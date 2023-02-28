Darwinbox Celebrates the First Edition of Its Annual '40 Under 40 Asia HR Leaders' Award 2022
SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darwinbox launched the first edition of its 40 Under 40 Asia HR Leaders 2022 annual awards, with Mercer (Knowledge Partner), to celebrate 40 exemplary HR leaders in the APAC region. The winners were announced in an online award ceremony on the 24th of February.
Many eminent HR leaders graced the event; the keynote address was delivered by Josh Bersin, world-renowned HR industry analyst, educator, thought leader, and other HR fraternity stalwarts in Southeast Asia, who shared their wisdom on HR evolution in today's volatile environment.
Speaking on the occasion, Jayant Paleti, Co-founder of Darwinbox, said, "While these awards are about applauding the efforts of 40 amazing HR leaders that have been at the heart of organizational transformation, the aim is also bigger – to build a community of changemakers. This is our humble attempt and a first step in that direction."
Speaking on the partnership Puneet Swani, Sr. Partner, Career Business Leader – AMEA & Pacific, Mercer, said, "When we started talking about the partnership, what we were looking at is assessing these leaders as objectively as possible, so we got the Mercer's Mettl platform and the leadership assessment for credible and objective scores, and we have also got the human touch and subjective angle with the jury scores."
The application process started in August 2022 and was concluded in October with 250 applications. After jury deliberation and a leadership assessment test by Mercer, the winners were decided. The jury panel consisted of:
Gaik Bee Khoo, Director, Axiata Group Berhad
Parnsiree Amatayakul, Former Managing Director, IBM
Puneet Swani, Sr. Partner, Career Business Leader – AMEA & Pacific, Mercer (Singapore)
Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder, Darwinbox
The winners are from Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam.
Mohd. Afifi Zahari, CARSOME, Malaysia
Suryo Sasono, Bukalapak, Indonesia
Marco Angelo Padernal, Robinsons Retail, Philippines
Nurhidayah Che Mohamed, Telekom Malaysia
Shaun Wong, Makro Group, Thailand
Effi Zhāng, Think Academy, Singapore
Sophia Liew, SearchGuru, Malaysia
Pitichai Dejprasertsri, Minor Food, Thailand
Shruti Anna Koshy, Zilingo, Singapore
Stavia Dexterina, Nokia, Indonesia
Suchi Sethi, Google, Singapore
Hieu Tran, Elanco, Vietnam
Ayu Anditry Carmina, Bukuwarung, Indonesia
Andre Matius, PT Indodev Niaga Internet, Indonesia
Faye V. Catapang, UCC, Philippines
Anu Anand, Google Cloud, Asia pacific, Singapore
Narong Auysawat, Onyx- hospitality, Thailand
Khairul Afif Zainuddin, Pertamina, Indonesia
Rina Faqih, GG Foods, Indonesia
Andrew Tan, Wantedly, Singapore
Joselito Ereno, Ayala Foundation, Philippines
Aresty Andini, Dagangan, Indonesia
Alka Gupta, Bukuwarung, Indonesia
Cornelius Pantow, ESB, Indonesia
Susan Chen, Riot Games, Singapore
Miggy Zaballero, Management strategies -Asia, Philippines
Ahmad Yusuf Ahmad Saharullah, Jobtiviti, Malaysia
Georgia Bicos, Malayan, Philippines
Alvien Khairullah, Vidio, Indonesia
Angga Bastian, Moladin, Indonesia
Disa Novianty, Kalla Group, Indonesia
Dhananjay Kumar, Cars24, Indonesia
Wandhana Wibawa, Bobobox, Indonesia
Angelina Siahaan, Lion Parcel, Indonesia
Vincent Benedicto, SMDC, Philippines
Aleksandr Ptitsyn, MoMo (M_Service), Vietnam
Jenni Lim, Semperit, Singapore
Denise Jo, Ralali.com - B2B Marketplace, Indonesia
Melissa Weng, Traveloka, Indonesia
Shyam Sundar Ramasamy, Sterra Tech Pte ltd, Singapore
