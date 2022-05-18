Dash Living strengthens portfolio in Singapore and launches Dash Living on Mackenzie and Dash Living on Kinta

With two new exciting co-living properties, Dash Living operates 800+ units in Singapore to meet increased demand from young professionals and business travellers

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dash Living, Asia's leading serviced co-living community, is expanding its co-living options in Singapore with two new properties, Dash Living on Mackenzie and Dash Living on Kinta, in convenient locations for residents and long-term visitors. With these two new properties, Dash Living now operates 800+ units in Singapore.

Co-living demand is growing steadily in Singapore. Dash Living continues to leverage this demand for long-stay accommodation, bringing value to more than 40 asset owners and hotel partners. The launch of the two properties is also timely as Singapore commenced welcoming fully vaccinated business and leisure travellers back to the city as businesses and other activities resumed.

"The opening of Dash Living's first standalone properties in Singapore demonstrates our continued commitment to Singapore. We achieved a remarkable 95% occupancy rate in Singapore in 2021, which signals the increased demand from Singapore customers despite the latest rental index reaching a 7-year high. We look forward to seeing more growth in this market this year as business and events resume," said Aaron Lee, founder, and CEO of Dash Living. "In Singapore, the average length of stay is increasing, and we believe the market is receptive to shared living and that this lifestyle continues to gain traction in the region."

Dash Living is looking to open more properties in Singapore in the next few years. The company is well-positioned to ride the recovery wave and benefit from the hot rental market that continues to see demand outstripping supply. With a vibrant portfolio of products with a strong tenant community, an engaging ecosystem of perks and happenings, and a network of options across four countries, Dash Living continues to work with institutional investors and hotel partners to launch new properties and projects in the Asia Pacific.

Story continues

The two new Dash Living properties are located in the heart of Singapore's cultural district. The fully launched Dash Living on Mackenzie offers compact rooms with different sizes and layouts for different budgets, all within a three-minute walk of the nearby Little India MRT Station. The property has achieved 95% occupancy within 3 months after the soft launch.

Dash Living on Mackenzie's 40 rooms comprise three different room categories – Cosy, Comfy and Classy Rooms –all fully furnished, and with en-suite bathrooms. Tenants staying in all room categories have access to the social lounge for co-working or dining, pay-per-use launderette services, an outdoor kitchenette, and an alfresco rooftop area.

Located within a short walk of the Farrer Park MRT Station, the soon-to-be-launched Dash Living on Kinta has 30 studios and two-bedroom units, all with en-suite bathrooms. The property also has a rooftop garden with a plunge pool, offering tenants a lush oasis for relaxing and socialising, as well as additional tenant facilities within the property.

Conveniently close to vibrant Little India and Farrer Park, tenants at both Dash Living Mackenzie and Dash Living Kinta can make the most of Singapore's diverse food choices, shopping, and culture. These Dash Living properties in Singapore are modern new accommodation options for young urban professionals, millennials and business travellers alike.

Tenants can stay for a minimum of three months and enjoy 20+ perks, such as co-working passes, trial memberships in neighbourhood gyms, plus shopping and dining discounts. On top of the perks, tenants also get access to community events like barista workshops, online yoga classes and wellness classes, and community-led cooking and cycling get-togethers.

Please click here to download Dash Living on Mackenzie and Dash Living on Kinta photos.

About Dash Living

Dash Living is Asia's new generation of rental solutions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Sydney. Founded by serial entrepreneur Aaron Lee and with venture capital backed by MindWorks Ventures, Grosvenor, Taronga Ventures and more, Dash Living's mission is to create a global accommodation community through the sharing of economies, technology, and unique tenant experiences, further empowering discerning urban professionals to live and thrive in the most expensive cities in the world.

Website: www.dash.co

SOURCE Dash Living