U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,926.25
    +22.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,596.00
    +175.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,119.25
    +78.75 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,783.70
    +13.90 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.63
    +2.06 (+1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.80
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.31
    +0.14 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0594
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.91
    -0.32 (-1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2261
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7980
    +0.3520 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,885.28
    -487.31 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.50
    -6.30 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,327.52
    +69.20 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.20 (+0.66%)
     

Dassault Aviation accelerates its digital transformation with Capgemini

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Capgemini SE
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CAPMF
  • CGEMY
Capgemini SE
Capgemini SE

Press contact:
Florence Lievre
Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 71
E-mail: florence.lievre@capgemini.com

Dassault Aviation accelerates its digital transformation with Capgemini

Paris, June 28, 2022 - Dassault Aviation and Capgemini have announced the successful deployment and commissioning of a new software foundation leveraging SAP solutions at all of the aircraft manufacturer's French industrial sites. This project is part of the "Piloting our Future" program, Dassault Aviation's transformation plan launched five years ago, aimed at modernizing infrastructures and processes and improving the Group's competitiveness. It represents the achievement of the first major phase in the transformation of the technology used for managing operations.

Dassault Aviation called on Capgemini’s expertise in managing major transformation programs of information systems, for this first modernization stage aimed at having a real-time production cost piloting process. Up to 130 people over nearly 4 years were mobilized to put in place a new methodological framework, new collaborative platforms as well as modernized infrastructures, and a means to monitor each stage of manufacturing process (purchase of components, production support and supply chain management), while enabling accelerated production rates for both military and civil programs.

"This project marks a turning point in our organic and digital transformation towards a more integrated, coherent operation and therefore ultimately towards better performance for the various professions involved," said Jean Sass, Executive Vice President, IT, and Chief Digital Officer, Dassault Aviation. "Despite the global health crisis, we have achieved our objectives. We worked with Capgemini with great trust; they have been agile, constructive, and competent. We will continue our transformation from this solid base to optimize our industrial performance and meet our clients' expectations.”

"We are proud to have contributed to the digital transformation of a major aerospace company by implementing cutting-edge technologies," said Hélène Chinal, Chief Transformation Officer Southern and Central Europe at Capgemini. "Dassault Aviation had a strong desire to accelerate its transformation program and we combined our talents and know-how to build the best system to meet their needs.”

About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2021 global revenues of €18 billion.
Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Evofem's stock is still up after Friday's Supreme Court decision

    Shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc. soared 164.6% in trading on Monday in a rally that began Friday when the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade was announced. Evofem makes a birth-control product with a four-year shelf life called Phexxi, a non-hormonal gel that controls pH levels, which reduces the mobility of sperm. The gel is inserted prior to sex. Some experts have speculated that states could place restrictions on some forms of birth control following the decision. Evofem's stoc

  • Russian Industry Faces Code Crisis as Critical Software Pulled

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s reliance on foreign software to run its factories, farms and oil fields is turning into one of the biggest headaches for domestic industry as more IT providers pull out of the market in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find P

  • Tesla Has a New Rival on the Rise

    The maker of premium and high-end electric vehicles remains the market leader in electric vehicles but sees a threatening rival.

  • Russian Gas Cuts Threaten World’s Largest Chemicals Hub

    Dwindling Russian gas supplies are proving a threat to chemicals companies and their disruption would reverberate well beyond the sector, threatening Europe’s economy at a time of high inflation and slowing growth.

  • A shale booster shot: 'Re-fracs' rise as cheap way to lift U.S. oil output

    (Reuters) -U.S. shale oil producers are returning to existing wells and giving them a second, high-pressure blast to lift output for a fraction of the cost of a finishing a new well. These "re-fracs" are taking hold as shale oil producers look to take advantage of $100 a barrel crude without making big investments in new wells and fields. A global oil shortage has triggered calls from U.S. President Joe Biden for shale producers to spend more of their profits on increasing output.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for July 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for July 2022.

  • Chevron to sell East Bay headquarters, shift employees to Texas

    The world's second largest oil and gas company said it plans to leave behind its current headquarters for good in 2023.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Owned for at Least 21 Years

    These highly profitable companies have been fixtures in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio for more than two decades.

  • Food Inflation Relief Is Within Sight as Crops and Crude Pull Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Runaway food inflation may be tamed soon — at least temporarily — as farm commodities tumble after a surge that pushed up prices of everything from bread to chicken wings.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts

  • Ethereum’s Short-term Elliott Wave Review: the Key Levels to Watch

    One last stab lower cannot be excluded just yet.

  • Sony's Next Big Thing in Tech Is Helping Honda Take On Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- In early 2020, Sony Group Corp. Chief Executive Officer Kenichiro Yoshida took the stage at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas — the tech industry’s main annual event — and announced a once-in-a-decade pivot: the Japanese electronics maker was joining the electric vehicle race.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter Cou

  • Markets close with losses, energy and utilities lead, Chinese stocks lean to the upside

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Emily McCormick breaks down the market and sector actions heading into the close, in addition to looking at Nasdaq leaders and Chinese tech stocks.

  • Oil extends gains as major producers flag capacity limits

    Oil prices rallied for a third day on Tuesday as major producers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates looked unlikely to be able to boost output significantly, while political unrest in Libya and Ecuador added to supply concerns. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.8, or 1.6%, to $111.36 a barrel by 0644 GMT, extending a 1.8% gain in the previous session. Brent crude futures climbed $1.9, or 1.7%, to $116.99, adding to a 1.7% rise in the previous session.

  • Tesla, Ford and GM Raise EV Prices as Costs, Demand Grow

    Auto makers are marking up electric vehicles to offset rising battery-material costs and capitalize on the interest caused by higher gas prices.

  • Inflation is 'a pain point' for Americans this Fourth of July, analyst says

    With inflation at a 40-year high, Americans are feeling the pinch in their wallets ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. The cost of a family cookout for 10 has gone up 11%, according to a new report from Wells Fargo Food and Agribusiness Industry Advisory Group.

  • Here's How to Treat Bristol-Myers Squibb's Charts

    Pharmaceutical giant Bristol-Myers Squibb has broken out to a new high for the move up. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has made a new high for the move up to confirm and support the recent price increase. The MACD oscillator has turned lower but has crossed higher for what should soon be a new buy signal.

  • Social Backlash Is Wreaking Havoc On Ecuador’s Oil Industry

    Ecuador’s already-struggling oil industry is facing even more trouble as protests erupt across the country

  • Wheat and Oil Prices Are Down. Why Falling Commodities Aren’t Always Good.

    Wheat, copper, and oil futures are all down. Strategists blame the declines on waning demand, which reflects worries about a recession.

  • Macron tells Biden that UAE, Saudi can barely raise oil output

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (Reuters) -Two top OPEC oil producers, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, can barely increase oil production, French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said he had been told by the UAE's president. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been perceived as the only two countries in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) with spare capacity to boost global deliveries that could reduce prices.

  • Bitcoin’s Short-term Elliott Wave Review: the Key Levels to Watch

    The EWP helps keep emotions under control as the mind is our worst enemy when it comes to trading and investing.