Dassault Systèmes: declaration of the number of outstanding shares and voting rights as of July 31, 2021

Declaration of the number of outstanding shares and

voting rights as of July 31, 2021

Vélizy-Villacoublay (France) August 6, 2021 – Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #14003TT8, DSY.PA) reports below the total number of its outstanding shares and voting rights as of July 31, 2021, according to articles 223-16 and 221-3 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.

Number of outstanding shares*: 1,330,538,497



Number of voting rights**: 1,991,139,902

*This number of shares takes into account the five-for-one split of the par value effective on July 7, 2021.



**The total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the total number of outstanding shares, even if the voting rights attached thereto are suspended, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers relating to the method for calculating the percentages of holdings in shares and in voting rights. We invite our shareholders to refer to this article should they need to declare crossing of thresholds.

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:

Dassault Systèmes, Investors Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com

CONTACTS:

Dassault Systèmes/Investors Relations:

François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez

+ 33 1 6162 6924

