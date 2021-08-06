U.S. markets open in 3 hours 48 minutes

Dassault Systèmes: declaration of the number of outstanding shares and voting rights as of July 31, 2021

Dassault Systemes SE
·1 min read
In this article:
Declaration of the number of outstanding shares and
voting rights as of July 31, 2021

Vélizy-Villacoublay (France) August 6, 2021 Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #14003TT8, DSY.PA) reports below the total number of its outstanding shares and voting rights as of July 31, 2021, according to articles 223-16 and 221-3 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.

Number of outstanding shares*: 1,330,538,497

Number of voting rights**: 1,991,139,902

*This number of shares takes into account the five-for-one split of the par value effective on July 7, 2021.

**The total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the total number of outstanding shares, even if the voting rights attached thereto are suspended, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers relating to the method for calculating the percentages of holdings in shares and in voting rights. We invite our shareholders to refer to this article should they need to declare crossing of thresholds.

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:
Dassault Systèmes, Investors Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com

CONTACTS:
Dassault Systèmes/Investors Relations:
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+ 33 1 6162 6924

Attachment


  • Mary Trump Reveals Her Uncle’s Callous Comment That ‘Sent A Chill Down My Spine’

    "Whenever my grandfather, my aunt, or one of my uncles had said it, it was always with a cruel indifference to somebody else in despair," said Donald Trump's niece.

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • Novavax data shows four-fold jump in antibody levels via booster shots

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Novavax's latest earnings report as well as the company's latest vaccine research.&nbsp;

  • Ballard Reports Q2 2021 Results

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

  • Robinhood tanks 27% after shareholders file to sell

    Robinhood (HOOD) shares tanked 27% to close the session at $50.27 after several wild sessions.

  • Alibaba Warns of Higher Taxes as China Crackdown Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has warned investors that years-long government tax breaks for the internet industry will start to dwindle, adding billions of dollars in costs for China’s largest corporations as Beijing extends its campaign to rein in the sector.China’s No.1 e-commerce company told some investors during post-earnings calls this week that the government stopped treating some of its businesses as so-called Key Software Enterprises (KSE) -- a designation that conferred a

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy With Arm Merger At Risk?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

    As the trading day winds to a close here at 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock are up 6.9% over yesterday's close, and rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is close behind with a 6.3% gain. Investors in both these cruise line stocks, however, may owe their good fortune to a third: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). In case you haven't heard, Royal Caribbean reported its fiscal Q2 earnings results yesterday.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Is Fastly Stock a Buy After Cratering?

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) have cratered recently, falling more than 60% from highs earlier this year and a total of 54% year to date. Fastly's recently announced second-quarter results provide investors with a timely look into the company's business.

  • Here's Why ChargePoint Holdings Stock Plummeted 31.9% Last Month

    Shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) sank 31.9% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. ChargePoint Holdings' announcement and completion of a secondary share offering also appears to have spooked investors. ChargePoint Holdings announced on July 14 that its underwritten secondary public offering of 12 million shares by certain stockholders would be priced at $23.50 per share.

  • Novavax Readies Its Vaccine to Fight Covid World-Wide

    Novavax had no sales to report for its June quarter. But the company has a vaccine that has done well against Covid-19 in trials, and it expects authorizations around the globe.

  • Virgin Galactic lands on $450,000 as starting price for space tourism

    Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. said Thursday it is selling seats on its space-tourism flights for $450,000 and up, and reported a “surge in consumer interest” following its initial suborbital flight. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) said its “private astronaut market” will have three offerings, with $450,000 the cheapest option for a single seat. “As we endeavor to bring the wonder of space to a broad global population, we are delighted to open the door to an entirely new industry and consumer experience,” Chief Executive Michael Colglazier said in a statement.

  • Why Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) were up 12% at 3:45 p.m. EDT today after the company reported earnings and updated investors on its clinical trials. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Why Etsy Stock Sank Today

    Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) fell 9.7% on Thursday, following the release of the online marketplace's second-quarter results. A 13% rise in gross merchandise sales -- essentially the dollar value of items sold on Etsy's platform -- helped to drive a 23.4% year-over-year increase in revenue, to $528.9 million. Looking ahead, management expects Etsy to generate revenue of $500 million to $525 million in the third quarter, which would be a year-over-year increase of roughly 13.5% at the midpoint.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • Novavax stock drops as wider-than-expected loss overshadows vaccine booster data

    Novavax Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the biotech’s wider-than-expected loss on the quarter overshadowed positive results for its COVID-19 vaccine booster. Novavax (NVAX) shares fell 9% after hours, following a 5.5% gain in the regular session to close at $236.20. Revenue soared to $298 million from $35.5 million in the year-ago quarter because of services performed for the U.S. government and under Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations agreements.

  • Carvana soar past Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains why Carvana stock's after hours pop on Thursday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • Exelixis, inc (EXEL) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    EXEL earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • How 10 of the world’s smartest investors can help you build your perfect portfolio

    Is there a Perfect Portfolio for investors? Six have Nobel Prizes in Economics: Harry Markowitz, the founder of Modern Portfolio Theory, the basis of the modern investment portfolio; his protégé William Sharpe, creator of the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) and the beta risk measure that changed how we think about risk and reward in the financial markets; Eugene Fama, who developed the Efficient Market Hypothesis; Myron Scholes and Robert Merton, two of the co-creators of the Black-Scholes/Merton option pricing model; and Robert Shiller, the behavioral economist whose work challenged the notion of market efficiency.