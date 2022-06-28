Capgemini SE

Dassault Aviation accelerates its digital transformation with Capgemini

Paris, June 28, 2022 - Dassault Aviation and Capgemini have announced the successful deployment and commissioning of a new software foundation leveraging SAP solutions at all of the aircraft manufacturer's French industrial sites. This project is part of the "Piloting our Future" program, Dassault Aviation's transformation plan launched five years ago, aimed at modernizing infrastructures and processes and improving the Group's competitiveness. It represents the achievement of the first major phase in the transformation of the technology used for managing operations.

Dassault Aviation called on Capgemini’s expertise in managing major transformation programs of information systems, for this first modernization stage aimed at having a real-time production cost piloting process. Up to 130 people over nearly 4 years were mobilized to put in place a new methodological framework, new collaborative platforms as well as modernized infrastructures, and a means to monitor each stage of manufacturing process (purchase of components, production support and supply chain management), while enabling accelerated production rates for both military and civil programs.

"This project marks a turning point in our organic and digital transformation towards a more integrated, coherent operation and therefore ultimately towards better performance for the various professions involved," said Jean Sass, Executive Vice President, IT, and Chief Digital Officer, Dassault Aviation. "Despite the global health crisis, we have achieved our objectives. We worked with Capgemini with great trust; they have been agile, constructive, and competent. We will continue our transformation from this solid base to optimize our industrial performance and meet our clients' expectations.”

"We are proud to have contributed to the digital transformation of a major aerospace company by implementing cutting-edge technologies," said Hélène Chinal, Chief Transformation Officer Southern and Central Europe at Capgemini. "Dassault Aviation had a strong desire to accelerate its transformation program and we combined our talents and know-how to build the best system to meet their needs.”

