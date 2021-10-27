U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,563.00
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,640.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,529.00
    -16.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,283.90
    -10.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.62
    -1.03 (-1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.70
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1590
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.13
    +0.89 (+5.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    -0.0039 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7400
    -0.3890 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,839.73
    -3,923.84 (-6.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,409.37
    -95.78 (-6.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.33
    -15.29 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Darwinbox appoints Ex. Alight APAC Head to fuel growth & accelerate global expansion

·1 min read

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaswat Kumar joins the executive leadership team of Darwinbox, the youngest and the only Asian player to feature on Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites 2021. The ex-Alight APAC Head comes on board as the Senior VP of Global Customer Success and Delivery.

Shaswat Kumar, Senior VP of Global Customer Success and Delivery, Darwinbox
Shaswat Kumar, Senior VP of Global Customer Success and Delivery, Darwinbox

As a company that has not just witnessed but been at the forefront of Cloud acceleration in the HR space, growth singularly means Value Realization for customers. Shaswat's addition to the leadership team is a leap towards fast-tracking Darwinbox's growth by delivering maximum value to its 600+ customers and 1.3mn users worldwide to become a global HCM leader.

Shaswat comes with 2 decades of multi-geographical and multi-cultural experience in helping businesses with their HR transformation journeys. He joined erstwhile Hewitt in its HR Effectiveness practice and in his last role at Aon was driving HR Transformation for large clients anchored on outcomes across Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. At Alight Solutions, he helped build a business in the region which combines future forward vision, deep domain knowledge and technology to enable outcomes for customers.

"Companies are realizing that Organizational, People and Behavioral issues are levers to drive transformative changes; this has created opportunity for HR functions and accelerated the HR Transformation programs. Large part of this transformation will get realized and enabled through right digital tools. Darwinbox with its technology, pace of innovation and customer centric approach is best positioned to leverage this and be a global HR Technology Leader with Asian heritage," said Shaswat about Darwinbox's mission. He further added, "With every interaction I have had with a Darwinian, I have been more excited by both the opportunity and consistent mindset to do right by the customer."

"Under Shaswat's leadership, we strongly believe we will be able to build a high-growth org that can scale globally. Leveraging his experience to drive and demonstrate value realization to enterprise customers through HR transformations, he will be instrumental in building our reputation as a trusted advisor for our customers," said Rohit Chennamaneni, Co-Founder, Darwinbox.

Backed by Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia India, Lightspeed India Partners, Endiya and others, Darwinbox recently became the #1 rated cloud HCM on Gartner Peer Insights with an overall rating of 4.8. Today it serves over 1.3 million employees across 90+ countries including Asia's largest conglomerates and fast-growing technology companies like Adani, Mahindra, Kotak, TVS, Arvind, JSW, JG Summit Group, Tokopedia, SBS Transit, SPI Global, Indorama to name a few.

SOURCE Darwinbox

Recommended Stories

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • I’m 53, my wife is 54. Our $1.4 million retirement nest egg is 100% in equities and crypto. What should I do now for retirement?

    It sounds like you have definitely kept retirement at the forefront of your financial planning and it will absolutely pay off in the future! The first thing I noticed about your letter was your asset allocation. At the same time, however, you do need to have some sort of protection in your asset allocation.

  • KPMG employees will get automatic employer 401(k) contributions — without a match — and many more benefit perks

    KPMG, one of the Big Four accounting firms, is changing the benefits and compensation for its employees in a move the chief executive characterized as a way to “make the complicated simple” and give its workers “the flexibility they need.” Employers are working to attract and retain employees with generous benefits and enhanced flexibility. “I believe part of my job is to build support systems that help our people when they need it most,” KPMG Chairman and CEO Paul Knopp said in a statement highlighting the changes.

  • Oil Declines After Industry Report Shows Rising U.S Inventories

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s bumper rally cooled after an increase in U.S. crude inventories and as industrial commodities retreated.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutGlobal benchmark Brent fell 1.4%, after failing

  • Shipping containers are piling up high on the streets of Long Beach, California

    To ease supply chain issues in Long Beach, local officials suspended zoning rules to allow containers to be stacked up to five high in surrounding neighborhoods.

  • United Airlines says unvaccinated pilots costing airline $700,000 a week

    United said an extension of a temporary restraining order would "impose irreparable and significant harm on United. It would also be unfair to United’s vaccinated employees."

  • Guide to Set Retirement Goals By Age

    Too many Americans are unprepared for retirement, according to a PwC analysis. Around a quarter of U.S. adults have no savings at all for retirement, and only 36% are on track. Fortunately, several major brokerages offer age-based benchmarks that folks would … Continue reading → The post Guide to Set Retirement Goals By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Oil Bulls Are Running Riot

    With the exception of a major breakthrough in the negotiations between Iran and the EU, there is very little downside risk for oil prices this week

  • Top Tech Stocks for November 2021

    The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year. Here are the top five tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum.

  • Futures Struggle Amid Mixed Earnings; Bonds Gain: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures fluctuated and stocks in Europe retreated from a near-record on Wednesday amid mixed earnings reports, a decline in commodity prices and renewed concerns about economic growth. Bonds gained.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Elect

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • What labor shortage? Sam's Club CEO says it has reached full employment

    Sam's Club CEO Kathryn McLay stops by the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit and shares one stunning fact about employment in her stores.

  • China Gas Stations Ration Diesel Adding to Supply Chain Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Fuel retailers in parts of China are rationing diesel volumes to customers as the nation ramps up efforts to avert a similar supply crunch that’s engulfing the coal and natural gas sectors.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Electric Car Disrup

  • 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks With 102% to 145% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the Great Recession ended more than 12 years ago, growth stocks have been the place to be. Driven by innovation, tech stocks have handily outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 over the past decade.

  • How Social Security Works After Retirement

    Here's how to maximize the Social Security benefits you receive and minimize the taxes you pay on them.

  • Amazon earnings preview: With hundreds of thousands of job openings, labor will be in focus

    Analysts continue to be upbeat about Amazon, though there are risks facing the company, such as the tight labor market and possible government regulation.

  • University Hospital to mandate boosters for those who received JNJ vaccine

    University Hospital CEO and Fmr. Health Commissioner of New Jersey Dr. Shereef Elnahal joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest outlook for COVID-19 as health officials continue to debate vaccine booster shots.&nbsp;

  • UPS Stock Is Soaring. No One Expected Earnings This Good.

    UPS posts a 22.6% increase in third-quarter operating profit to $2.9 billion on revenue of $23.2 billion, ahead of analysts' forecasts.

  • Alphabet earns record profit on Google ad surge

    (Reuters) -Google owner Alphabet Inc on Tuesday reported higher than expected third-quarter ad sales, a sign that the business is overcoming new limits on tracking mobile users and that online shopping is as popular as ever heading into the holiday season. Through its search engine, YouTube video service and partnerships across the Web, Google sells more internet ads than any other company. Google advertising revenue rose 41% to $53.1 billion during the third quarter.

  • Zuckerberg is ‘passively living in a bubble’: Super{set} Founder

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down the future of Facebook and big tech with Tom Chavez Super{set} Co-Founder.