissions

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), today posted the company's updated global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report and highlighted its 2025 climate change targets designed to enable company growth while improving sustainability performance. Darling's global strategy aligns the objectives of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillars with specific Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as set out by the United Nations Global Compact. The ESG Report is posted on our corporate website at https://www.darlingii.com/csr/resources/esg-report.

Darling International Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Darling International Inc.)
Darling International Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Darling International Inc.)

"We see ourselves as part of the solution with our circular business model of repurposing the world's agri-food waste streams into valuable, sustainable ingredients all while assisting in the decarbonization of the planet," stated Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and CEO of Darling Ingredients. "We have a responsibility for generations to come and our climate goals identified today will help secure a pathway and provide us a continual platform to build on for many years into the future."

The company continues to actively manage towards its short-term global targets to reduce its water and energy intensity by five percent from 2020 to 2025. The company is also aggressively boosting its production of renewable energy and expects in 2022 to achieve an increase in production of over 150% from 2019. The new ESG Report illustrates initiatives to achieve the short-term targets and demonstrates a developing mid- and long-term strategic roadmap to reach the ambitious net zero GHG emissions and sustainable water use goals by 2050 within Darling's own operations.

In pursuing these targets, the company's leadership will ensure that its actions are consistent with responsible capital allocation, commitment to its financial targets and the continued creation of shareholder value. The company believes that achieving its sustainability and business goals will enhance its long-term financial performance and returns, while enabling it to contribute to the sustainability of our planet.

About Darling
Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is a world leading producer of organic ingredients, generating a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. Darling Ingredients named one of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders in 2021, to learn more Darling Ingredients: The greenest Company on the planet - 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders (50climateleaders.com). The Company sells its ingredients around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 290 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for the development of our business. Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release.

For more information:

Media Contact
Melissa A. Gaither
VP, Global Communications & Sustainability
+1 (972) 281-4478
mgaither@darlingii.com

Investor Contact
Jim Stark
VP, Investor Relations
+1 (972) 281-4823
James.stark@darlingii.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darling-ingredients-publishes-sustainability-report-301367729.html

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.

