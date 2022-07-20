Dassault Aviation: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2022 FIRST HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF 30 JUNE 2022
AVAILABILITY OF THE 2022 FIRST HALF-YEAR
FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF 30 JUNE 2022
DASSAULT AVIATION 2022 first half-year Financial Report (Rapport Financier Semestriel) as of 30 June 2022 is available to the public and has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).
This financial report can be found on the company’s website at www.dassault-aviation.com, in the “Finance / Regulated information / 2022” section.
ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:
With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2021, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €7.2 billion. The company has 12,400 employees. dassault-aviation.com
CONTACTS:
Investor relations
Nicolas Blandin - Tel +33 (0)1 47 11 40 27 - nicolas.blandin@dassault-aviation.com
Corporate Communications
Stéphane Fort - Tel +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com
Mathieu Durand - Tel +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com
