U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,995.00
    +7.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,954.00
    +45.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,118.00
    +34.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,901.70
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.92
    +0.24 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.60
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.04 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0599
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    -0.0270 (-0.68%)
     

  • Vix

    20.95
    -0.72 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2055
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1960
    +0.0150 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,499.34
    -93.67 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.09
    -0.31 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,935.11
    +56.45 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,541.40
    +117.44 (+0.43%)
     

Darwinbox Celebrates the First Edition of Its Annual '40 Under 40 Asia HR Leaders' Award 2022

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darwinbox launched the first edition of its 40 Under 40 Asia HR Leaders 2022 annual awards, with Mercer (Knowledge Partner), to celebrate 40 exemplary HR leaders in the APAC region. The winners were announced in an online award ceremony on the 24th of February.

‘40 Under 40 Asia HR Leaders’ presented by Darwinbox
‘40 Under 40 Asia HR Leaders’ presented by Darwinbox

Many eminent HR leaders graced the event; the keynote address was delivered by Josh Bersin, world-renowned HR industry analyst, educator, thought leader, and other HR fraternity stalwarts in Southeast Asia, who shared their wisdom on HR evolution in today's volatile environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayant Paleti, Co-founder of Darwinbox, said, "While these awards are about applauding the efforts of 40 amazing HR leaders that have been at the heart of organizational transformation, the aim is also bigger – to build a community of changemakers. This is our humble attempt and a first step in that direction."

Speaking on the partnership Puneet Swani, Sr. Partner, Career Business Leader – AMEA & Pacific, Mercer, said, "When we started talking about the partnership, what we were looking at is assessing these leaders as objectively as possible, so we got the Mercer's Mettl platform and the leadership assessment for credible and objective scores, and we have also got the human touch and subjective angle with the jury scores."

The application process started in August 2022 and was concluded in October with 250 applications. After jury deliberation and a leadership assessment test by Mercer, the winners were decided. The jury panel consisted of:

  • Gaik Bee Khoo, Director, Axiata Group Berhad

  • Parnsiree Amatayakul, Former Managing Director, IBM

  • Puneet Swani, Sr. Partner, Career Business Leader – AMEA & Pacific, Mercer (Singapore)

  • Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder, Darwinbox

The winners are from Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

Winners:

  1. Mohd. Afifi Zahari, CARSOME, Malaysia

  2. Suryo Sasono, Bukalapak, Indonesia

  3. Marco Angelo Padernal, Robinsons Retail, Philippines

  4. Nurhidayah Che Mohamed, Telekom Malaysia

  5. Shaun Wong, Makro Group, Thailand

  6. Effi Zhāng, Think Academy, Singapore

  7. Sophia Liew, SearchGuru, Malaysia

  8. Pitichai Dejprasertsri, Minor Food, Thailand

  9. Shruti Anna Koshy, Zilingo, Singapore

  10. Stavia Dexterina, Nokia, Indonesia

  11. Suchi Sethi, Google, Singapore

  12. Hieu Tran, Elanco, Vietnam

  13. Ayu Anditry Carmina, Bukuwarung, Indonesia

  14. Andre Matius, PT Indodev Niaga Internet, Indonesia

  15. Faye V. Catapang, UCC, Philippines

  16. Anu Anand, Google Cloud, Asia pacific,  Singapore

  17. Narong Auysawat, Onyx- hospitality, Thailand

  18. Khairul Afif Zainuddin, Pertamina, Indonesia

  19. Rina Faqih, GG Foods, Indonesia

  20. Andrew Tan, Wantedly, Singapore

  21. Joselito Ereno, Ayala Foundation, Philippines

  22. Aresty Andini, Dagangan, Indonesia

  23. Alka Gupta, Bukuwarung, Indonesia

  24. Cornelius Pantow, ESB, Indonesia

  25. Susan Chen, Riot Games, Singapore

  26. Miggy Zaballero, Management strategies -Asia, Philippines

  27. Ahmad Yusuf Ahmad Saharullah, Jobtiviti, Malaysia

  28. Georgia Bicos, Malayan, Philippines

  29. Alvien Khairullah, Vidio, Indonesia

  30. Angga Bastian, Moladin, Indonesia

  31. Disa Novianty, Kalla Group, Indonesia

  32. Dhananjay Kumar, Cars24, Indonesia

  33. Wandhana Wibawa, Bobobox, Indonesia

  34. Angelina Siahaan, Lion Parcel, Indonesia

  35. Vincent Benedicto, SMDC, Philippines

  36. Aleksandr Ptitsyn, MoMo (M_Service), Vietnam

  37. Jenni Lim, Semperit, Singapore

  38. Denise Jo, Ralali.com - B2B Marketplace, Indonesia

  39. Melissa Weng, Traveloka, Indonesia

  40. Shyam Sundar Ramasamy, Sterra Tech Pte ltd, Singapore

Darwinbox, a cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) system and the fastest growing HR Tech unicorn, caters to an organization's HR needs across the entire employee lifecycle. It is trusted by over 750 enterprises across 90 countries and used by over 2 million employees.

Learn more at www.darwinbox.com

 

 

SOURCE Darwinbox

Recommended Stories