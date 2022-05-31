U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,136.00
    -19.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,009.00
    -149.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,636.50
    -41.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,875.90
    -9.90 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.66
    +3.59 (+3.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.80
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    -0.24 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0741
    -0.0042 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.58
    +0.08 (+0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2613
    -0.0041 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7100
    +0.0900 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,514.87
    +898.77 (+2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    690.32
    +60.82 (+9.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,614.93
    +14.87 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Darlington Building Society enhances regulatory reporting capabilities with Suade's intelligent data driven platform

·3 min read

Darlington Building Society is the most recent Building Society to select Suade as its technology partner for risk and regulatory reporting.

LONDON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suade, a globally recognised leader in risk and regulatory technology, today announced its partnership with Darlington Building Society, to manage their end-to-end regulatory reporting process by responding quickly and efficiently to regulatory changes while delivering data harmonisation, transparency, performance, and advanced analytics.

Suade_Logo
Suade_Logo

Suade harnesses the power of its unique Financial Regulatory open-source data standard (FIRE) in combination with an intelligent, transparent and data-driven platform, to streamline reporting. Combining data standardisation with Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) to automate report generation and regulatory maintenance has distinguished Suade as the leader in transforming the industry's approach to regulatory compliance. As a result, Suade demystifies the complexity of the regulatory environment and enables financial institutions to manage intricate risks calculations, meet time sensitive requirements, achieve ratio objectives, and derive business insights while insulating their processes from regulatory change.

Regulators are making pivotal decisions as they navigate these unprecedented times and financial firms need to adapt quickly to comply and withstand audits successfully. To this end, Darlington has been focused on digital transformation projects across the society. The team's key technical criteria for regulatory reporting included having an interoperable and reliable cloud structure, which aligns with Suade's secure API architecture and ISO 27001 Certification. On the business side, reducing key-person dependency and enabling teams to focus on more strategic priorities was essential for Darlington Building Society. Suade's end-to-end automation process linked with a high-performance computing ecosystem, enables clients to transparently aggregate disparate data and produce accurate reports five to ten times faster.

"It is essential to stay on top of multiple regulatory requirements and reporting needs, especially in today's volatile environment" said Christopher White, CFO at Darlington Building Society. "Our aim is to build a trusted and scalable regulatory reporting ecosystem that runs securely on the cloud.  Suade's ecosystem caters for all current and future regulatory requirements aligning with our objective of fostering transparency, automation, and efficiency throughout our entire process.  We are delighted to have joined Suade's community group."

"We are thrilled that Darlington Building Society, a well-respected institution, has joined our esteemed Building Society User Community. With continuously evolving regulations, Suade empowers Darlington with the ability to seamlessly navigate the complexity of the regulatory landscape" said Diana Paredes, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder at Suade. "Our regulatory ecosystem will enable Darlington to streamline their processes, deliver data harmonisation and transparency, scale faster, and adapt swiftly and confidently to change.  We look forward to working with Darlington to support their vision and growth journey."

About Suade

Founded in 2014, Suade, leading RegTech firm, stands apart by transforming the industry's approach to regulatory compliance. Harnessing the power of Suade's technology with an intelligent data-driven platform that utilises Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML), enables financial firms to achieve efficiency ratio objectives, and gain greater business insights while insulating them from regulatory change.

Suade's approach to data discipline is rooted in its Financial Regulation (FIRE) Data Standard, the only global open-source regulatory data harmonisation that brings together regulators and financial institutions to a congruent set of data definitions and properties.  Building on FIRE, Suade leverages the latest technologies to streamline compliance, enhance automation, accelerate processing speed, and transparently manage a wide range of risks across jurisdictions.

Suade, recognised as a Global Innovator by the World Economic Forum, serves a global clientele of financial institutions with a presence in the UK, Europe, North America, and Asia.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1559440/Suade_Logo.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • Even inventor Bill Bengen is revisiting the 4% rule — is it still the key to making money last in retirement?

    Bengen recently said the rule, in use since the '90s, should hold up barring ‘a severe inflationary environment’.

  • EU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a sixth package of sanctions to punish Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place f

  • Oil climbs above $121 a barrel as China eases restrictions, EU meets

    (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed above $121 a barrel on Monday, hitting a two-month high as China eased COVID-19 restrictions and traders priced in expectations that the European Union will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday, settled up $2.24, or 1.9%, at $121.67 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.99, or 1.7%, to $117.06 a barrel at 18.03 GMT, extending solid gains made last week.

