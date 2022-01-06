Dassault Aviation: Deliveries, order intakes and backlog in number of new aircraft as of December 31st 2021

Dassault Aviation Group

Deliveries, order intakes and backlog

in number of new aircraft as of December 31st 2021

(unaudited figures)



AIRCRAFT DELIVERED IN 2021

30 Falcon were delivered, while 25 deliveries had been guided, versus 34 in 2020.

25 Export Rafale were delivered, in line with our guidance, versus 13 in 2020.

AIRCRAFT ORDERED IN 2021

51 Falcon were ordered, compared to 15 in 2020.

49 Rafale(*) were ordered (37 Export and 12 France).

(*) This figure does not include the Rafale UAE contract which T0 is expected in 2022.

AIRCRAFT IN BACKLOG

As of December 31st 2021, the backlog includes:

5 5 Falcon compared to 34 Falcon as of December 31 st 2020,

86 Rafale compared to 62 Rafale as of December 31st 2020.

UPCOMING FINANCIAL RELEASE

Dassault Aviation Group will release on March 4th 2022 its full year results.

The above figures relate only to the number of new aircraft . The Group recalls that amounts in euros will be published on March 4th 2022.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2020, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €5.5 billion. The company has 12,440 employees. dassault-aviation.com

