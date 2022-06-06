U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.00
    +43.00 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,153.00
    +265.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,724.50
    +173.50 (+1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.20
    +20.90 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.71
    +0.84 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.80
    +6.60 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    +0.46 (+2.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.17
    +0.45 (+1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2555
    +0.0062 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6720
    -0.1880 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,404.71
    +1,727.69 (+5.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.93
    +23.13 (+3.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,638.54
    +105.59 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Dassault Systèmes: declaration of the number of outstanding shares and voting rights as of May 31, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dassault Systemes SE
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DASTF
  • DASTY

Press Release
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, FranceJune 6, 2022

Declaration of the number of outstanding shares and
voting rights as of May 31, 2022

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced below the total number of its outstanding shares and voting rights as of May 31, 2022, according to articles 223-16 and 221-3 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.

Number of outstanding shares: 1,333,390,823

Number of voting rights*: 1,998,822,086

*The total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the total number of outstanding shares, even if the voting rights attached thereto are suspended, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers relating to the method for calculating the percentages of holdings in shares and in voting rights. We invite our shareholders to refer to this article should they need to declare crossing of thresholds.

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:
Dassault Systèmes, Investors Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com

###

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers.  Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations’ Contacts
François-José BORDONADO / Béatrix MARTINEZ
investors@3ds.com
+33 (0)1 61 62 69 24
USA & Canada: callie.gauzer@3ds.com

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar After Its Split

    It's certainly understandable; getting more shares of your favorite company can bring a smile to the faces of even the most stoic among us. It's also true that companies that announce their intentions to split their stock tend to see their share prices run up as the split date approaches. All this buying can drive share prices up, bringing in more momentum traders and adding fuel to the fire.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices shooting past $100

    Energy prices are soaring. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • Futures rebound as China ADRs rally; tech, growth stocks rise

    Shares of the ride railing firm surged 50% to $2.77 in premarket trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that regulators are preparing as early as this week to allow the mobile app back on domestic app stores. Didi, which was hit by a data-related cybersecurity investigation days after its IPO in June 2021, approved delisting its American Depositary Shares last month. "It adds to the optimism that regulatory crackdowns are closer to the end of the tunnel," said Christopher Wong, a senior strategist at Maybank in Singapore, adding that it also fed into hopes about China's reopening and growth momentum.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    What's Warren Buffett's favorite holding period for a stock? Forever. Granted, even Buffett doesn't always hang onto stocks for a long time. But his preference is to do so. Some stocks that Buffett and his team have bought for Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, , we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Snap Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • China to Wrap Probe Into Didi as Soon as This Week, WSJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators are preparing to wrap up their investigation into Didi Global Inc. and restore the ride-hailing giant’s main apps to mobile stores as soon as this week, the Wall Street Journal reported.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Marke

  • Yes, You Can Profit from Inflation. Here's How

    From buying groceries to gasoline to automobiles, inflation has hammered Americans' purchasing power. In fact, the most well-known metric of inflation has soared to a four-decade high. A myriad of factors has come together to increase inflation in 2021 and … Continue reading → The post How to Profit From Inflation appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged in May

    Investors think it's the wrong time to be invested in QuantumScape and other speculative stocks.

  • 60-40 investors 'punched in the gut' so far in 2022, but strategist sees hope

    The 60-40 stock-bond portfolio has been a bedrock of traditional investing, but it's also been a loser thus far in 2022.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Gain Momentum

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • PayPal Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

    PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) has had a rough three months with its share price down 13%. However, a closer look at its...

  • Inflation, Fed blackout, CEO doom and gloom: What to know this week

    Inflation takes centerstage in the week ahead, with May’s CPI print in focus. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve enters a blackout period before its next policy-setting meeting later this month.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • My Top Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Right Now

    When investors think of stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) owns, they probably think of value-focused investing. Berkshire's top holdings are Apple (39%, a value play in 2016 when he first bought the stock), Bank of America (11%), Chevron (8%), and American Express (7%). Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is a fast-growing tech company that Berkshire Hathaway purchased as pre-IPO shares.

  • The arrest heard 'round the crypto world

    This week, we're talking about the arrest that has everyone in the NFT space sweating bullets. If you want to get this in you inbox every Thursday afternoon, you can subscribe on TechCrunch's newsletter page. This week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York arrested and filed charges against a former OpenSea executive who used his position to front-run NFT projects that were going to be listed on the home page of the marketplace.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rally Holds Key Levels; Apple News On Tap

    Stocks fell last week, but was it constructive? Tesla tumbled on Elon Musk's "super bad" warning. Apple WWDC is due.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks That Age Well

    Within the next 15 years, people 65 or older are expected outnumber those under 18, for the first time in U.S. history.