  • Oil prices extend gains after EU bans most Russia oil imports

    Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday after the EU agreed to slash oil imports from Russia, fuelling worries of a tighter market already strained for supply amid rising demand ahead of peak U.S. and European summer driving season. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading at $119.12 a barrel, up $4.05, or 3.5%, from Friday's close. European Union leaders agreed in principle to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of 2022, resolving a deadlock with Hungary over the bloc's toughest sanction yet on Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine three months ago.

  • How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

    The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home to a significant chunk of the world's production, with wire harnesses made there fitted in hundreds of thousands of new vehicles every year. The supply crunch could accelerate the plans of some legacy auto firms to switch to a new generation of lighter, machine-made harnesses designed for electric vehicles, according to interviews with more than a dozen industry players and experts.

  • Yogi Berra and the Inflation Conundrum: It Ain't Logistics or the Supply Chain

    I learned about supply/demand tables, yields per acre, fundamental analysis, quantitative analysis and technical analysis. In the 1970s inflation was driven by a number of supply shocks and a program in Washington of guns and butter. Oil prices and other commodities such as copper soared in price but CEOs got burned when prices quickly changed direction as deflation became ingrained.

  • Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Power Higher

    Crude oil markets were positive in a very quiet trading session on Monday, as the Americans were celebrating Memorial Day. Because of this, I would not read too much into the candlestick, except for the fact that it’s positive yet again.

  • Asian stocks mixed after China manufacturing improves, oil prices surge

    Asian shares were mixed Tuesday after reports showed China's manufacturing slowdown is moderating as anti-virus curbs on businesses in Shanghai and Beijing ease.

  • 10 Reasons Warren Buffett Is Such a Successful Investor

    The simplicity and transparency of the Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy has led to an average annual return of 20.1% over 57 years.

  • Europe's dash for gas puts Australia's LNG import plans at risk

    Europe's race to replace Russian gas supply has threatened Australia's plans for five gas import terminals as they compete for key infrastructure, raising the risk of a supply shortfall in Australia's populous southeast in the next two years. France, Germany and the Netherlands among others will need to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) to replace pipelined gas from Russia, which has been hit by sanctions during the Ukraine conflict. European users are grabbing floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) needed to convert LNG to gas, leaving little left for Australian import projects that aim to fill an expected gas supply gap from 2024.

  • Brent Crude Hits $120 as China Eases Curbs, EU Eyes Russia Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude surged past $120 as China eased anti-virus lockdowns and the European Union worked on a plan to ban imports of Russian crude.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearOil rose 1.9% to reach

  • FTSE 100 Live: Brent crude price up again, Nelson Peltz joins Unilever board

    Brent crude posted another sharp price rise today after EU leaders moved to ban 90% of Russian oil imports by the end of the year. The spike adds to pressure on OPEC+ ministers to accelerate monthly production rates when they meet on Thursday. In corporate news, B&M European Value Retail has released annual results while Unilever has appointed activist investor Nelson Peltz, of Trian Fund Management, as a non-executive director.

  • SNAP Schedule: June Benefits for New York Recipients

    New York's SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income working people, senior citizens and the disabled. Benefits are paid out monthly to SNAP accounts linked to EBT cards, which can be...

  • Scramble to reopen Rough natural gas storage site

    Britain's largest natural gas storage facility is to be reopened within months to help ease the energy crisis under plans being discussed with Kwasi Kwarteng.

  • 7 Best Side Gigs To Earn an Extra $1,000 a Month

    Certain side hustles can increase your earnings by a couple hundred dollars each month, or you can work in a few lesser-known gigs that allow you to earn up to $1,000 (or more) a month. See: 22 Side...

  • Shanghai Lockdowns Slam Japanese Automakers’ Production in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s top three automakers saw their output in China slashed by double digits in April, highlighting the toll Shanghai’s lockdown is taking on manufacturers operating in the world’s biggest car-producing nation.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearEU Lead

  • Summer Worker Shortage Means Things Will Be Closed. Again.

    Pools, restaurants and camps cut operations even though demand is back. Labor costs are higher and so are prices. “What, no one is applying?”

  • Analyst Report: JD.com, Inc.

    JD.com is China's second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of gross merchandise volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

  • Decline in China's factory activity slows as COVID curbs ease

    China's factory activity fell at a slower pace in May as COVID-19 curbs in major manufacturing hubs eased, but movement controls continued to weigh on demand and production, raising concerns about economic growth in the second quarter. The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 49.6 in May from 47.4 in April, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday, beating forecasts in a Reuters poll for 48.6. China's factory slowdown is affecting production lines in other major Asian economies with both Japan and South Korea reporting sharp declines in output.