Dassault Systèmes and Amphibian Aerospace Industries Partner to Develop the Aerospace Sector in the Northern Territory of Australia

3 min read
  • Partnership aims to rebuild and manufacture legendary seaplane and bring it back to the skies

  • Companies will promote first-of-its-kind advanced aviation manufacturing in Northern Territory, Australia, creating jobs to benefit and develop the economy

PERTH, Australia, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that it is entering into a partnership with Amphibian Aerospace Industries (AAI), a leader in the development and production of amphibian aerospace capabilities, to rebuild an upgraded version of the Albatross G-111T, an amphibious aircraft which can take off and touch down from land, snow, ice and water.

Dassault Syst&#xe8;mes logo
Dassault Systèmes logo
Amphibian Aerospace Industries (AAI) logo
Amphibian Aerospace Industries (AAI) logo

AAI will leverage Dassault Systèmes' decades of expertise in the aviation sector and the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to build a virtual twin to design and manufacture the transport category plane. Dassault Systèmes will also work with AAI to develop the integrated ecosystem of an extended supply chain needed to bring this legendary seaplane back to the skies, including working with other companies in the AAI supply chain, and the Northern Territory Government, in the development of an advanced aviation manufacturing precinct in Darwin, the first of its kind in Australia.

Originally built for military use and later converted for commercial service, the Albatross seaplane has not been manufactured since 1961. The development of an advanced aviation manufacturing precinct and associated supply chain is an exciting opportunity to build a new industry with vast benefits for jobs, education, and the economy in the Northern Territory.

"We have never had a commercial transport category aircraft manufacturer on this scale in Australia; so, it's a great opportunity not only for AAI, but also for the supply chain that will grow around our business. Dassault Systèmes will be an essential member of Team Albatross, providing innovative digital capabilities and aviation expertise," said Dan Webster, Chief Executive Officer, Amphibian Aerospace Industries.

"This is another significant step forward in what will be a long term creator of highly-skilled jobs for the Northern Territory. Dassault Systèmes is a global leader in the aviation sector and its partnership with Amphibian Aerospace Industries will accelerate the journey toward manufacturing these legendary seaplanes right here in Darwin. The Northern Territory is Australia's best investment right now and everyone from mining giants to multi-national French aviation leaders is buying into the comeback," said Michael Gunner, Chief Minister, Northern Territory, Australia.

"Every 2.5 seconds an airplane takes off with an engine designed using our technology. For more than 40 years we have enabled aviation pioneers to accelerate innovation, by using virtual twin experiences to imagine, design, and test radically new products, materials, and manufacturing processes. Our specialised technology and aviation expertise will build a strong sustainable foundation in industry for Northern Territory, Australia and beyond. We are excited to soar through the skies with AAI and Northern Territory government," said Josephine Ong, Managing Director, Asia Pacific South, Dassault Systèmes.

Image source: Amphibian Aerospace Industries
Image source: Amphibian Aerospace Industries

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on:

https://twitter.com/Dassault3DS
https://www.facebook.com/DassaultSystemes
https://www.linkedin.com/company/dassaultsystemes
https://www.youtube.com/DassaultSystemes

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

AP South Pallavi MISRA pallavi.misra@3ds.com +65 90221874

SOURCE Dassault Systèmes

